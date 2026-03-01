As of February 21st - Over 20 Million Birds Indemnified - Layers add up fast…

(Note: these numbers are already out of date, due to delays in publishing on my part…I plan to run another follow-up after the February totals are in from NVSL, by the end of next week)

February is already the highest mortality month, courtesy of layers in Pennsylvania for the most part. Flock counts peaked earlier in November-December, due to the rash of northern Indiana duck and layer cases (smaller flocks).

Here is a state-by-state break-down; Indiana still leads in number of cases per state by a wide margin, but Pennsylvania has lost the most birds:

Indiana has 25% of the cases, but only about 6% of the national bird mortality

Pennsylvania represents 38% of the losses, mostly in the past 3 weeks with multiple large layer house infections. Large layer infections have a disproportionate effect on state level mortality (e.g. Wisconsin)

41 states in total have been infected, 31 with commercial and/or backyard and 10 with backyard flocks only

Pennsylvania has been the prominent outbreak state since January 1st, as northern Indiana finally exhausted new infection sites in the local 3 county area.

Here are the Pennsylvania infections since January 1st, 2026, derived from the published NVSL line list:

This has certainly finally caught the attention of politicians in Pennsylvania: Gov Shapiro and Secretary Redding Host Roundtable on HPAI | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This press release refers to an even larger bird death toll of 7.6 million, perhaps reflecting NAHLN-provisionally positive flocks not yet confirmed at NVSL.

The scope and power of this outbreak in such a poultry dense area was predictable after the initial large egg site outbreak, as I repeatedly pointed out:

1/29/2026: Bulletin: First 2026 HPAI Million Bird+ Layer Infection Reported in Lancaster County PA

2/3/2026: Korslund-LinkedIn-Lancaster County (2nd layer- Lancaster County “in trouble”)

2/17/2026: More Egg Layers Break Over Weekend in PA (more layers - full scale multi-county out-break)

I’m not trying to be a “know-it-all” here; however, we are nearly a month into this with 7.5+ million depopulated birds and the Governor is finally pulling all the stops. I have no idea of where this ultimately ends; weather will play some role; as will biosecurity compliance and plain old luck, of course.

The most concerning trend in Pennsylvania right now is the epi curve, with 12 cases in the past week alone (11 Lancaster County plus one in Dauphin):

The slope of the epi curve is just beginning to bend upward, with a denominator of over 10,000 poultry farms in Lancaster County housing 26 million hens and large populations of broilers and turkeys according to 2022 Ag Census Data. The HPAI fire has nearly unlimited kindling for sustained spread in the near term. (Note: the NVSL line list as of 2/28/2026 only shows one additional PA case in broilers on 2/24 for the current week; however, NVSL confirmation dates are not always current on the web site, especially over weekends.)

This same runaway H5N1 outbreak situation occurred late last year in Northern Indiana (with nearly 90 cases) and early in 2025 in East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio. Our current surveillance, detection, response, and elimination processes have repeatedly been no match for the spread of this virus in poultry dense areas during seasonally high- risk periods (fall-winter-early spring).

Upping our Bio-surveillance Capabilities

I and many others have repeatedly written about our time-to-detection deficiencies for HPAI and other highly infectious high consequence viral diseases with significant preclinical shedding periods. Preclinical shedding allows the virus to repeatedly gain a foothold with further spread in new areas prior to official diagnosis based on central lab PCR testing of animals showing clinical signs of infection.

An extensive review of multiple sensing modalities now available and/or under development for diagnosis of HPAI was released last week in npj Biosensing:

Multimodal sensing technologies for HPAI biosurveillance in poultry production systems | npj Biosensing

The introduction states:

This review outlines the molecular pathobiology and transmission kinetics of contemporary HPAI strains and evaluates diagnostic bottlenecks. Then, we explore how molecular amplification, electrochemical detection, and acoustic anomaly analysis can be combined into a single approach for in situ disease recognition. Finally, we describe how behavioral and physiological signal integration can enhance biosensor accuracy and support adaptive One Health biosurveillance systems for anticipatory and scalable field responses.

