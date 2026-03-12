Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in a Kent County Commercial Flock

The confirmation of the turkey flock infection from NVSL clarified the picture; however, this west-central Michigan area appears to also house a number of large egg layer facilities which also remain at risk from this development. HPAI is active in the county and many other poultry dense areas currently.

Stay tuned for further reports - the virus is on the move and indiscriminate. Infection has been especially active again about 100 miles south in Northen Indiana in duck and smaller private layer flocks. I’ll provide a better picture (under development) of these cases and the really dire situation these smaller producers face as it appears that some of their newly repopulated flocks may well be re-breaking before they can even return to full production. “Carrying on” with current tools is not a viable option!

John