Meghan Bartels reporting for Scientific American released an article yesterday providing more information provided by Dr. Richard Webby of St. Judes on the genomics of the H5N5 virus isolated from the deceased patient in Washington:

First Human Dies of Rare H5N5 Bird Flu Strain. Here’s What You Need to Know | Scientific American

…One concern of seeing a human infection caused by a new subtype of virus is that the H5N1 bird flu virus may have exchanged genes with other influenza viruses circulating in animals. That sort of mixing—which influenza viruses are particularly prone to—can breed new viral strains that have the potential to cause more serious infections or spread more easily between humans.

Scientists have a longstanding monitoring program for influenza viruses in wild birds that has gathered decades of data about where bird flu viruses are moving and how they are changing. This surveillance program means that Webby and his colleagues knew that H5N5 viruses had been circulating in shorebirds and gulls in eastern Canada. Webby says scientists confirmed that the virus sequenced from the fatal human case is related more closely to those from eastern Canada than to H5N1 viruses; this supports the idea that this is an existing virus that made the trek west in birds, rather than a new virus that showed up abruptly in humans…

The “take homes” for me from this analysis are:

this case is another non-reassorted spillover of an H5 2.3.4.4b virus from birds to mammals (H5N5 to a human this time); this is not a novel reassortment with enhanced mammalian or human adaptations. H5N5 has now made its way to the West Coast and into domestic poultry in at least one flock. Time will tell how successfully it further adapts and transmits versus existing successful H5N1 strains. If reassortment DOES occur, it’s more likely to occur in co-infected people (or other mammals like pigs); human vaccination can minimize risks for that unlikely event. Additionally, the N1 portion of the human vaccine may provide some protection against a potential initial human H5N1 infection.

The H5N5 human infection was and interesting (and tragic) event. However, H5N1 remains the overwhelming larger risk simply because there is so much more of it in the environment currently. People in the poultry industry (both commercial and backyard) need to: 1) stay current on human vaccines; 2) ideally stay gloved and masked; and 3) be ready to insist upon a nasal swab for H1-H3-H5 at the first sign of URI personally or if it develops in close family contacts.

99% of infections will likely be asymptomatic or minor, but a few could be serious and should be treated early. Either way diagnosis and sequencing are critical in understanding the threat; rarely, it could save someone’s life!

John