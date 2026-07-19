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Ronald Okimoto's avatar
Ronald Okimoto
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https://www.yahoo.com/news/science/articles/idaho-leads-nation-dairy-bird-174637425.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall

This Ag Daily article claims that the infection is not spread by wild birds, but by cattle, personnel, or equipment sharing between dairy farms. It has been known since the first Michigan layer farms went down in 2024 that a dairy worker from an infected dairy also worked on the affected poultry farm, but no follow up was done to confirm mode of transmission. The first dairy worker in Texas found to be infected was shedding live virus and they isolated the research culture of the virus from his eye swabs. They have known since early 2024 that Kansas and the Dakotas did not get Texas cattle, but were still infected by the Texas strain of the dairy virus. The sad thing is that they are still claiming that they do not know how the virus is spreading, and they are only restricting cattle and equipment movements off infected dairies. It is crazy, but the virus is spreading rapidly between dairies and no state is restricting dairy worker movements. It has always only been a recommendation that dairy workers from infected dairies should not work on other farms, but no state has ever made it a requirement of quarantine, and the virus has consistently evaded quarantine. Surrounding poultry farms continue to go down and they likely never get cattle or equipment from a dairy, but dairy workers are known to work on more than one dairy and Poultry farms. If a poultry worker is shedding live virus there is no way to prevent the birds from being infected. The facilities can require change of clothing and even showering before entering the farm, but that will not protect the birds from a worker that is shedding live virus. They understood that dairy workers likely took the D1.1 strain from Nevada to Arizona, but no effort was made to do the contact tracing and testing necessary to confirm what had happened. They never tried to do the contact tracing that would have told them how the Arizona layer farms were infected with the D1.1 dairy virus that came from Nevada without the transfer of cattle.

The result has been that the epidemic has continued to spread, and the note that you made that there was a gap with only one confirmed infection in Idaho between May 2025 and April 2026, but the 22 dairies under quarantine in Utah indicate that there were likely a lot of reinfected herds in that period in Idaho that were not reported because they had previously been infected and had cleared the virus.

Your Utah news article indicates that the true extent of the epidemic is not being reported by the USDA. At the time that Utah was claiming to have 22 dairies under quarantine they likely had only half a dozen confirmed cases, and they still do not have 22 confirmed cases on the USDA page. My guess is that this is due to the fact that the USDA is not reporting reinfected herds and most of those 22 Utah dairies were previously infected in 2024.

They need to start dairy worker testing and contact tracing. It is likely the only way that they are going to stop the dairy epidemic and protect the surrounding poultry farms. You likely have to protect poultry farms from close contacts of dairy workers. It is known that an infected dairy worker was able to infect his cat, but since they have not done extensive contact tracing and testing they still want to believe that there is no human to human transmission even though they have known since 2024 that a dairy worker that had not had contact with cattle, but only other dairy workers was infected in Texas (the worker worked in the dairy cafeteria).

No one is noting that Idaho was reinfected by the California variant of the dairy virus in 2025. The California sequence lineage is very different from the Texas strain that first infected Idaho in 2024. You can tell that the California variant started to show up among the Idaho herds in the GISAID H5N1 phylogeny with 2025 Idaho samples. The claim has been that California was infected by Idaho, but the sequence analysis indicates that California seems to have been an independent incursion of the B3.13 genotype, and it does not sort within the Texas lineage of the virus that was infecting Idaho in 2024. It may be that the GISAID phylogeny is being compromised by the inclusion of the Texas Dairy worker sequence (human isolate) that has been suspected of being a recombinant. It may be creating a false root for the dairy virus phylogeny. Having wild bird sequence in the Texas patient viral genome may be causing the root to be drawn closer to the Texas viral lineage when it should be closer to the California lineage. It would explain the extremely long branch lengths of the California virus compared to most of the Texas related sequences from the states infected before California.

Poultry worker movements is also indicated to have been involved in the Poultry farm outbreaks in Ohio and Indiana, but contact tracing was never implemented and a lot of poultry farms in the same region of those states went down. D1.3 is known to have infected a farm worker. Infected workers do not have to exhibit symptoms. 3 veterinarians were found to have B3.13 antibodies and none of them claimed to have known that they had been infected.

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