All my life we’ve carried high expectations for our leaders’ behavior and competence matched with ongoing improvements in our living standards and the freedoms we enjoy as U.S. and world citizens. Post World War 2 there has been an arc of rising expectations for moral and ethical behavior within our increasingly prosperous society as we learn (with some setbacks) to live longer healthier lives in better harmony with each other and with nature. Despite the challenges of a rapidly expanding and extremely diverse population, we have enjoyed roughly 70 years of relative peace and economic growth in much of the world as we’ve collectively made progress against premature death, hunger, disease, and human misery.

However, in the past 15-20 years or so we’ve fell into a self-imposed crisis here in the U.S. and worldwide resulting from a confluence of intellectual hubris and selfishness in the “leadership” class combined with desperation and envy in the “followership”, resulting in a crisis in effective shared democratic governance. We’ve come to the point where revenge and scoring-settling is now more valued in many circles than even short-term societal gains. Solving this woeful state of affairs is beyond my skillsets but look at this example!

Who would have ever thought that the current Secretary of Health and Human Services (a nephew of a beloved assassinated president no less) would say the following:

The off-hand drug abuse admission is troubling enough; just as troubling is that the United States Health and Human Services Cabinet Secretary was attacking a pandemic response public health guideline (social distancing) while minimizing SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in such a flippant way. We can agree that lockdowns in some situations may have been excessive given what we know now, but maybe not, given what we knew then? Never trust a know-it-all medical professional, let alone one who is actually a trial lawyer posing as a pandemic expert!

Even more troubling than Kennedy’s lack of thoughtfulness on pandemic policy in the face of unknowns is his pure malignant ignorance related to public health and widespread disease (pandemic) threats in general. He apparently fully believes microbial threats can be kept at bay with “MAHA principles” alone. Thus the new edict for NAIAD strategic planning:

Staff members at the United States’s premier infectious-disease research institute have been instructed to remove the words “biodefense” and “pandemic preparedness” from the institute’s web pages, according to e-mails Nature has obtained.

The directive comes amid a broader shake-up at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of 27 institutes and centres at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIAID is expected to deprioritize the two topics in an overhaul of its funded research projects, according to four NIAID employees who spoke to Nature on the condition of anonymity, because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

NIH director Jay Bhattacharya explained the restructure at an event with other top agency officials on 30 January. “It’s a complete transformation of [the NIAID] away from this old model” that has historically prioritized research on HIV, biodefence and pandemic preparedness, he said. The institute will focus more on basic immunology and other infectious diseases currently affecting people in the United States, he added, rather than on predicting future diseases.

About one-third of the NIAID’s US$6.6-billion budget currently funds projects involving emerging infectious diseases and biodefence. The research studies pathogens of concern and monitors their spread, and develops medical countermeasures against threats from radiation exposure, chemicals and infectious diseases.

Nahid Bhadelia, director of Boston University’s Center on Emerging Infectious Diseases in Massachusetts, says the decision to deprioritize these areas will leave people in the United States more vulnerable to pathogens that are constantly evolving in wildlife around the world and spilling into human populations, sometimes sparking outbreaks. “Just because we say we’re going to stop caring about these issues doesn’t make the issues go away — it just makes us less prepared,” she says….

To restore trust, Bhattacharya, Taubenberger and Taubenberger’s senior adviser, John Powers, outlined a “new vision” for the institute in a commentary1 published in Nature Medicine on 16 January.

“NIAID’s work clearly neither prevented the pandemic nor prevented Americans from experiencing among the highest levels of all-cause excess mortality in the developed world during that time,” they wrote. “Given the increasing prevalence of allergic and autoimmune disorders and the burden of common infections in the population over the past few decades, the NIAID must focus research on these conditions with a greater sense of urgency.”