…Yet conventional surveillance approaches, which rely on clinical signs or periodic laboratory sampling, are hampered by significant logistical and statistical limitations. Sampling a statistically representative subset of a commercial flock of tens of thousands of birds is logistically challenging, and the inherent delays in sample transport and laboratory processing (often > 24 h) create a critical window for viral spread19. In addition, existing surveillance often fails to capture rapidly fluctuating infection dynamics or low-prevalence carriers, meaning early-stage outbreaks can be missed entirely. Environmental persistence of pathogens, such as virus contamination on surfaces or in dust, further complicates detection, as these reservoirs are rarely sampled in routine protocols. Given the increasing complexity of disease emergence patterns at the animal–human–environment interface, there is a need to move beyond static, protocol-based models toward dynamic, real-time monitoring systems capable of complementing standard biosecurity measures.

Real-time PCR (qPCR)

During the 2022 U.S. outbreak, confirmatory qPCR results frequently required 48–72 h after collection, by which time the virus had already spread within or between flocks; similar bottlenecks were documented in Europe during peak outbreak periods55. Given that HPAI can cause flock mortality reaching 100% within 48 h of infection, such delays severely constrain outbreak response. These limitations highlight the urgent need for rapid, low-cost, and portable diagnostic methods—such as isothermal amplification or CRISPR-based assays—that can complement qPCR by enabling decentralized, on-site detection during fast-moving outbreaks.

Isothermal amplification

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification techniques, such as reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) and reverse transcription recombinase polymerase amplification (RT-RPA), provide thermocycler-independent alternatives to qPCR by enabling nucleic acid amplification at constant temperatures (37–65 °C)56. These assays target influenza gene segments (e.g., HA, NP, M) and support diverse detection modalities, including colorimetric, turbidity, fluorescence, and even lateral flow-based or smartphone-compatible readouts. With reaction times of 30–60 min and detection thresholds ranging from 10 to 100 RNA copies per reaction, they offer rapid, portable diagnostics well-suited for on-farm deployment, often using minimal equipment such as heat blocks or handheld devices with lyophilized reagents57. Relative to qPCR, isothermal assays generally demonstrate reduced sensitivity, limited quantitative resolution, and higher susceptibility to nonspecific amplification or contamination, though they may tolerate crude samples with less processing. Integration with CRISPR–Cas systems, microfluidic cartridges, and multiplexed detection strategies is being actively pursued to overcome these limitations and enhance specificity58. While isothermal platforms are highly promising for on-farm use, their most effective role may be as a complementary component within a multimodal surveillance framework that balances speed, accessibility, and diagnostic robustness during HPAI outbreaks.

CRISPR-cas12a-based assays

CRISPR-Cas12a–based diagnostics represent an emergent class of programmable nucleic acid detection systems with exceptional analytical specificity and on-farm use59. Functionally coupled with isothermal amplification platforms such as RT-RPA or RT-LAMP, these assays enable sequence-guided detection of AIV gene segments (e.g., HA, NP) with sensitivities approaching qPCR60. Upon target recognition, Cas12a undergoes conformational activation and triggers collateral trans-cleavage of labeled reporter oligonucleotides, producing signals detectable by fluorescence, paper-based lateral flow strips, or smartphone-integrated readouts59. With time-to-result typically under 60 min and detection thresholds as low as 2 copies/µL, CRISPR platforms combine rapid turnaround with near-gold-standard sensitivity. Key advantages include modular programmability—allowing rapid reconfiguration to track emergent genotypes, point mutations, or antiviral resistance loci—and compatibility with low-cost, decentralized testing formats61. However, current implementations still require pre-amplification, careful contamination control, and stable reagent formulations, which limit widespread field deployment. Ongoing advances in one-pot chemistries, lyophilized reagents, and cartridge-based integration are expected to overcome these barriers. Within an HPAI surveillance framework, CRISPR-Cas12a offers a promising bridge between laboratory-grade sensitivity and true on-farm usability.

