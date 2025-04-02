I’ll be off-line for about a week; however, in the meantime I’d challenge you to spend 2 hours watching this under-reported “not-so-sleepy” C-SPAN public affairs panel discussion on bird flu and egg prices:

American Enterprise Institute Discussion on Bird Flu and Egg Prices | C-SPAN.org

Kay, Jennifer, and the other panelists delved deeply into the scientific and political issues related to egg layer vaccinations and the complexities of H5N1 viral ecology for poultry, dairy and all livestock producers, wildlife, pet owners, and the public in general. The trade challenges that drive hesitancy in USDA approval for vaccine use in laying hen flocks was covered quite forthrightly.

An overriding theme brought home repeatedly by Dr. Nuzzo was that this virus is going nowhere, and our current response activities are doing nothing to manage this threat strategically. In fact, we still do not understand the basics of virus transmission within and between dairy herds or from dairy to poultry flocks. Dr. Russo pointed out the fragmented nature of limited internal epidemiological studies conducted at state levels without coordination or external collaboration to synthesize results. We are massively undertesting, partly because of failure to use point-of care testing tools more widely in both human and animal care settings to broaden our testing base. Environmental sampling is widely underutilized and likely to be discontinued with planned budgetary cutbacks. None of these shortcomings are new information to any of you who have read my columns, or any information put out by Drs. Russo or Nuzzo or multiple other concerned scientists. Panelists were asked for their opinions of RFK’s prescriptions for H5N1; listen for yourselves for their polite responses.

There was little light at the end of the tunnel in this panel discussion. In fact, events of the last few days throw more cold water on likely solutions coming from federal agencies or federally funded or supported resources.

Maybe that is where we need to start as independent thinkers — left to our own devices with non-federal tools, but also perhaps less federal interference, what possibilities can we imagine for addressing our challenges? The moderator for the American Enterprise Institute kept returning to questions regarding a role for private enterprise? That, plus select state public health entities, private foundation and public interest group involvement may be what we are left to work with, for better or worse, in the short term.

Surveillance and analysis can be relatively cheaply collected, assuming government restrictions on molecular testing of publicly available samples are lowered or ignored. It may be time for private entities to step forward to fund H5N1 environmental and product (retail milk) molecular testing and sequencing with public disclosure of results, dates, and locations collected. Without government money there are no strings attached; the challenge remaining is to provide radically open publicly sourced data available to all. Just a thought to consider; perhaps we build a modern block chain-enforced H5N1 knowledge framework hosted by a benevolent public health non-profit that no one owns and everybody accesses. Let’s truly make critical public health information public to all for all to leverage.

John