Ronald Okimoto
5d

You are forgetting that they know that at least 8% of the dairy workers are getting infected, and my guess is that the rate is higher for workers in direct contact with cattle. It has been known since early in the infection that dairy workers on infected farms worked at more than one dairy and also worked on the poultry farms that got infected. California never restricted dairy worker movements and it has resulted in nearly all their dairies getting infected even though they restricted cattle movements, and 43 reinfected farms that likely would be found to share dairy workers with infected farms that had not cleared the virus. They should have done dairy worker testing and contact tracing from the beginning. Infected dairy workers likely have been the major vectors for spreading the virus to other dairies and poultry farms. For some reason the GISAID has removed the Washington poultry worker, and Wyoming farm worker, and Nevada dairy worker that were infected with the same lineage of the D1.1 genotype. It was obvious evidence that infected poultry workers from Washington spread the virus to other states. Several Washington infected poultry workers had been found to have left the state and were detected in Oregon as positive and sent back to Washington. It looks like they didn't detect all the infected workers that left the state. It looks like the virus is spread to other dairies and poultry farms by dairy workers. My guess is that, that is also the major route of infection on a farm, and that the workers milking the cattle are infecting mostly their udders. The USDA failed to infect the udders by contaminating the milking equipment, but they did not test dairy workers using their hands to transfer live virus. The first positive dairy worker was shedding live virus from his eyes.

