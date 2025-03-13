Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Mid-week California Dairy B3.13 Mutation Bulletin
H5N1 2.3.4.4b B3.13 PB2 E627K now circulating in CA dairy herds
  
Hogvet51
One Year Later-"It Has Been Determined" that Retrospective Infected Dairy Herd Serology can be Disclosed
As widely suspected, H5N1 infection in dairy herds spreads widely in both lactating and non-lactating animals, most likely by classical influenza…
  
Hogvet51
1
Another Urgent Call for More Point of Care H5N1 Screening Within Our Fragmented Pet Health Infrastructure
SARS-CoV-2 and now H5N1 highlight deficits in early detection of potential zoonotic agents in our pet populations
  
Hogvet51
USDA H5N1 Plan Unveiled, Pace of Flock and Herd Breaks Ease, and D1.1 in Cattle Repeats
More Commitments to Enhanced Biosecurity and Financial Support for Poultry Producers Plus Commitments for Vaccine Development in $1 Billion USDA Package
  
Hogvet51
1

February 2025

Molecular Characterization of the Nevada H5N1 2.3.4.4b D1.1 Dairy Cattle Spillover
Prompt sequence releases allow molecular clock estimates for single spillover date and lateral spread to aid in early review of NMTS
  
Hogvet51
6
H5N1-Time for the Next Shoe to Drop in D1.1 Livestock Surveillance
Delayed MMWR study on infected household cats finally released; "improved" poultry response plans lack details; added multi-species surveillance needed…
  
Hogvet51
2
Psst- H5N1 DOES Travel in the Air Between Large Livestock Facilities...
Regulatory animal health officials have minimized risks for aerosol spread of influenza- it's time for complete candor and acknowledgement of the…
  
Hogvet51
9
ARS Demonstrates H5N1 2.3.4.4b B3.13 Oral Transmission via Infected Colostrum to 2-Month-Old Calves
Demonstrated oral transmission plus widespread D1.1 adds urgency for H5N1 for the entire livestock and poultry industry
  
Hogvet51
3
Presumptive Positive H5N1 Human Case Revealed in Nevada D1.1 Dairy Outbreak
CNN reports sample sent to CDC for confirmation
  
Hogvet51
1
H5N1 2.3.4.4b Circus Unveils Next Act: Genotype D1.1 Takes Center Stage in Cattle
Evidence of multiple avian to cattle transmission events dashes hopes for short-term eradication strategies in livestock; APHIS releases initial Nevada…
  
Hogvet51
2
Nevada Dairy Cattle Tentatively Infected with H5N1 2.3.4.4b D1.1
Cases listed on NVSL web site apparently of the D1.1 genotype
  
Hogvet51
H5N1 in Ohio Poultry- More Cases Coming as Ohio Swine Producers Meet to Discuss
Word from Gary Flory in the trenches and Ohio swine producers have H5N1 seminar opportunity; screening cattle and swine herds in affected areas is a BIG…
  
Hogvet51