It would be interesting to compare America’s (and the world’s) all-cause excess mortality during the pandemic and up to today, if the great mRNA vaccine project had not been accomplished. That is a miracle that RJK Jr and his buddies are desperately trying to reverse! With more evidence piling up that “long COVID” and other late life viral infections are a factor in dementia and other senior living morbidity-mortalities, I thank God every day as a multi-vaccinated 74-year-old that mRNA COVID vaccines beat RFK to HHS. We can only hope the mRNA technology is only sidelined for a short time by the current bureaucratic shit shows here in the U.S.

Moving On to an Ongoing Erosion in USDA Expectations…

USDA and Iowa State researchers published the following brief report, first published online February 13, 2026:

Detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4b virus in cull dairy cows with underlying respiratory and systemic disease - Daniel J. Righter, Erin B. Howey, Chris L. Siepker, Eric R. Burrough, Drew R. Magstadt, Marta Mainenti, Asha Fears, Aaron D. Lehmkuhl, Gleeson Murphy, Kimberly Lehman, Mia Kim Torchetti, Suelee Robbe-Austerman, Carrie E. Schmidt, 2026

Brief report First published online February 13, 2026

Abstract

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4b virus was identified in 4 cull dairy cows condemned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture because of pneumonia with accompanying systemic changes. Histologic findings were bronchopneumonia in 3 cows and embolic pneumonia and nephritis in 1 cow. In addition to detection of HPAI A(H5N1) virus by reverse-transcription real-time PCR in various formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues, influenza A virus was detected by immunohistochemistry and in situ hybridization in the pulmonary respiratory epithelium of 2 of the cows with bronchopneumonia and in renal medullary tubules of the cow with nephritis. A PCR panel screening for common bovine respiratory pathogens in the cows with bronchopneumonia revealed variable coinfections with Histophilus somni, Pasteurella multocida, Mannheimia haemolytica, Mycoplasmopsis bovis, and bovine coronavirus. We describe the distribution of HPAI A(H5N1) virus in naturally infected cows while highlighting the need for research on the roles of coinfection and immune response in influenza viral replication…

Scope of the Study

In April 2024, 3 cull dairy cows originating from a known HPAI A(H5N1) virus-positive herd were condemned by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) by in-plant personnel because of severe pneumonia and lesions consistent with infectious systemic disease. FSIS, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL; Ames, IA, USA), and the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (ISU-VDL; Ames, IA, USA) performed ancillary testing to investigate infection with the HPAI A(H5N1) virus. Preliminary HPAI A(H5N1) virus PCR results from these 3 cows led to the implementation of an exploratory study of the distribution of HPAI A(H5N1) virus in tissues of cull dairy cows condemned during inspection. This exploratory study targeted dairy cows with an unknown HPAI A(H5N1) virus herd status that were condemned because of pneumonia, septicemia, or both by Public Health Veterinarians (PHVs) during routine inspection at U.S. slaughter facilities. From 2024 Apr 3 to 2024 May 13, PHVs sampled at least 10 condemned dairy cows at each of 11 targeted high-throughput cull cow slaughter facilities, operating in 8 states (California [2], Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania [2], South Dakota, Texas [2], Wisconsin) for a total of 111 cows.

Conclusions from Findings:

Our findings demonstrate viral replication within respiratory epithelium of the lung. The results further reveal co-infection of HPAI A(H5N1) virus with common bovine respiratory pathogens in cows with bronchopneumonia. Interestingly, the kidney of one cow with embolic bacterial nephritis had possible HPAI A(H5N1) viral replication within a few tubules of the renal medulla. Initial pathogenesis studies suggest that HPAI A(H5N1) virus is not a primary cause of respiratory disease in dairy cows.1,6 Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether these animals had viral mastitis, because no mammary gland tissue or milk was sampled at slaughter. Furthermore, it is unclear if a bacterial bronchopneumonia developed secondary to an underlying HPAI A(H5N1) viral infection, or if damage to the lung tissue by bacterial pathogens created conditions that facilitated viral replication…

