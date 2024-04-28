Why subscribe?

Every day in production animal health is a new adventure, with both disease threats and response opportunities expanding faster than any one person with a day job can master. This blog is an attempt to corral (with attribution) as much publicly available in information as I (in retirement) can share. I’ll add comments and questions based on my long experience in both production agriculture and USDA-APHIS-VS service. Do NOT expect “inside information” from either the swine industry or the federal government, little of which I am privy to in any event. I endeavor to remain big picture and problem focused, not in the weeds and with individual grievances.

