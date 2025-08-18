After spending a couple of my recent columns in righteous outrage at the rapid U.S. degradation of both scientific prowess and disease detection and response readiness, I could have written yet another column along the same lines highlighting the horrors of a terrorist attack on CDC headquarters (1 dead) and another terrorist attack (RFK Jr) on RNA vaccine technology (likely thousands to millions dead, depending on future events).

We all must resist becoming immune to outrage; however, there is also something to be said for “sticking to your knitting”. Thus, I return this week to influenza in animals and One Health. The time will come for collective action to bring some of these nightmares to an end. For a really inspiring big picture view of what will ultimately save us: The Atlantic- The Virtue of Integrity-Peter Wehner

Dairy Review

Now, on to the reviews related to H5N1 2.3.4.4b. This invited review of the disease in dairy cattle was published in the Journal of Dairy Science with an official release date of July 1. Reviewing my old columns, I discovered that I first referred to this paper back on April 29th (when the Journal of Dairy Science first posted it on-line). Several of the invited authors have close personal experience with dairy herd (and poultry) infections and investigations. While there is no original research in this paper, it completely summarizes most current information in one source. Sections covering the potential for zoonotic risks for the virus and socio-economic challenges involved with monitoring both animal and human health are especially insightful. Here is the link to the paper for your review:

Invited review: The One Health challenges and opportunities of the H5N1 outbreak in dairy cattle in the United States - Journal of Dairy Science

For a completely current picture on dairy farms we should also review the BioRx preprint posted on August 2nd by Emory University researchers and a large group of prominent collaborators. Significantly, they measured high viral loads in air and water on dairy farms early in the course of infection. Here is the link to this recent study:

Surveillance on California dairy farms reveals multiple sources of H5N1 transmission

Abstract

Transmission routes of highly pathogenic H5N1 between cows or to humans remain unclear due to limited data from affected dairy farms. We performed extensive air, farm wastewater, and milk sampling on 14 H5N1 positive dairy farms across two different California regions. Virus was detected in the air in milking parlors and from exhaled breath of cows. Infectious H5N1 virus was detected in the air and water streams; sequence analysis revealed viral variants on a farm in these locations. Longitudinal analysis of milk from the individual quarters of cows revealed a high prevalence of subclinical H5N1 positive cows and a heterogeneous distribution of infected quarters that maintained a consistent pattern over time. Our data highlight potential modes of H5N1 transmission on dairy farms.

This study confirms what many have suspected regarding high aerosol viral loads early in the course of infection on newly infected dairy farms. In an article in Yahoo News: The finding—that the virus is “everywhere”—fits with what has been seen in previously published work, says Richard Webby, who studies host-microbe interactions at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “It’s a ridiculously contaminated environment,” Webby says…

As I have long postulated, evidence continues to suggest that H5N1 influenza in cattle (and other species) remains a predominantly oral-nasally transmitted disease leading to transient septicemia, with a sequella of associated infection in a portion of the quarters of lactating cows. These lactation infections greatly amplify viral load on affected farms, given the abundance of replication friendly alpha 2,3 receptors in dairy cow udders. Cows actually shed high levels of virus in milk prior to developing mastitis in some quarters. Nasal shedding often ended in individual animals prior to obvious clinical illness (and swabbing) at the herd level, which led to early assumptions that nasal shedding is a rare occurrence in pathogenesis. It’s taken persistent (stubborn!) clinical epidemiologists-veterinarians like Jason Lombard, Brian McCluskey and Blaine Melody (co-authors in this study) to follow the evidence and collect the “early” samples and data necessary to unravel H5N1 cattle pathogenesis.

For all of the question now answered regarding H5N1 in cattle we still have a set of unanswered issues to resolve:

Route of Infection

Perhaps the biggest issue in my mind remains what is the exact site of infection in cattle - oral, respiratory, conjunctival, other? What is the minimal infective dose? Why does it spread so easily within and between herds, yet researchers find it so hard to reliably induce greater than a mild respiratory infection in the lab, except by exogenous infusion of virus into lactating udders? Perhaps oral infection needs to be studied more, given that young calves were reliably infected with virus-laden milk. Will licking of milk residues, nasal secretions, fomites, dust, bird droppings, (name your favorite vector) lead to systemic infection? What level of viable virus concentration is required for systemic infection?

If not oral or respiratory routes, could it be conjunctival in origin? Mammals have 2,3 sialic acid receptors in that tissue, and clinicians have noted some clinical conjunctivitis, which could possibly become systemic. Actually, the same could be postulated for multiple localized, less studied lymphoid areas throughout the oral-pharyngeal area.

