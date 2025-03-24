Early last week we were treated to a nightmarish solution to H5N1 poultry outbreaks from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services:

I think we can safely put that “proposal” aside as non-serious musing from ill-informed leadership. Later in the week USDA produced an actual funding proposal with some exciting prospects for progress in dealing with HPAI in poultry flocks:

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 – Following U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ recent announcement of emergency funding to combat avian flu and reduce egg prices, USDA in consultation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing initial plans for a funding opportunity to explore prevention, therapeutics, research, and potential vaccine candidates. USDA will invest up to $100 million in these projects, which will identify and foster innovative solutions to fight highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and directly support America’s farmers and ranchers.

Funding is available, through a competitive process, to for-profit organizations, including manufacturers of vaccines, biologics, and therapeutics, States, universities, livestock producer organizations, and other eligible entities. USDA will prioritize proposals that address one or more of the following:

Development of novel therapeutics and improved diagnostics to address HPAI in poultry,

Research to further understand risk pathways of avian influenza for producers and to inform improved biosecurity and response strategies;

Development of novel vaccines to protect poultry from HPAI while promoting biosecurity.

USDA will test the efficacy of therapeutic interventions to prevent bird flu and treat infected flocks. USDA, in consultation with HHS, will also explore prevention strategies to promote biosecurity in agriculture and in humans, to ensure limited impact on American farmers….

…USDA seeks vaccine candidates that are:

Well matched to circulating clades

Compatible with the ability to differentiate vaccinated from infected animals (DIVA)

Compatible with serologic testing schema

Providing sterilizing or long-duration immunity

Requiring hands-off delivery for protection in chickens and turkeys

Safe, potent, effective…

This is really good news for the agricultural research establishment which is reeling with uncertainty from staffing and budget instability. Hopefully, these projects will provide sorely needed support to push solutions forward for the poultry industry.

I found the following list of priority topics for funding within the link below:

APPENDIX 1. FUNDING PRIORITY TOPICS

APHIS will consider project proposals that clearly and directly support one or more of the topics described below. Regardless of the priority topic, applicants are encouraged to submit proposals that:

Topic 1. Develop novel vaccines to protect poultry from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Priority will be given to projects that focus on vaccines that:

• Are well matched to the current circulating clades in the U.S. with the ability to quickly update.

• Are safe, potent, and efficacious across multiple avian species regardless of age.

• Can be administered to adult birds, at one day of age, or in ovo by low cost, mass application or automated methods.

• Stimulate both cell mediated and humoral immunity. • Produce effective immunity in the presence of maternal antibodies.

• Maximize duration of immunity ideally up to sterilizing immunity.

• Compatible with the ability to differentiate vaccinated from infected animals (DIVA). • Compatible with serologic testing schema.

• If successful, could be licensed by USDA CVB for use in the U.S.

Topic 2. Develop novel therapeutics to address HPAI in poultry. Priority will be given to projects that:

• Support the development of interventions to prevent, control, or eliminate HPAI virus in poultry.

• Include novel non-vaccine therapeutic strategies to decrease the impact of HPAI on infected poultry flocks.

• May include research to characterize genomic targets for disease resistance to decrease the susceptibility of poultry to HPAI.

• Reduce viral load in infected poultry. • Include oral anti-inflammatory and analgesic treatments for poultry.

• If successful, could be approved by FDA CVM or USDA CVB, as appropriate, for use in the U.S.

Topic 3. Conduct research to further understand avian influenza in poultry and to improve response strategies. Priority will be given to projects that address gaps in understanding of:

• HPAI virus introduction and transmission routes, including but not limited to the role of ventilation systems in transmission.

• HPAI virus circulation on commercial poultry premises, including but not limited to within infected and/or vaccinated poultry flocks.

• HPAI virus persistence in the environment or wildlife in areas with high poultry density. Projects may address new technologies that support early detection in wild birds that disseminate the virus. 10

• Strategies to enhance flock-level immunity for HPAI, including but not limited to vaccines or vaccine regimens that will reduce or halt disease spread.

• Strategies or methods to improve virus elimination on impacted poultry premises.

• Innovative strategies to improve biosecurity on poultry premises. Projects may include developing, evaluating, and delivering products or applied training to help poultry producers develop, implement, and monitor enhanced biosecurity plans.

• Innovative solutions to improve response strategies or minimize depopulation of poultry.

• Novel or improved diagnostics to detect HPAI in poultry, including those that differentiate vaccinated from infected animals.

