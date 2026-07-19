OK, I’m returning briefly for a full mid-summer column, because there is enough H5N1 B2.3.4b activity in Idaho, Utah and Texas to justify a current summary. I had earlier reported very briefly on outbreaks in 2 short columns:

As of July 16, NVSL has reported 85 HPAI cases in the past 3 months in dairy cattle and poultry in Idaho, Utah, and Texas:

I had perceived that Idaho had suffered ongoing H5N1 cases throughout 2025 and into 2026; in reality; the state had a lull in reported cases for nearly 11 months from late May 2025 until mid-April 2026, with a single reported case in October 2025:

To Idaho’s credit, they are now obviously testing herds intensively; with industry estimates of approximately 500 herds in the state, we can deduce perhaps 35% of the herds have been infected at least once, with 172 positive herds to date.

Last Saturday FluTrackers filed a link (#58 by Pathfinder) reporting an updated ABC4 news interview with Utah State Veterinarian Amanda Price in Logan Utah. Here is the transcript of portions of that interview:

Avian influenza has been found in Utah dairy: Veterinarian speaks on what you should know

by: Jordan Thornblad, Amelia Hobson Posted: Jul 10, 2026 / 05:53 PM MDT Updated: Jul 10, 2026 / 05:53 PM MDT

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in Utah dairy, sending a rippling effect into the world of dairy production.

With the worry of losing dairy looming over dairy farmers across Utah, ABC4.com sat down with State Veterinarian Amanda Price to gain some insight into where we stand.

According to Price, the virus was detected on June 1 in Cache County for the first time since 2024 and has since spread to other Utah dairies.

“It has really been clobbering the dairies that it has hit so far,” she said:

Highly pathogenic avian influenza found in Utah dairy

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has opened emergency loan programs that can help to provide resources for those affected by HPAI. They reached out to the impacted counties to ask them to declare a state of emergency so that those resources can be made available to them.

Box Elder County recently declared a local state of emergency after the discovery that almost 50% of the dairy cows in the county have been impacted by the pathogen. It has also been detected in Cache County and Weber County dairies as well as in nearly 50% of the dairy farms across the United States. (note by John - I don’t believe that the 50% infected U.S. farms claim has been formally documented to my knowledge)

“We currently have 22 dairies under quarantine between Cache, Box Elder, and Weber Counties,” said Price.

“There were already some resources available for milk loss and for treatment costs, but some of these dairies have exceeded what’s available through those resources, and so that’s one of the reasons that we’ve opened this up,” Price said. “What I am hearing from these diaries is just heartbreaking in terms of the number of cows that they have lost, so we are just doing our best to help them out.”

Dairy farms are woven into the history and culture of Box Elder and Cache Counties, so the impact of this pathogen and the possibility of losing the farms to its impacts is felt deeply.

And now - on to poultry

1.2 million Utah hens hit by avian influenza | WATTPoultry.com

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial egg operation in Cache County, Utah.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the situation was confirmed on July 6, and the affected flock included 1.2 million hens.

The poultry flock was struck by HPAI a little more than a month after the presence of the H5N1 virus was confirmed in a commercial dairy herd in Cache County. That case was confirmed on June 1 and announced by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) on the following day. At the time, UDAF said it was working closely with dairy producers in the area, as well as the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and other local, state, and federal partners, on avian influenza response plans, surveillance, and biosecurity.

Prior to this flock infection, the United States poultry industry had just completed a full month with no new instances of HPAI in a commercial operation…

Although not publicly named in announcements, Oakdell Egg Farms is a widely known long-time egg producer in northern Utah (Cache County) and southern Idaho. Unfortunately, only 1.5 million of a likely 7.4 million estimated layers (see total Utah Inventory above) in the area have been depopulated to date in northern Utah counties with 50%+ of their dairy farms infected. Given the 2024-25 layer farm H5N1 B3.13 losses in Colorado and Colorado, the next few weeks are concerning for larger layer operations located near clinically affected dairy herds in Utah, Idaho, possibly TX, and wherever else B3.13 may appear or reappear in herds lacking recent exposure to B3.13 to maintain some overall dairy herd immunity from clinical H5N1 reinfection.