Whatever the source of entry, how are viral particles reaching appropriate target areas in sufficient volume to induce systemic infection in the field? While mild localized respiratory tract infection has been induced with some lab protocols, systemic infection and onward transmission has not followed under BSL-3 lab conditions. Why not?

Septicemia certainly appears to be a common feature in H5N1 lactating dairy infections in the field. Recall that Lombard et al reported in Emerging Infectious Diseases significant levels of septicemia and clinical illness in on farm investigations early in the course of infection. Additionally, an early paper from Dimitrov-Diehl regarding the initially infected Ohio herd showed positive H5N1 PCR results in a portion of the urine swabs from 25 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic cows, providing strong indirect evidence for septicemia delivering viral RNA to urine.

Within Herd Viral Persistence

Viral persistence within individual animals and herds post-infection remains a very pertinent topic. On August 1st the California Deparment of Food and Agricuture made the following posting:

CDFA - AHFSS - AHB - H5N1 Bird Flu Virus in Livestock

August 1, 2025: H5N1 Bird Flu in Livestock Updates

SACRAMENTO, CA — Following an investigation by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and rapid disease detection by California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System (CAHFS), the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) has confirmed 43 cases of H5N1 Influenza in California dairies that have been re-quarantined by CDFA after prior release. These are new detections on diaries that were infected previously but had their CDFA quarantine lifted after 3 negative whole herd tests via bulk milk tank samples, one week apart. These 43 farms have been shown to have sufficient virus present to be placed back under State Quarantine.

California is now reporting what I reported earlier regarding Idaho last spring - a series of reinfected herds - H5N1 Dairy (Re)infections and the Bifurcated World of the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS). Many herds likely become negative and stay that way; however, others do not. What are the differences? Where does the virus hang out when bulk tanks go negative before reappearing to reinfect some of the herd? We know little about the infection history and serostatus of dry cows, replacements, calves, non-clinically affected animals, etc.

hopefully, clinicians are studying these questions now, if access to official serological and PCR testing is allowed for such evaluations. One of the conundrums of making H5N1 reportable in dairy is that “negative” herds on bulk testing run the risk of a re-quarantine based on positive PCR or possibly serological testing results utilized to better understand disease ecology in recovered herds. Herds needing to move animals for business continuity have a huge disincentive to collaborate in studies that might uncover positive H5N1 PCR or titer results in “officially” tested animals (all H5 tests are “official” under the Federal Order). Herd persistence requires extended field studies; such work is difficult to legally negotiate when positive results could lead to new quarantines, regardless of bulk tank status.

Practical Viral Survivability

This is perhaps less of an urgent question; however, we sometime forget that biosecurity is not free! With PCR technology, we can now find minute amounts of virus (dead or alive) in many places. Exclusion, down-time, and use of PPE are always “safe” recommendations but come with costs. Viral RNA presence is not equal to viral infectivity, depending on the route of infection. A virus on a stainless-steel surface or suspended in a liquid or in the air cannot infect a living organism until it is somehow transported in viable state to an effective receptor cell, wherever that may be located. Time, temperature, humidity, disinfectants, and distance all work against successful transfer. We need to continuously re-evaluate the plausibility for successful viral presentation to a susceptible host’s receptor cells in our biosecurity calculations for H5 (and all pathogens) to keep our prevention, response, and recovery efforts cost-effective. This is perhaps the greatest reason why understanding the anatomical site for transmission of this infection in cattle is so critical! Until we understand where it enters the bovine host, cost-effectively controlling that risk is not optimized.

Swine Review

The Swine Health Information Center sponsored a review of the current threat of H5N1 2.3.4.4b to the swine industry. This effort was led by an accomplished team of influenza experts at the University of Minnesota, including my long-time friends Drs. Montse Torremorell and Marie Culhane. The species situation here is slightly different in that swine influenza A (subtypes H1 and H3) is already endemic in swine; H5 subtype remains only rarely documented and not (yet) adapted for widespread transmission with any significant prevalence. However, swine remain susceptible to H5N1 and also pone to influenza viral reassortment, a shortcut for rapid H5 adaptation to mammalian fitness.

Here is the link to the entire review, released last week with the following introduction:

…In this context, the continuous circulation of HPAI H5N1 in cattle, wild birds, and peridomestic and wild mammals (19) raises significant concerns about virus adaptation to non-avian species, including pigs, as illustrated by the recent detection of HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype D1.2 in two outdoor pigs in Oregon, U.S. (11). This highlights the need for a One Health approach, considering the interconnectivity of human, animal, and environmental health in addressing the intricate challenges posed by HPAI H5N1 infections. In light of these concerns, this review aims to synthesize current knowledge on HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b infections in swine, identify critical knowledge gaps, and outline priorities for research that can support the swine industry in preventing the emergence and spread of novel IAVs in pigs while reducing the spillover events to humans and other animal species. This review was part of a broader initiative commissioned by the Swine Health Information Center (SHIC) to assist the swine industry in HPAI H5N1 disease preparedness. The complete report can be found at www.swinehealth.org….

