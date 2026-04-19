This is a self-indulgent “all about me” column, detailing a coming pause / change in format for postings from now likely through summer. The 4 numbers in the title all signify milestones in my life. Please indulge me as I reminisce briefly on each one.

97 - My Mother’s Final Year in This Life

My mother passed on April 14th after a relatively recent decline from dementia post-COVID pandemic. My family and I have shared the all too common “long good-bye” so often experienced with that disease. I have a huge collection of memorabilia to turn my attention and creative efforts towards in writing a family history honoring her and my father after her passing. Mom and Dad raised 4 boys, yielding 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren (to date); I want to electronically capture some of the wisdom and character we were surrounded with on that Iowa farm for the family to cherish.

75 - A Milestone Birthday

I turn 75 this year; I honestly feel more like 50 with a few extra wrinkles... I share with others what a wonderful long life my mother had, passing at 97; then I pause to realize that she bore me at 22! Simple math dictates that in 2+ short decades I’ll hit that same ripe old age… My health remains good, although I have a couple of upcoming “maintenance” procedures early this summer. Taking breaks from routines, even self-imposed ones like Substack columns seem like a prudent 75th year summer plan. If I don’t take time at 75 to make the trips to see the grandkids, watch the seasons turn in my garden, attend a nephew’s West Coast wedding, hold hands with my dear wife in our back yard at sunset, when should I plan to do it?

50 - Iowa State University Class of 1976

My graduating veterinary class is holding its 50th class reunion in Ames in September! I was one of the in-state “baby vets”, sailing through 4 years of vet school after 2 years in pre-veterinary medicine. I’m embarrassed to admit to today’s graduates that I paid in-state undergraduate tuition for all 6 years, graduating at 24 years old in May of 1976 with no college debt. I used unspent college savings to buy my first practice truck with a fiberglass box, then borrowed on a signature loan to buy a new 2-door Thunderbird…

I practiced in large animal medicine for a couple of years, but pigs were my passion, and that industry was on the cusp of a transformative revolution. Covering that topic and my real education is well beyond the scope of this section; the point I want to stress for younger readers is that cultivating your passion is the key to career development. That career may take many forms, as mine certainly has. Second, realize that knowledge in any field is now exponential, making continuous learning and collaboration essential as we all must specialize to maintain proficiency in more defined areas. State of the art production animal veterinary “practice” is almost unrecognizable today versus what I “knew” upon graduation. All that veterinary degree really did was buy me entry into further educational and collaborative endeavors; however, that entry was priceless!

I’ll be celebrating the 50-year reunion for all the good memories and honoring the opportunities veterinary medicine has brought to me and my classmates. However, the diploma never signified the end - it was only the beginning of a long life of learning that continues to this day.

2 - Years on Substack!

I’ve now been posting columns for 2 years. My initial posting went up on April 28, 2024, and this is #203. Those 203 posts in 2 years equates to about a post every 3.6 days. 24 posts of those posts generated over 1000 views on Substack and 3 generated over 3400 views! See the graph above for all views on all sources, according to Substack statistics. Frankly I’ve been overwhelmed by the readership’s response! The feed-back I’ve received and the new and renewed friendships this little exercise have brought me has been gratifying.

The whole process of putting ideas out for consideration engenders pressure that is both terrifying and clarifying. It forces me to defend my thought processes. I’d also like to think that it enforces within both me and the readers some degree of open-mindedness, especially as we veer into scientific uncertainty (welcome to RNA viruses) and appropriate policy responses (even more uncertain than viruses).

Rather than post on a set schedule, my plan has been to put together a column when something newsworthy strikes (really often). I especially look for multiple items that string together well to make a compelling narrative. I always try to attribute sources and acknowledge possible differing opinions or explanations. I can be exceedingly blunt in criticisms at times, but try not to make criticism personal, only relate my cocerns to policy decisions. I also know I have failed at times with too sharp a tongue.

I’ve never seriously considered charging a subscription fee for a couple of reasons:

1) I didn’t want the pressure of meeting scheduling deadlines 2) I wasn’t sure there was an ethical market for my information, which in the end is expert opinion, not rigorously independently researched materials

Perhaps the biggest overriding theme in the last 2 years over 203 columns has been - are we thinking beyond the old regulatory and scientific paradigms that worked before, but no longer fit the:

1) influenza virus itself; 2) scientific tools available to measure it; 3) breadth of livestock species now affected; and 4) degree of saturation of the wild bird and mammalian environment now harboring spillover threats.

Frankly, the entire “federal-state-industry system” has been even more resistant to needed modifications to meet the challenges H5 is throwing at it than I had thought it would be. Political forces are extremely resistant to foregoing “first to know” status for regulated diseases, on farm early detection capabilities not-withstanding. Opening testing approvals or official test research into non-confirmed infected species (non-lactating dairy, beef, sheep, goats, horses, even pigs) can only complicate messaging and marketing both for regulators and industry groups. None of the resistance should be surprising, however more complicated it may make control and human spillover in the event of viral reassortment. The system is really built to count on “staying lucky…”

Moving Forward for the Summer

First, I plan to return to what I have been doing on Substack later in the summer or early fall after a hiatus. Frankly, poultry outbreaks are likely to slow from here as the weather warms. APHIS moves at glacial speed; vaccine trials for poultry will likely not happen until more research is published. Human cases are non-discoverable right now in workers, and the current viral strain (D1.1) seems to not easily pass to people. Whatever is happening in livestock mammals will remain under wraps until somethings changes with the virus to make livestock sicker, or it reassorts to become widespread in pigs.

For the summer I plan to only post links to interesting events, with perhaps a comment or 2 of explanation. I’d entertain posting “guest” columns on my site at my discretion if anyone would like a crack at dialogue with the reading base. Otherwise, I will continue to use postings for brief updates, minus the more extensive comments I’ve usually placed with them. If a particularly pertinent issue should arise, I will spring back life on the keyboard with more commentary.

I’m pretty confident that something will eventually change with H5 to surprise us, wrecking plans to ignore it! We just don’t know when, where, or in what species. It may more likely be next fall-winter or later, when the birds are again moving with newly reassorted viruses from the Arctic mixing areas.

The other likely change is a return to divided government in the House and perhaps the Senate with the fall elections. That will mark a return to Congressional investigative hearings, putting Executive Branch officials back on the hot seat for a host of issues. Zoonotic H5, pandemic preparedness, and HPAI in poultry, including vaccination issues, will undoubtedly be of great interest to Democratic legislators salivating to grill the Administration. If disease events complicate the politics, USDA disease responses may take on an entirely different look with renewed political pressure.

I’ve truly enjoyed a really fast 2 years and plan to return to form later in 2026. In the meantime, look for a few sporadic “highlights” posts and stay tuned from other sources. I know I’ll still be watching, just not writing as much.

Stay the course,

John