Geographically, northern Utah dairies are a geographical extension of southern Idaho dairies, with likely cultural and business interactions. It’s not surprising that H5N1 B3.13 has “bled” south into Utah dairies, much as it migrated into new areas of California over time in that 2024-25 outbreak.

Utah is a current H5N1 B3.13 dairy hotspot, in large part because these dairy herds are likely relatively naive to the virus, either never exposed previously, or exposed a while back with recovery and subsequent substantial herd turnover. Dr. Price’s references to extremely ill cattle, death losses and 50% plus herd attack rates, combined now with indirect evidence of area spread to local poultry flocks all argue for a “2024-like California” naive herd scenario in northern Utah, versus what has occurred in slower motion over a longer time period in Idaho with more perhaps milder cases (and perhaps lower poultry populations?) There simply have not been enough herds diagnosed in TX to make any comments on their situation, with their plates more than full of screwworms, making diagnostic intensity for H5N1 uncertain in that state.

Back to the Utah dairy H5N1 TV News Interview:

‘This is not a public health risk’

Price emphasized that although declaring a state of emergency sounds scary, the milk, ice cream, and yogurt you eat every day are completely safe.

“Pasteurization kills this virus,” she said. “We are putting this emergency in place specifically to help our producers get through this.”

In good news, some of the dairies are beginning to recover. Price told ABC4.com that two of them were released from quarantine on Thursday and that there should not be any impact to the food supply.

(Note: According to the Utah Animal Health Web Site, quarantines are released upon 2 bulk milk tank PCR tests with qPCR values of >38.)

UDAF is working closely with dairy producers in the area, as well as the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and other local, state, and federal partners, on avian influenza response plans, surveillance, and biosecurity.

To learn more about HPAI, visit ag.utah.gov. Specific information is found at: Dairy Cattle and HPAI | Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

What is Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza?

Box Elder County says that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI, or “bird flu,” is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds but can also affect certain mammals, including dairy cattle.

Typically, HPAI enters dairy farms through feed contaminated with bird feces and can spread through the movement of cattle or people within and between farms, shared equipment, and how milk is handled…

(Note from John - bird feces and possibly contaminated feed have only been documented in 3 sporadic unrelated D1.1 H5N1 dairy outbreaks in Nevada, Arizona, and more recently in Wisconsin. Bird fecal contamination has not been implicated in 1000’s of U.S. H5N1 B3.13 cases to date to my knowledge. Best evidence points to cattle movement, people/fomites (including milk), and epidemiologically-suggestive area spread via yet undocumented pathways)

Preventing HPAI spread

Fortunately, the risk to the public is low with HPAI, so long as individuals consume pasteurized dairy products. Raw, unpasteurized milk may contain HPAI for several weeks when stored in the refrigerator.

Dairy owners should watch for decreased milk production or output, reduced appetite amongst animals, their animals appearing unhappy or unwell, thickened colostrum-like or highly concentrated milk, abnormal feces (tacky or loose), and fever or dehydration.

They can help prevent the spread of disease by reporting unusual livestock illness to veterinarians, disinfecting tools, and following recommended biosecurity practices.

The state is conducting weekly testing of dairy farms for the presence of HPAI to help inform public response.

H5N1 Worker and Community One Health Risk Unaddressed?

I performed a basic “Google Search” on the Utah public health website looking for guidance related to worker testing for H5N1 - NADA! I don’t know the “politics” of public health in Utah, but…Coincidently, they had some very “helpful” information on avoiding measles exposure for unvaccinated children. That pretty much told me all I needed to know about the state of public health in Utah and the tremendous pressure that health professionals of conscience must face in that state trying to prevent public health crises in the face of Luddite public health governance.

Conversely, I found some hope at least at a local level in Idaho! The Idaho Central Health District (serving and supporting businesses, individuals and families throughout Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties) published the following link for their professional clientele:

Health Advisory: Consider Avian Influenza A (H5N1) in Patients with Dairy Cattle or Poultry Exposure - Central District Health

Key Messages

Local Situation: Avian Influenza A (H5N1) has been confirmed in over 80 Idaho dairy premises, including 12 in District 4 currently under ISDA quarantine.