Here is the link to the manuscript:

Emerging threats of HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b in swine: knowledge gaps and the imperative for a One Health approach

A few selected topics with comments:

Likelihood for Infection

Considering the cumulative findings from both experimental and field studies, natural infection with HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotypes B3.13 and D1.1 appears to be a very likely event. Once introduced into the swine population, these viruses may act as dead-end infections or exhibit limited transmission among pigs (48, 49, 52). However, the epidemiological risk escalates depending on the virological context of the host population. In influenza-free herds, the virus could establish more readily due to the absence of immunity and competition, potentially increasing its adaptation and facilitating onward transmission (48). Conversely, if introduced into herds already endemic for swine IAV (swIAV), co-infection could lead to genetic reassortment, raising concern over the emergence of novel viruses with altered host range, pathogenicity, or transmissibility (15, 60). These scenarios highlight the critical need to evaluate the outcomes of HPAI H5N1 introduction under both naïve and swIAVpositive scenarios.

In light of these exposure pathways and their potential implications, it becomes increasingly important to monitor for clinical outcomes that may go beyond typical respiratory signs, particularly given the broader tissue tropism reported for HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b. While several influenza viruses, including avian, human origin, and swine-adapted strains, are known to infect the porcine respiratory epithelium, emerging strains such as HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b may also replicate in extra-respiratory organs, warranting closer attention to systemic manifestations. While neurologic signs have not been documented in dairy cattle during the current outbreak, this stands in contrast to observations that have been well documented globally in domestic cats (61–66), wild mammals (67–74) and farmed minks (75). Fatal systemic infections associated with neurological signs have been documented in domestic cats that consumed unpasteurized colostrum and milk from affected cows (19, 20, 26). Given this precedent, the emergence of neurological signs in pigs infected with the new bovine-derived genotypes would not be unexpected. ….

Diagnostics

…the World Health Organization (WHO) has published a set of protocols for the molecular identification of IAV (96). Subtype-specific RT-PCR protocols targeting HA and NA genes are also used to identify co-infections with multiple subtypes within individual pigs or pig populations (82). However, the subtype-specific protocols and commercial kits used for IAV detection in swine are not suitable for identifying specific HPAI H5N1 infections. Therefore, a specific RT-PCR assay targeting HPAI H5N1 is required for accurate diagnosis (96). In addition to rtRT-PCR methods, conventional RT-PCR using universal primers enables amplification of all eight segments of the IAV genome, regardless of subtype, and is widely used for full genome sequencing (97). Sanger sequencing is reliable for specific genes like HA and NA, but next-generation sequencing (NGS) is now preferred due to its higher coverage and ability to detect co-infections and minority variants (98). These methods support surveillance, virus characterization, vaccine strain selection, and molecular epidemiology (99). Sequencing can be performed directly from clinical samples (metagenomic approach), which avoids prior enrichment but may yield low IAV-specific reads due to background host material and other pathogens (100). Therefore, targeted amplification before sequencing is often preferred for accurate amplification of the IAV genome and subtype identification (101). Therefore, full-genome sequencing is recommended when HPAI H5N1 is suspected to be circulating at low levels or following potential reassortment events. Full genome sequencing remains the most effective approach to confirm viral introduction into swine populations with the subsequent identification of emerging genotypes with potential epidemiological or zoonotic implications.

Related to serology:

Therefore, the currently available serological tools for swine influenza virus surveillance may have limited sensitivity or specificity for detecting HPAI H5N1 infections. To ensure accurate serological detection of HPAI H5N1 in pigs, tailored assays using clade-specific antigens and validated for use in swine are urgently needed.

The issue of course is that serological sensitivity cannot be determined without serum samples from known positive animals for each specific clade. NVSL lacks a volume of swine documented to be infected with H5N1 of any clade. Serological tools will be limited until we either experience more widespread field infections or BSL-3 labs conduct more wide-spread (expensive!) direct infection studies with animals held a sufficient time to generate antibodies for further validation work.