Our study is unique in that natural infection and replication of HPAI A(H5N1) virus were identified in the lungs and kidney of dairy cows brought to slaughter. Pneumonia in cows at postmortem inspection is common and often multifactorial in etiology (e.g., shipping fever). However, until recently, IAV was regarded as an unlikely contributing pathogen. Collectively, our findings raise questions about the circumstances surrounding HPAI A(H5N1) virus replication within the respiratory epithelium of the bovine lung. Can the virus cause primary pneumonia or does the virus take advantage of already diseased tissue? It also raises questions about the immune response and degree of influenza viral replication, given that most cows with shipping fever have at least some degree of immunosuppression. Finally, if replication of HPAI A(H5N1) virus is occurring at high rates in bronchial and bronchiolar epithelial cells, is horizontal transmission via respiratory droplets possible in these herds? Although the detection of IAV by ISH and IHC in the kidney was potentially an outlier, IAV RNA has been detected in urine from a cow on an affected farm.8 Further studies on interactions betweenHPAI A(H5N1) virus and a host immune system that is under the stress of coinfection are warranted.

Comments:

Briefly, FSIS and NVSL in collaboration with Iowa State in April of 2024 tested 3 cull cows from a H5N1 positive herd (identified via lab markings to be from Idaho) delivered to a slaughter plant and condemned for severe pneumonia and septicemia. This was within 1 month of the initial confirmed H5N1 index case diagnosis in Texas and led to a follow-up study of 110 cull dairy cow slaughter condemnations at multiple plants in the next 40 days. One additional positive animal (from Michigan) was discovered, making a total of 4 animals included in this study.

The obvious USDA “Erosion of Expectations” which I refer to relates to the February 2026 release date of this May 2024 study! This report documents that USDA had extremely good evidence by late June 2024 that nucleic acid was found in lung tissue with a CT value as low as 16.9 (Eurasian H5 PCR) in the randomly sampled condemned cull Michigan cow:

Yet the entire agency’s unified talking points remained steadfast that this virus was “nearly exclusively” transmitted by ascending udder infections through mechanical transmission of virus or movement of people, animals, or fomites farm to farm through the balance of 2024 and into early 2025. New D1.1 genotype isolates in cows in Nevada and Arizona finally forced officials to admit likely oronasal transmissions in those cases. Prior to that Lombard, Melody et al had demonstrated H5N1 2.3.4.4b viremia in preclinical naturally infected dairy cows in California. Even prior to that, a very early study by Diehl et al had shown evidence of nasal and urine shedding in an early infected Ohio cow.

So now, more than 2 years after the H5N1 dairy outbreak began in Texas (the meandering 4-week index case diagnosis is another “eroded expectation”), USDA finally quietly released this “brief report” showing awareness nearly from the start that the course of infection for B3.13 infection in cattle is likely quite similar to that seen in other mammalian species, with early oronasal colonization rapidly followed by lung and systemic involvement prior to the well-characterized mastitis in a portion of infected lactating dairy cows. This wider systemic infection has much broader implications for non-lactating dairy and beef cattle involvement, which was conveniently ignored in testing and movement requirement considerations.

These implications succinctly explain why the dairy and beef industries, along with state and federal regulatory agencies gravitated towards the “lactogenic/mechanical viral transfer” hypothesis for cattle-origin H5N1 2.3.4.4b B3.13 as the least troubling paradigm for both the spread and control of bovine influenza A infections. Perhaps more than a conscious choice, it was the “least painful-best fit” combination of evidence that would allow ongoing trade and commerce for multiple species while maintaining some semblance of credibility with existing early prominent clinical symptoms in lactating dairy cattle. By concentrating testing, movement, and talking points on lactating dairy cattle, the disease process quickly self-perpetuated as a lactating dairy story line, with little or no serological or PCR testing pursued to mess with the narrative under USDA and state regulatory-controlled testing protocols.