Clinical Suspicion: Consider H5N1 infection in patients presenting with conjunctivitis or acute respiratory illness who report recent exposure to dairy cattle, sick poultry, or contaminated environments.

Report Immediately: Novel influenza A infections are immediately reportable. Contact CDH at 208-327-8625 to report suspected cases.

Occupational Risk: While the risk to the general public remains low, agricultural workers and others with direct animal exposure are at increased risk.

Background and Current Situation

Due to ongoing H5N1 detections in Idaho dairy herds and continued circulation in poultry, clinicians should consider H5N1 in patients with compatible illness and relevant exposure histories.

Since its detection in U.S. dairy cattle in March 2024, H5N1 has spread to more than 1,100 dairy herds across at least 20 states. There have been 71 reported human cases in the U.S. since 2024, most associated with dairy cattle exposure and direct contact with infected animals or contaminated milk. No human cases have been reported in Idaho. Most U.S. infections have been mild and characterized by conjunctivitis, although respiratory illness and severe disease can occur. There is no evidence of sustained person-to-person transmission.

Individuals at increased risk of exposure include:

Dairy farm workers and milkers

Veterinarians and animal health personnel

Farm support staff (cleaning, transport, equipment handling)

Household contacts of exposed workers

Clinical Presentation

Mild / Typical Illness:

Conjunctivitis (redness, irritation, discharge, foreign body sensation)

Fever, cough, sore throat, rhinorrhea

Fatigue, headache, myalgia, arthralgia

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Moderate to Severe Illness:

Shortness of breath

Altered mental status or seizures

Pneumonia, ARDS, sepsis, multi-organ failure

Asymptomatic Testing: Consider testing asymptomatic individuals with high-risk exposures (e.g., exposure to infected animals without recommended PPE or after a PPE breach). Collect respiratory and conjunctival specimens as recommended.

I wanted to highlight this web post, because it is the first forward leaning public health advisory to my knowledge that attempts to adapt timely human sampling to high-risk pre-clinical subjects! We know from both animal and human studies that viral shedding often peaks prior to initiation of clinical signs, which are often initially ignored anyway. We must establish a culture of abundant swabbing at outbreak onsets, rather than rote afterthought subject swabbing after central lab-based farm confirmations. This applies to both human and farm species contacts. I’ve written repeatedly about this, including the value of POC testing to capture antigen while it is abundant and available. It’s heartening to see a local public health unit adopt some form of the theory; it’s a practice where I firmly believe that success will beget success as positive antigen samples are generated from asymptomatic carriers on not-yet-diagnosed farms!

It’s ironic to me that we go from Utah with NO human H5N1 sampling guidance to an Idaho public health district 100 miles or less north where enlightened public servants are encouraging proactive sampling to look for viruses with proclivity to jump the human barrier. The odds that this virus will fully adapt in either state as a full-blown pandemic virus is miniscule in the short term. However, our viral molecular epidemiologists must analyze any early adapter viruses at the intersection to understand the risks. Nature itself is our most egregious “gain of function” researcher - choosing to ignore monitoring nature’s changes is more criminal than supporting or ignoring unmonitored GOF research!

More Data from the Netherlands Dairy Herd - Cat Outbreak Review:

Michael Coston in Avian Flu Diary wrote a blog in late June reviewing a paper in Eurosurveillance by ECDC providing additional testing and investigation information regarding the feline and dairy herd outbreak of H5N1 B2.3.4.4b in a Netherlands dairy farm in January 2026:

Avian Flu Diary: Eurosurveillance: Detection of antibodies against avian influenza in European dairy cattle, the Netherlands, January 2026

Here is the Eurosurveillance paper itself:

Eurosurveillance | Detection of antibodies against avian influenza in European dairy cattle, the Netherlands, January 2026



Both Michael’s blog and the paper itself are well worth taking time to read; however, I’m reproducing portions of the discussion from the paper itself to highlight some pertinent points to reemphasize as we progress in our understanding of multiple genotypes of H5N1 2.3.4.4b in mammals.