Serological tools

Serological assays are essential components of avian influenza virus (AIV) surveillance, enabling retrospective exposure assessment, vaccine efficacy evaluation, and DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) strategies22,62. While they do not detect active infection, these tools measure host humoral responses, primarily IgM (acute phase) and IgG (long-term), against viral antigens such as HA, NA, and NP. ELISAs are widely recognized as the reference method for high-throughput, quantitative antibody detection. Strain-specific or DIVA-compatible ELISAs63 targeting non-vaccine antigens (e.g., NP, M1) facilitate differentiation between vaccinated and naturally infected birds. IgM-specific ELISAs identify recent infections, while IgG-based assays inform exposure history or vaccine-induced immunity22,64. Despite moderate turnaround times (2–3 h), their reliance on centralized laboratories and trained personnel introduces delays in sample transport and result reporting, reduces accessibility in resource-limited regions, and creates diagnostic bottlenecks during outbreak surges65.

The hemagglutination inhibition (HI) assay remains a subtype-specific reference test, endorsed by international agencies, and quantifies neutralizing antibodies that block HA-mediated red blood cell agglutination. While inexpensive and rapid (~30 min), HI has lower sensitivity than ELISA and limited DIVA compatibility unless paired with updated antigen panels22.

Lateral Flow Immunoassays

Lateral flow immunoassays (LFAs), in contrast, are immunochromatographic strip-based assays that provide portable, low-cost, and rapid (10–20 min) detection of antibodies or viral antigens. For AIV surveillance, LFAs commonly target conserved NP-specific IgG or detect viral proteins directly from swabs, making them well-suited for on-farm testing and wildlife monitoring66,67. However, they are qualitative, lack subtyping capability, and cannot differentiate infection timing. Antigen detection assays, including ELISA and LFA formats, enable direct identification of viral proteins (e.g., HA, NP) from poultry specimens such as oropharyngeal or cloacal swabs. Though less sensitive than molecular methods, they deliver results within 15–30 min and exhibit specificity > 90%, supporting rapid triage during outbreaks. Antigen detection platforms such as LFAs68 provide rapid results but can experience variable sensitivity69.

More Advanced Detection Processes

The review article goes on to describe more futuristic electrochemical and acoustic detection concepts which may have future applications for HPAI and bird health in general, beyond the scope of where this article is headed today. The technological capabilities and alternatives are rapidly developing, leaving the legal and regulatory questions yet to be considered.

Please read the entire article for much more detail, especially on some of the more exotic electrochemical and acoustic methodologies which may hold promise, especially in integrated continuous building health monitoring applications.

What is Available (or Nearly Available)

Antigen ELISA “Snap Tests” or Lateral Flow Assays are available for H5 screening in poultry flocks; however, variable sensitivity with these products has likely discouraged their routine use in routine surveillance. In my view this may partly be due to over-reliance on “negative” results when used as part of an ongoing early detection system across flocks to continuously flag for possible developing infections during high-risk periods. With repeated testing in a disciplined process, “false negatives” will soon be caught by a succeeding positive test, providing earlier detection value for the entire system versus no surveillance at all. Individual negatives mean nothing, but positives would certainly trigger official testing earlier than no system in place whatsoever. Regardless, the industry apparently has not embraced currently approved ELISA LFA’s as sufficiently sensitive or cost-effective for use in routine HPAI screening of asymptomatic or pooled poultry mortalities or environmental samples.

However, there are new technologies and refinements available now or under development that will aid in preclinical viral diagnostics and thus provide better opportunities for interrupting transmission cycles.

