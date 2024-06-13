Fortune Magazine featured an article Tuesday featuring concerns from several experts regarding lack of adequate response to the evolving H5N1 situation in the U.S. dairy industry:

Most of what people are calling for in this article is similar to what I’ve advocated for myself in previous posts. However, as we’ve painfully learned from COVID, if response demands are perceived as too onerous versus perceived risks, then compliance may become unsustainable. Credibility quickly suffers with all stakeholders when draconian measures are enacted; the prospect for real lives saved must be worth the sacrifice.

Michael Coston in Avian Flu Diary yesterday related news from Finland regarding public resource issues with their ongoing testing of all fur farms for H5N1:

My point in this blog is not knee-jerk criticism regarding either further needed U.S. actions for response in the dairy situation, or overly ambitious Finnish responses to fur farm infection threats. Rather, both articles point to a need to carefully calibrate risk-reward and degree of disruption required in response to One Health threats.

Careful near real time monitoring for viral changes in both animals and workers is critical for protecting against zoonotic threats. Non-disruptive testing and reporting is critical for all interests. Stepped up worker PPE and herd biosecurity measures are critical. However, we cannot be overly zealous with disruptions and depopulations in entire legal industries in our efforts to mitigate all perceived risk.

Here is a quote from the Fortune magazine article:

The federal, state, and local arms investigating and monitoring this strain of bird flu “have very collegial, collaborative, candid, discussions,” says Paul Friedrichs, the White House director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. “We don’t always agree, which is exactly what you expect from a complex situation, but what we always do is get to a decision and move out on it.”

The beauty (and perhaps one weakness) of the American system is the “messiness” of the decision-making processes for these One Health crises. We DO have great minds on top of this situation. Politics is involved, making actions painfully slow, but sometimes that debate also prevents us from launching into premature and expensive “culls”, which may not be sustainable.