Discussion

Since March 2024, a large-scale outbreak of HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b viruses belonging to the B3.13 and D1.1 genotypes has been reported in dairy cattle in the US [1]. While Eurasian-lineage HPAI H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b viruses have infected multiple mammalian species [6], including cattle under experimental conditions [7,8], to our knowledge, we report the first detection of H5N1-specific antibodies in European dairy cattle.



In the US, HPAI virus infection in dairy cattle appeared to be mostly asymptomatic or associated with non-specific clinical signs, mastitis, a rapid decline in milk production, reduced feed intake and rumination, lethargy and mild elevation in body temperature [9]. In our report, one lactating cow had clinical mastitis in all four udder quarters. Although the observed clinical signs were consistent with HPAI virus infection, no samples from the symptomatic animal at the time of clinical manifestation were available for testing for influenza virus; therefore, the involvement of other pathogens cannot be excluded.

During the investigation, antibodies were detected in more than 50% of the animals suggesting a predominantly subclinical presentation and highlights that infection in dairy cattle may remain undetected without targeted surveillance. While milk is a sensitive matrix for detecting HPAI virus during acute infection in dairy cattle [10], our results indicate that serum could be more suitable for serological surveillance, as antibody titres were higher in serum (VNT titres > 2,048 and up to 40 by HI) than in milk (VNT titres up to 128 and HI titres 0) from the same individual. This finding is consistent with findings from a previous study indicating VNT titres up to 813 in serum and up to 512 in milk [7]. Antibody waning may occur at different rates in serum and milk over time, which may explain the relatively large difference in VNT and HI titres observed in this investigation, but longitudinal studies assessing antibody waning in both serum and milk are currently lacking.



The exact source and route of virus introduction in the cat and cattle remain unclear. The farm is in an area frequented by overwintering birds that grazed on the same grasslands as the cattle. Increased wild bird mortality was observed in the area during October and November 2025. Bird carcasses were removed from the grassed pastures by the farmer but not submitted for virological testing. Around the last weekend of November 2025, dairy cattle and youngstock were moved indoors for the winter, while the cat continued to have access to the fields. The cat may have acquired the virus through consumption of an infected bird or contaminated milk from infected cattle. Cattle exposure may have occurred via contaminated environment, feed or direct contact with wild birds. (non-B3.13)

The high proportion of dairy cows and youngstock with antibodies suggests either a high level of primary exposure or the possibility of cow-to-cow transmission. Further investigation is required to clarify transmission dynamics.



In this study, oropharyngeal swabs collected from members of the farmer’s family tested negative for avian influenza virus. Although, since the onset of the outbreak of HPAI H5N1 virus in cattle in the US, occasional human infections have been reported. To date, no sustained human-to-human transmission has been documented. Current public health assessments consider the risk of clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 viruses to the general population to be low, with human cases limited to sporadic infections following close contact with infected poultry or dairy cattle [11,12]. Consumption of raw milk or unpasteurised dairy products may also pose a risk of virus exposure [13].

Conclusion

We report detection of antibodies in Europe against the Eurasian lineage of H5N1 virus in dairy cattle, identified after a cat living on the same farm tested positive. Infection of a mammalian livestock species with frequent human contact warrants continuous attention, as it increases opportunities for virus transmission and subsequent adaptation and underscores the importance of integrated surveillance on the animal-human interface…

Another One Health Deficiency Here:

As noted by Michael Coston, investigators swabbed human contacts weeks after exposure for viral antigen and pronounced them unaffected by the virus but failed to collect human serum to assess for possible seroconversion, either at point in time or sequentially. However, virus antigen-negative cattle were accurately pronounced historically infected based on seroconversion in milk and serum plus an anecdotal history of mastitis in one cow and a sick cat possibly exposed to dairy milk.