However, there were increasing challenges in maintaining this “special route” hypothesis as contrary evidence continued to mount through 2024:

early work form Iowa State (the Magstadt Curve) demonstrated rising PCR levels in bulk tanks a week or more prior to onset of clinical mastitis in affected herds, indicating herd infection was preceding disease longer than would be expected if ascending udder infection was the instigating source of virus. the virus spread quite easily back to poultry farms from infected dairies; common shared fomites (workers, clothes, and housing) biosecurity shortfalls were generated to explain the spread through non-case-controlled studies but never with smoking gun evidence. explosive area dairy farm spread in Michigan, then Colorado, Idaho, and finally the grand-daddy of them all, California, was incompatible with much slower physical-mechanical contact as the most plausible means for rapid spread, especially as poultry B3.13 outbreaks continued to occur in areas with infected dairy herds. selected dry cows were found to be infected with B3.13, either by sporadic ELISA testing (which was never really approved or allowed in volume), or through sporadic PCR testing, which was routinely encouraged only in milk samples. When official diagnostic testing is limited to milk from lactating cows, confirmation bias continues for milk as the sole source of infection; however, sporadic positive PCR results in other research and field sample types kept adding to doubts. finally, researchers could not demonstrate consistent repeatable natural mechanism(s) for an ascending H5N1 viral flow through the teat canal “upstream” to the udder parenchyma. Experimental infection required intramammary cannulation and such infections routinely failed to generate more than localized infection within infused quarters.

The biggest research impediment to accepting traditional oronasal transmission of H5N1 in dairy cattle has been repeated failures to reproduce ongoing transmission in controlled BSL-3 experiments in adult cows. Infection has transmitted to calves via infected colostrum; however, direct lab-reproducible mechanisms have been unsuccessful, despite multiple attempts. Regardless, repeated field epidemiological and post-mortem data, such as this information finally released last week show that under some as-yet undefined conditions, H5N1 2.3.4.4b very easily and rapidly spreads between naive cattle in large groups.

Fortuitously for USDA and the cattle industries, this 2-year fable has bought them the time needed to dodge more painful regulatory measures up to what now appears to be an improved cattle H5N1 national herd immunity profile combined with today’s increasingly lax regulatory and zoonotic risk environment. More states are attaining negative NMTS as chronically infected herds apparently finally stop shedding H5N1 virus at detectable PCR levels with bulk milk testing. Both Arizona and Nevada dropped off the affected states list this past week, about a year after they had been infected with D1.1. We really have no public knowledge of how long or how many herds in these states remained positive or how the viral sequences changed over time. That information is all proprietary to the states and to USDA. Other states with formerly positive B3.13 herds have also attained official negative status. Only TX, ID, CA, and WI remain as affected states, with WI’s publicly available weekly negative testing data indicating it’s well on the road to negative status as well.

It’s important to note that the public has essentially lost access to most relevant dairy H5N1 data at this point! Positive samples in “previously infected herds” are not reported as new infections, and additions of new sequences to GenBank or GISAID from dairy herds are almost non-existent. H5N1 is now an endemic dairy infection without reporting in any remaining affected states. New cases may be reported from negative states, if the 50% lowered testing levels in provisionally negative states are frequent enough to capture transient PCR blips in herds with partial immunity. We really have no idea of the immune status of the U.S. dairy (or beef) herd, because we have not officially validated or utilized H5N1 ELISA testing in cattle for questions we’d rather not ask.

The only remaining paths for checking milk for H5N1 are regular retail milk sampling or environmental (sewage) H5 testing. The total disarray in HHS-CDC-FDA pretty much assures that any effective surveillance will not occur until the next pandemic is well upon us and the reefers are full of corpses. (How soon we forget…) If you doubt that- read this -

Back to the cattle, dairy herd immunity to H5N1 2.3.4.4b is likely much higher than 2 years ago, and evidence would indicate that prior B3.13 infections may protect against D1.X and vice versa. So perhaps there is enough subclinical H5N1 bouncing around in dairy herds to maintain low levels of immunity with only occasional clinical illness and mastitis with insufficient virus to trigger positive PCR samples in bulk tank sampling until it is discontinued. We really don’t know because we don’t check antibodies; further, we cut bulk testing frequency in half because every participating state is now “successful” in program implementation.

