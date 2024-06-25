USDA today announced that 4 states have agreed to offer their dairy producers access to the USDA Voluntary H5N1 Dairy Herd Status Pilot Program:

This process will allow producers to maintain a negative H5N1 testing status for their herds through weekly bulk tank submissions to approved NAHLN labs for ongoing testing. USDA hopes to add additional states to the pilot program as state animal health officials and their producers become more familiar with its provisions.

More details regarding the program can be found here within the USDA H5N1 website materials for dairy producers and animal health officials.