Surveillance

Determining whether HPAI H5N1 spillover into pigs results from single or multiple introduction events is critical to understanding transmission dynamics. The presence of genetically distinct viral genotypes could lead to complex epidemiological patterns, including the emergence of novel reassortants with varying clinical manifestations and pathogenicity. Moreover, the behavior of HPAI H5N1 in swine already infected with endemic swIAV or other pathogens remains largely unknown, underscoring a major knowledge gap. These uncertainties highlight the urgent need for targeted, proactive surveillance programs for HPAI H5N1 in swine, particularly in high-risk interfaces. However, it is important to note that most influenza surveillance in swine is voluntary, and inappropriate risk communication or management could deter participation. Overall, a more comprehensive and integrated virologic surveillance approach, spanning wild birds, poultry, livestock, peridomestic species, and humans is needed to enable timely virus characterization, improve data sharing, and support coordinated responses as the virus continues to evolve.

It’s necessary to state here that the current voluntary USDA Swine Influenza Program does not require full genome sequencing. Rather, case definition compatible samples are first tested with the matrix PCR test for influenza, with positive samples subjected to an H1/H3 subtyping test to determine the subtype. Submitting veterinarians (and their owners) at that point may decline further sequencing on any matrix positive samples that are negative for H1 and H3 subtypes under the voluntary swine influenza surveillance program testing protocols. Diagnostic labs will not disclose producers choosing to decline sequencing due to client confidentiality standards. Most H1 and H3 positive subtyped samples are whole genome sequenced under the USDA surveillance program and added to GenBank to aid in viral analysis and vaccine selection for producers.

Aerosol Transmission

Although aerosol transmission of HPAI H5N1 in dairy remains under debate, there is no clear evidence that it plays a major role in within-herd transmission. In contrast, aerosol transmission of swIAV in pigs is well documented and poses a potential risk for both animal- to-animal and animal-to-human spread (89, 91). Even low concentrations of airborne viral particles can be epidemiologically relevant in large animal populations under favorable housing and ventilation conditions. Additionally, the deposition of airborne particles on surfaces may enhance fomite transmission, as high airborne viral loads have been associated with contamination of materials (79, 80). Given these risks, prioritizing HPAI H5N1 aerosol transmission in pigs is essential. This includes quantifying and characterizing airborne particles inside farms and at the exhaust points of ventilation systems. Monitoring air filters from swine farm ventilation systems, particularly those located near infected poultry or dairy cattle operations, could serve as an effective surveillance strategy. Supporting this approach, a field study has shown that commercial HVAC filters in swine facilities can retain detectable IAV RNA (127).

Vaccines

While current vaccination protocols are well established for endemic swIAV, their applicability to HPAI H5N1 remains uncertain. The antigenic divergence between endemic swIAV strains and HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b viruses may limit cross-protection, necessitating the development of homologous or broadly protective vaccines. In light of the potential threat of an incursion of HPAI H5N1 in pigs, it is crucial to consider the significant delay in the production of a specific strain vaccine in sufficient quantities for mass vaccination (148). The level of population immunity to an emerging IAV is one of the principal factors taken into account when evaluating the risk of infection (149). …

However, the potential efficacy of these vaccines against HPAI H5N1, specifically targeting the NA protein, has not been evaluated. Therefore, it is critical to assess whether natural immunity or that induced by current commercial vaccines provides any protection against HPAI H5N1. If some level of protection exists, these vaccines could be used as an interim measure to mitigate viral incursions until a specific HPAI H5N1 vaccine becomes available. To date, no cases of HPAI H5N1 have been detected in the commercial U.S. swine population, and commercial or field-approved pig vaccines for HPAI H5N1 do not yet exist.

The question regarding partial protection from the neuraminidase segment of existing endemic vaccines is interesting and researchable (within BSL-3 constraints). Testing and developing emergency stocks of H5N1 vaccine should also be doable if funding is available.

Public Health

Surveillance of IAV in swine populations is crucial to determine the presence of the virus and the emergence of novel reassortant viruses. Factors such as the reporting of influenza-like clinical symptoms by swine workers and the use of personal protective equipment, together with vaccination and segregation of pigs, should be explored to mitigate the risk of dissemination of novel reassortant viruses should these viruses be found circulating in humans (143, 144). Furthermore, occupational exposure through aerosols is a concern since swIAV has been detected in the nares of swine workers (176, 177), and HPAI H5N1 has caused influenza-like disease in poultry and dairy workers (160). Enhanced guidance for personal protective equipment is needed, considering the variation in activities and risks across different animal species.

It’s sobering to consider the implications of a “people first” infection. How long could we avoid human to swine transmission? It didn’t take long at all in 2009. Conversely, the industry has also likely not spent enough time thinking through the “worst case” zoonotic threats if the virus gains significant human pathogenicity and infectivity. Between H1N1pdm09 and the current “mild” H5N1 in dairy and poultry workers, agriculture has minimized human risk of serious illness or death from this virus. However, consider the situation if 5-10% of exposed people should develop viral encephalitis or other life-threatening symptoms? We cannot know in advance what level of pathogenicity may arise in reassorted or further mutated zoonotic viruses.