These specific priority topics indicate to me that the “scientists on the ground” within APHIS-Veterinary Services have a really good grasp on what is happening in the field with viral transmission and risk for spread between farms. The first 2 items under Topic 3 are critical to me. Much of the required data is likely already collected from the huge number of outbreaks and associated epidemiological and phylogenetic data collected by incident management crews, available for more extended analyses by epidemiological analysts. If we really want to understand risk factors for poultry farm outbreaks by class type, e.g. layers, turkeys, broilers, etc., they need to be analyzed independently. Ventilation technology utilized by farm and relative poultry and dairy densities in surrounding areas may prove to be significant risk factors that must be quantified to some extent. The industry and governmental agencies should not continue to fall back on “biosecurity shortfalls” and “wild bird incursions” as the “be all and end all” for all outbreak etiologies if the evidence points to other plausible explanations that should be addressed. Let’s formally summarize the evidence and let it guide the recommendations.

The vaccine and therapeutic objectives seem reasonable. I’m skeptical that antiviral therapeutics will be useful or cost-effective, but the genomic resistance objective may have some longer-term benefit in HPAI or other pathogens either in poultry or other species.

The other reason the vaccine objective is so important is because Topic 3 strategies (addressing biosecurity and spread) may have limited successes in the shorter term. We may be forced to vaccinate poultry to maintain production. In fact, we may be forced to vaccinate livestock (dairy cattle, beef, sheep, swine?) in poultry dense areas to protect poultry flocks or livestock herds themselves from H5N1. This proposal is limited to poultry; however, H5N1 is a shared barnyard and wildlife disease which will likely require an integrated vaccine response to protect poultry flocks.

Just today (March 24) the UK announced finding H5N1 2.3.4.4b in the udder of a sheep on an infected poultry farm: Influenza of avian origin confirmed in a sheep in Yorkshire - GOV.UK

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed a case of influenza of avian origin (H5N1) in a single sheep in Yorkshire following repeat positive milk testing.

The case was identified following routine surveillance of co-located livestock on a premises where avian influenza had been confirmed in captive birds. Defra has introduced livestock surveillance on infected premises following the outbreak of avian influenza in dairy cows in the US.

The infected sheep has been humanely culled to enable extensive testing. Further testing in the remaining flock of sheep at the premises was undertaken by the avian influenza national reference laboratory at the Animal and Plant Health Agency Weybridge laboratory. No further infection with avian influenza virus was detected in the remaining flock and this remains a single case in a mammal detected on the premises.

This news, while concerning, is unsurprising. We have found the D1.1 genotype in dairy cattle in Nevada and Arizona and D1.2 in swine in Oregon. We routinely find D1.1 in cats, rodents and wildlife on affected poultry farms. The question remains unanswered (for now) to what degree that non B3.13 settles into dairy cattle or other domestic livestock species. We currently have no evidence of other infected herds beyond AZ and NV; however, we don’t know the genotype of the recent Idaho herd cases and we don’t know to what extent the U.S. National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) has actually moved forward, i.e. how many samples have actually been tested negative from which states? NMTS is a black hole without reported negative results.

Despite the relative lull in egg layer outbreaks, NVSL still reported 13 poultry outbreaks last week (including 2 pullet layer sites). Domestic cat mortalities continue to sporadically be reported. I came across the following article which pretty well sums up the longer-term situation in my opinion:

We’ve entered a forever war with bird flu | The Verge

…Until recently, Nelson and other bird flu experts held out hope that, with some basic interventions, the H5N1 outbreak among cows and poultry would burn itself out and that cases among wild animals might fade away, as they did during a brief 2014-2015 outbreak. But the latest events prove that isn’t likely. “It’s hard to imagine a scenario where it’s no longer a pandemic threat,” Nelson says. ...

“We are flirting with a massive global pandemic that could be equal to or greater than COVID-19,” Nelson says; yet all the knowledge and tools we built during the pandemic aren’t being harnessed. It feels, she adds, like “watching a train wreck in slow motion.”

While those 2 snippets from Martha Nelson, a preeminent computational biologist and staff scientist researching pathogen evolution at NIH, summarize the situation well, please read the entire article for much more background on the existing issues.

Finally, for extra credit, here are a couple of optional reads related to politics, public health, and government policy for your reading pleasure. Both resonated with me as I think about my own libertarian leanings versus our corporate responsibilities as fellow citizens on a planet with joint responsibilities to maximize the health prospects for all. I hope and pray that we won’t soon face these issues with H5N1. More directly, I hope that we have the time, freedom, and financial resources to develop the advanced vaccine tools (mRNA vaccines and/or more) that will surely be needed to tackle H5N1 (or similar threat) when the next pandemic threat hits. It would be a shame if Luddite reactionism hobbled our potential to prevent the next big threat to human survival!

What It Really Means to ‘Give Infectious Disease a Break’-The Atlantic

RFK Jr. is spewing childish libertarian nonsense-Washington Post

