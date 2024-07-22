The Colorado Department of Public Health announced a 7th presumptive positive H5N1 positive human case in an employee responding at the second infected layer farm diagnosed with HPAI last week in NE Colorado (Weld County). The area has also been struck with 45 infected H5N1 dairy herds, with 29-33 reported on the state website in the last month (4 cases not yet officially listed).

As I blogged Saturday, CDC stated that the poultry, dairy, and human virus from one sequenced case at the first farm were genomically closely related, with phylogenetic evidence that the H5N1 dairy virus in Weld County likely jumped from cattle to a local bio-secure layer flock and then on to humans working to depopulate that flock.

CDC and USDA will likely attempt to repeat the same process with this case. If CDC can successfully confirm and sequence this sample, then isolates from the infected poultry flock and possibly linked dairy herds can be compared for relatedness and directionality of infection between cattle and poultry. We’ll await more results from the CDC lab, as well as from CDC and USDA epi teams assigned to these outbreaks.

In the meantime, STAT (statnews.com) in its Monday roundup provided a nice summary by Megan Molteni. Here are some excerpts from the full article - once again, please consider a STAT subscription for full coverage - well worth the quality information:

…The six Colorado cases were all mild, with some experiencing the more traditional flu signs of fever and cough, and others having conjunctivitis, a symptom that’s been seen with some of the dairy workers who’ve been infected during the outbreak. But it’s the first time multiple human cases have been reported on a single farm in the U.S., raising questions about whether the virus has changed or the environmental factors presented unique opportunities for it to spread.

A recent study led by noted flu virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka of the University of Wisconsin-Madison found evidence that the virus now circulating inside cows has acquired some ability to bind to receptors found in the upper respiratory tracts of humans, though other labs have produced conflicting data. The concern with a large cluster of human cases is the increased potential for those people to pass on the virus to others, particularly immunocompromised individuals.

But Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said without more data, it’s too soon to say what the risk is with the situation in Colorado. “If we get 7, or even 70 more cases of conjunctivitis, what does that mean? Could this be a precursor to a respiratory infection, to influenza being transmitted people to people? No one knows.”

…Initial genetic analyses have indicated that the virus sickening the poultry workers is related to the version that’s spreading among cows, but it’s still unclear which dairy farm it came from. The state is in the early stages of conducting an investigation to understand those linkages and has requested additional epidemiology support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The CDC on Friday said genetic sequencing of the virus infecting one of the poultry workers showed it was closely related to the first Michigan case and does not have changes associated with antiviral resistance.

Weld County, just northeast of Denver, is home to 350,000 people and the largest concentration of dairies in the state. So it’s no surprise it’s been especially hard-hit by H5N1, Colorado State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin told STAT in an interview last week. “Geography is a really big factor,” she said. “The fact that most of our dairies in Colorado are in the same region is going to lead to more transmission of this virus.”

Colorado has been dealing with H5N1 on its poultry farms since early 2022, but until this summer, those outbreaks were sporadic and linked to wild birds. “What we have now is sustained mammal-to-mammal transmission of H5N1 in dairy cows, which is leading to a potential source of continued spillovers into our poultry operations,” Baldwin said. “So this is even riskier than what we have been seeing for the last two and a half years.”

Since its first reported case of bird flu in dairy cattle in late April, Colorado has registered 41 additional H5N1-positive herds, with six in the past week alone. That means infections have been reported in 40% of Colorado’s herds. It now leads the nation, making up nearly a quarter of the 163 livestock outbreaks in the USDA’s official tally.

Colorado poultry and dairy producers, as well as their suppliers and state animal health and public health stewards are under almost unimaginable pressure right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them, and we thank them all for their transparency and grace under pressure.

John