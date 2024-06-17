Politico released a new article this morning featuring comments from several prominent animal and public health experts regarding developments in recent H5N1 detections and government response activities across the United States:

Avian flu spread in cows not being tracked, posing greater risk of human transmission - POLITICO

I don’t have commentary to add to this article but want readers to be aware of significant reporting as it becomes public. I don’t find every article nor merit every one of them to be sufficiently novel to be worthy of posting. However, I try to keep fresh material available for all of us to consider.

The second article of note was posted in the Detroit Free Press today:

Bird flu in Michigan wastewater highest in U.S.: What it means (freep.com)

I do have a couple of thoughts related to issues raised in this article. First, I’d urge investigators to first look for milk processing plants and/or bulk milk truck washouts in test-positive wastewater basins. Milk can be so highly infected that any source of milk (pasteurized or not) in wastewater needs to be eliminated as a source of the positive readings before looking toward infected humans, wildlife, poultry, etc. Processing plants may not be located where the infected cows are located! So traceback may be required to assess likely infected dairy herds supplying the infected milk. Animal health authorities may not have authority to conduct that tracing, making “positive plants” dead ends. They may also receive milk from across state lines which can also complicate authority issues for tracing infected herds. Wastewater sampling is a powerful tool, but it has limitations - think milk first as the most likely source for positive results, then realize that acting on those results may still be limited by legal constraints.

My second comment relates to over-interpretation (in my view) of last week’s USDA epidemiology reports. I saw nothing in those reports that showed causation between management practices and H5N1 herd infections. The Michigan report showed a series of likely biosecurity deficiencies associated with herds that broke with infections. We had no data from paired unaffected comparison herds; i.e. did herds which escaped infection utilize significantly different or better practices which protected them from infection?

The USDA report did state that the virus can infect new farms through biosecurity shortfalls; however, in none of the 15 herds was a route of infection definitely established (except cattle movement into the index herd). In summary the report recommended “increased biosecurity” in multiple areas, a very safe statement, but with no concrete evidence of which biosecurity flaws led to any of the 14 outbreaks studied.

Perhaps I overstate this; however, in too many cases (swine is my background), I’ve heard of or witnessed unexplained “indirect” disease spread with phylogenetic evidence of linked infections, but lacking evidence of fomite-based biosecurity lapses to explain them. Every indirect contact” deficiency must be taken apart further to test the likelihood it’s the actual deficiency in the event of an outbreak. And if a transmission risk is aerosol-based, no amount of boot cleaning will fully mitigate indirect area spread. Top notch biosecurity protocols are necessary, but they may not be sufficient for risks that cannot be easily mitigated.

John