Alveo Technologies

The following link features a branded product that is currently under licensure review by USDA for possible domestic use in yet to be prescribed formats. This is a kit-based LAMP technology, linked to the web for connectivity for reporting results to appropriate parties. The products would not be utilized as an official test; rather it’s use would be for rapid screening of multiple samples in the field to prioritize confirmatory testing of non-negative screened flocks. The following link feeds to a real-life example of a use case in Europe for HPAI: Alveo Technologies The Real Cost In Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

I don’t personally endorse products; however, I commend Alveo for aggressively moving this product towards licensure. I hope it can officially be licensed with its use encouraged by industry, state, and federal regulatory officials to signal possible field infections 72 hours or more earlier than is currently possible with clinical signs-based sampling and shipping for PCR-based official testing.

Barnwell Bio

Another player in H1N1 diagnostics (among many other agents) is: Barnwell Bio

This company works with individual farms in developing non-invasive barn environmental sampling plans for tailored whole meta-genomic sequencing of emerging or endemic disease agents of concern.

Environmental sampling and next generation sequencing (non-official testing) of environmental samples for multiple agents would likely not fall under existing regulatory authorities unless it led to scientific suspicion of the presence of a reportable disease via sequence evidence. If a highly pathogenic influenza (including H5N1) is uncovered through environmental sampling and metagenomic sequencing processes on a farm, owners and veterinarians would be responsible for contacting regulatory officials to report the results for official testing via existing program standards.

Issues will undoubtedly develop regarding sequences derived and possibly reported from environmental samples via NGS, versus official diagnostic sequences later reported by NVSL. There will be great temptations by regulators to suppress “unofficial” results via one route or another. I’d argue that required full and early disclosure (reporting) is the only sustainable option, given the fungibility of the technology. We’ll see how this all develops…

BASE₂BIO

I had the opportunity to listen to a webinar on 2/16/2026 by Claudio L. Afonso, with a link at the following site:

UGA Poultry Science & PDRC Avian Seminar Series - University of Georgia Kaltura

This webinar provided background information regarding the promise of next generation sequencing as a transformative diagnostic tool and a new commercial service for both researchers and producers now being offered by this company:

BASE₂BIO provides next-generation sequencing and other bioinformatics data analysis services, as well as full-service project consultation, to researchers, producers, and animal health specialists. We have experience in a wide range of areas, including pathogen genomics and eukaryotic genomics and proteomics. We can help you manage and analyze your second- and nth-generation sequencing data and provide custom solutions to fit the needs of your research.

Much of the presentation found on the link above is beyond my retirement “pay grade”; my understanding is that the company works with farms and consultants to analyze “random short-read sequencing” (Oxford Nanopore) data for next generation genomic analysis.

Once again, the technology and its capabilities are outracing regulators’ abilities to manage information release “in the public’s interest.” The key goal must be to keep the information release on a level field for all, not slowed for the comfort levels of governing bodies, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

Summary

I’m sure there are other promising hardware, services and data services pipelines on the horizon - these are 3 that I have had the opportunity recently to hear more about. I am confident that other commercial screening products and concepts now under development will be available soon to further foster innovation, drop costs, and add flexibility to field-based preclinical sampling and near-the-field next generation diagnostics and sequencing capabilities.

Surveillance experts must aid in developing systemic high-risk sampling and pooling protocols for use as repetitive cost-effective screening protocols for high-value surveillance targets. The challenge is to get potential H5N1 genomic material from animals and the environment into the devices and sequencers before the barns have dying birds!

AS importantly, we need those sequences into the hands of our phylogenetic bio-informaticists much closer to real time at volume and representativeness levels that are useful for their analyses! Diagnostic lag times are critical; however, phylogenetic analytical lag times are even more important as our experts attempt to assess pandemic risks for viral mutations and reassortments.

While official testing will always be a legal regulatory function by necessity, much of the supporting work related to surveillance, viral characterization, and analysis is begging to be accelerated, deregulated and democratized to open the information flow and speed responses. We now have collection and characterization tools adapting to the speed of the virus, if we choose to embrace them. The real payoffs in our advances lie beyond our regulatory processes. Let’s make sure that our regulators, legal authorities, and industry advocates vocally support diagnostic innovation and transparency in a positive way to allow our technological advances to keep up with H5N1!

