Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

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Pat McDonough PhD's avatar
Pat McDonough PhD
12h

Thanks so much for your valued perspectives; I enjoyed learning more about your journey and I think we will see more valued content coming from your desk! Best regards- Pat McD ☘️

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VKNask's avatar
VKNask
9h

Really enjoy and value the information you provide. Thanks for all your contributions so far and hope you enjoy your hiatus to celebrate all these wonderful milestones.

I'm sorry for the loss of your mother but am glad you'll be able to share her stories with the rest of your family.

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