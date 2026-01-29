USDA this morning reported confirmation of HPAI in a large layer operation in Lancaster County PA: Confirmed Pathogenic Avian Flu in Commercial & Backyard Flocks | APHIS

Here is a map for the Pennsylvania Department of ag web site showing the location of Lancaster County in Pink: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza-PA Dept of Ag

Looking at the 2022 USDA Census of Agriculture data, Lancaster County is home to over half of Pennsylvania’s layers (13.7 of 26.9 million). Additionally, the county has significant broiler and turkey populations, as well as 77,000 dairy cattle (16.6% of the state’s inventory of 465,000 head).

Hopefully, this will be a “one-off” infection; however, this area just suffered a major winter storm which likely disrupted wild bird habitats, as well as complicated both biosecurity protocols and response and recovery efforts. It remains extremely cold and challenging in SE Pennsylvania currently.

We all hope for the best in a very challenging situation.

John