I personally consider this One Health scientific malpractice! We continue to build this narrative that human infection is rare to non-existent, reinforced by extremely weak, poorly timed antigenic and serologic sampling schemes in potential human candidates. If the subjects refused testing, then that should have been noted with comments that historical infection status could not be determined in human contacts. We continue to inadvertently build scientific bias based on poorly timed and voluntarily collected PCR-based sampling streams. All negative results across a sampling time frame are not created equal for transitional antigens! Not adding some back-up serological results to provide further information only adds to the confusion, as the serum results in the dairy herd proved!

What Do We Want to Happen??



It would be nice to reason that: 1) we can just let H5N1 become endemic in the dairy cattle population; 2) maybe someday USDA will finally allow dairy vaccines so we can enhance herd immunity; and 3) we can just continue to ignore the zoonotic aspects of this virus, assuming our fortunate ignorance of rare reported human spillovers will continue. Then producers could decide whether they want to vaccinate their herds or not against this “simple” hidden endemic disease agent we desperately want to believe that “Bovine Influenza A” is.

However, we face the “wicked problem” that this virus can kill chickens extremely well; when dairy cattle herds infected at high enough levels can spill over either into the air or into workers or into another fomite that potentially infects neighboring layer flocks in one way or another. Furthermore, we have no control over the “gain of function” experiments occurring across the world in nature right now with this and other influenza viruses! It is controlling us - we are not controlling it!

We’re going to need fuller information regarding what’s going on within our livestock populations with H5N1 because we just simply haven’t been persistent and open enough in our inquiries to understand really what’s going on with this virus in dairy cattle herds or in any other domestic livestock herds.

Are Idaho-Utah, TX, and CA the only areas remaining with residual B3.13 in dairy herds? It’s interesting to me that both Idaho and Utah are moving to weekly farm bulk tank testing to improve detection of infected farms, versus sticking with the bulk silo testing process. Please don’t take anything I’ve written as criticisms of Dr. Scott Leibsle in Idaho or Dr. Amanda Price in Utah. It takes some real courage to be pushing for the degree of testing they are requiring in the face of all the quarantines that result. Quarantines are a REALLY imperfect answer for this disease in an industry where ongoing movements are part of the business continuity plan. They are actively looking for the disease, which is more than some state veterinarians are rumored to have done in similar situations.

I have to wonder how much lower-level H5N1 dairy herd infection may be missed by lower frequency more diluted milk silo testing? Additionally, where is the back-up testing, e.g. retail milk product screening, cull cow serology testing, etc.? Why are serological surveys of surrounding cattle and other ruminant herds adjacent to infected herds not being conducted? Do we REALLY want to find all the infection, or do we just want any undiagnosed infection to “just go away”?

All in all, I suspect that we have too many dairy and feedlot cattle too close together moving in too many directions passing around a malleable flu virus that will at some point squeeze out in a new direction! Naive dairy herds, poultry or semi-immune-compromised people will serve as unfortunate canaries for the next outbreak(s) in areas we now think are “negative”. It could even be in a new livestock species - and never forget the cats- some people care enough to test them! As for One Health, the undocumented immigrants may tough it out without testing, until their kids are the victims!

It’s time to wrap this slow-developing column up. I’m 19 days out from a knee revision surgery, replacing parts on one first done in 2018; I’m still moving a bit slow with more than my share of joint swelling, causing me to write in fits and starts. However, the trend is now my friend, and infection seems to remain at bay!

I’ve missed more regular blogging in some ways. I’m still exploring in my mind where I want to go with this hobby as my technical prowess becomes less “cutting edge”. I’m truly in love with good governance, big hearts, and making the world more generous and prosperous for all; obviously, the political and competitive tone in general of the last several years has often broken my heart…because together we’re all so much better and smarter and capable than this ugly display of governance and behavior we are currently enduring!

I’m still thinking about how to distill some of those big thoughts into actionable items at the human-animal disease detection and response interface. The current model is broken because we are all playing chess - making moves to capture the King for our side- to win our objective, gain the funding, and keep our information. I’m more and more convinced the answer is not to win, but to “become” - a One Health body beyond our narrow interests. We’ll see if that thought process leads anywhere - what we’re doing now is simply information and resource gamesmanship on both the Ag Industry-Wildlife and medical/research sides - redundant, really boring, competitive and ultimately extremely dangerous!

John