So, to summarize, USDA never had truly high expectations for controlling zoonotic Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) clade 2.3.4.4b virus in cattle; 2 years later we have successfully made the problem go away! underground! In my view we have 3 likely outcomes moving forward:

the virus remains a quiet ubiquitous respiratory semi-commensal in dairy and beef cattle herds; the virus remains ubiquitous in cattle, but mutates to become highly infectious in other mammals - e.g. people, cats and dogs, sheep and goats, etc.; or the virus mutates and/or reassorts into a newly pathogenic strain to cattle, which may or may not be infectious to poultry and other mammals.

The real kicker is that H5N1 2.3.4.4b is so dynamic world-wide right now; D1.X is everywhere in the U.S., as Nelson and Crespo-Bellido reminded us. We really have no clue regarding how this virus will interact over time with cattle or any other mammalian species moving forward.

D1.9?

I received an email from a national reporter asking for my comments on information she received from the Washington State Department of Agriculture related to a H5N1 cat mortality in Grant County collected back on January 9, 2026:

“Testing confirmed that the virus was H5N1 avian influenza, specifically clade 2.3.4.4b, genotype D1.9. This genotype is very closely related to D1.1, which has been detected recently in wild birds.

The virus is consistent with strains currently circulating in wild bird populations, and no genetic changes or adaptations were identified that would suggest increased transmissibility to humans. Wild bird exposure remains the most likely source of infection for the cat.

USDA-VS curates and maintains the H5N1 genotype naming system found at the following link: github.com/USDA-VS/GenoFLU. The last update to the nomenclature was made 1/30/2025. NVSL has apparently updated Genotype naming conventions in the past 1+ years but has not had time to publicly update GitHub to reflect the naming conventions.

I feel badly for NVSL in dealing with the workload pressures they must feel with the onslaught of avian influenza samples they handle under current testing protocols. I’d refer you back to Nelson’s and Bellido’s paper: Emergence of D1.1 reassortant H5N1 avian influenza viruses in North America

Figure 1. H5N1 genotype D1.1 samples from North America, 2024-2025.

D1.1 is a monster right now! Look at the lower right corner of the table above to see all the sequences which cannot be analyzed because NVSL has been unable to curate the data for GenBank-GISAID! This was through about August 2025. We must be much further behind with the avalanche of cases since September 1, 2025, in poultry, wild birds, and mammals reported.

H5N1 is a “reportable disease” with legal testing limited to NVSL for non-human samples. The entire scientific community depends upon NVSL for access to sequences and metadata for analysis of U.S. viral isolates. Time and manpower are obviously always in short supply; however, those excuses wear thin when it comes to higher volume data and software automation processes, which could be applied if open access choices were prioritized.

Most people accept that some metadata should be withheld / masked to protect markets and business interests for trade sensitive commodities. However, having served in USDA-APHIS-VS for too many years, I strongly argue that this modification is abused all too often to “lock up” data for all sorts of other more dubious reasons, often not openly stated.

A person who shall remain unnamed sent me the following quote, which is right on target: “There’s absolutely no reason why the wildlife H5N1 and companion animal sequence data shouldn’t go straight to GenBank. There is no sensitive livestock/business concern there. Totally bonkers.”

Regardless, nothing is going to change tomorrow at VS-NVSL, any more than policies will change before the elections at HHS-CDC-FDA. Governmental data access issues are complex and fraught with hidden agendas. Thinking that unmonitored preclinical disease surveillance and environmental sampling for HPAI are slam dunks because they make so much sense haven’t yet dealt with the realities of dealing with the “system”.

Information yearns to be free, but those who control it know its value!

When I get discouraged, I go back to my roots for perspective and inspiration, today from the Apostle Paul:

We MUST bend our thoughts towards the lovely - at our roots, we are love!

And one more bit of inspiration which I had never seen before, but which I find brilliant; from a brilliant man whose intellect has saved more lives than RFK Jr. will ever snuff out through his brain parasite and cocaine-induced ignorance…

Let us all evolve onward!