So Where are We At?

The birds are on the way with a new array of potential H5 2.3.4.4b reassortants, or more of our same old ones. In the meantime, the best case is that B3.13 is endemic at some level in at least some states (CA, ID, TX?) and D1.1 likely still in AZ. H5 may be endemic in many more areas, but information is drying up; it is likely safe to say that the gross incidence is a lot lower than it was a year ago, thanks to lessons learned and herd immunity. The National Milk Testing Strategy now shows 26 states as free with only 6 affected. I remain suspicious that a few other states may be playing cat and mouse with not reporting. We’ll see if the dairy industry can avoid issues with waning herd immunity and threats from new H5 2.3.4.4b clades. The unvaccinated poultry industry remains as the “sentinel” to blow up if dairy, beef cattle, or other species become too “hot” with H5N1.

Poultry flocks have enjoyed a reprieve since the AZ dairy fiasco and the PA gamebird outbreak. The biggest risk seems to have returned to wild bird spillovers for now. I sincerely hope this year’s wildlife environmental load is less lethal. Flocks remain at risk for H5N1 outbreaks in neighboring dairy herds in the absence of vaccination in any species. Time will tell.

Swine and other livestock species are really at the mercy of the dairy and poultry industries plus wildlife viral loads. So far H5 has apparently not adapted sufficiently to remain in any populations it may have entered. However, both the industry and state and federal regulators have been extremely reluctant to test pigs (see my April 14th, 2025, post); we may well have had dead end undiagnosed infections.

Much of the swine (and beef cattle) testing inertia must be laid at the feet of the federal officials who have failed to clarify how they would handle H5 positive herds and areas; no producer or state animal health official can confidently test animals under those conditions - Rule #1 - Don’t test if you don’t know what you’ll do with positive results!

The danger with this approach is that a successful virus may either adapt or reassort in swine with successful establishment in pigs and/or worse yet, in people. We will lack early awareness to permit more rapid control (less spread), education, and vaccine development.

Additionally, H5 is not the only zoonotic influenza risk in swine. The #1 animal influenza virus risk on CDC’s IRAT risk table is Genotype 4 (G4) H1N1 swine virus, found in China. Michael Coston recently posted a good review of this risk based on Chinese research on the virus:

Avian Flu Diary: J. Gen. Virology: Evaluation of Pandemic Potential of the Genotype 4 (G4) Swine Influenza Virus using Ex Vivo and In Vitro Cultures of the Human Respiratory Tract

Wrapping up, we seem to be stuck in early detection and response inertia for H5N1 2.3.4.4b, both in livestock and in people with federal and state cost share budget and staffing resources in retreat. Poultry flocks remain our primary surveillance mechanism, with bulk tank testing serving a somewhat undefined role, depending on the policies and transparency of the dairy industry and state animal health officials in testing and reporting results. The swine industry leadership is well-informed and ready; however, actual high-risk surveillance is voluntary and seems to be rarely if ever actually performed due to uncertain consequence from a positive finding.

I’d predict that we will have new emergencies, likely new viral genotypes, and perhaps new animal species involved in the next few months as the birds migrate south for the winter. We seem unable to significantly boost our preparedness beyond some enhanced biosecurity for poultry (I hope it works as promised). We remain in the dark on real-time high-risk testing of wildlife but at least have better awareness of their movements. Symptoms-based early detections will be slow and confirmed detections will be late. Poorly documented farm animal movements continue to pose risks for widespread dissemination of influenza.

In short, animal health and human risk will suffer more until we are forced to creatively address our current situation as so well reviewed in these reports. We will not get ahead of H5N1 (or multi-species mammalized influenza in general) with our current economic and regulatory structures inhibiting effective early detection and response. We will likely be forced improve our approaches only after enough people are hospitalized or enough layers are infected by cattle ($12 a dozen eggs), or enough pigs infect human caretakers. The system is built to be reactive, not proactive! It’s a feature - not a flaw of the current regulatory environment.

I’m probably more unhappy than most with the MAGA revolution currently burning through our governance and societal infrastructure. However, it’s up to all of us to use our collective enterprise and integrity (refer to the lead link!) to build back better without excessive fear of modernizing those rules and structures that impede us. We will manage H5 “faster, better, cheaper” while respecting our neighbors and protecting our animals. We will soon have the opportunity to rebuild from the ashes.

John