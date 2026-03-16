NVSL posted these new commercial farm H5N1 outbreaks this morning. Cecil County Maryland borders Lancaster County PA, which continues under quarantine with multiple HPAI cases. State lines are poor biosecurity barriers!

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Location-of-the-Big-Elk-Creek-Basin-Pennsylvania-and-Maryland_fig1_265539525

Additionally, those of us subscribed to Indiana’s SitReps know of 5 additional farms in the queue from that state. I’ll have more on those later today.

John