This is from Michael Coston in today’s Avian Flu Diary posting and well worth the read:

Avian Flu Diary: Eurosurveillance: HPAI H5N1 in Poultry & Domestic Cats and Occupational Exposure Among Veterinary and Other First Responders, Germany, February 2026

…I’ve provided the link, abstract, and some excerpts from the report below, but you’ll want to read it in its entirety. I’ll have a postscript when you return.

Open Access



Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) in poultry and domestic cats and occupational exposure among veterinary and other first responders, Germany, February 2026

Aparna Dressler1,2 , Christiane Wagner-Wiening1 , Bettina Tegtmeyer3 , Susanne Haag-Milz3 , Bettina Demattio4 , Ralf Dürrwald5 , Timm Harder6 , Andreas Salditt7 , Judith Köster7

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses continue to circulate in Europe, causing outbreaks in poultry and wild birds and occasionally infecting mammals [1-4]. Although human infections remain rare, zoonotic transmission is a recognised occupational risk for persons involved in animal husbandry, outbreak control, and veterinary response activities, and sporadic human infections with HPAI A(H5N1) have been reported globally [5]. An HPAI outbreak in poultry and cats in a small, remote poultry holding in Sigmaringen in February 2026 triggered a One Health investigation with 17 exposed persons.



Here we describe the outbreak, assess potential zoonotic transmission and evaluate the public health response within a One Health framework.



Outbreak detection and initial investigation



On 19 February 2026, the local public health authority in Sigmaringen, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, was notified of a suspected avian influenza outbreak in a small poultry holding following veterinary inspections triggered by animal welfare concerns. The holding, which had no biosecurity measures, comprised ca 21 chickens and nine free-roaming cats and was located in a remote rural area. The birds were in a poultry house but had access to the outside and contact with wild birds.



Between 16 and 18 February, veterinary inspectors found four dead chickens and one dead cat on the premises. A further cat showing severe neurological symptoms was euthanised (Tables 1 and 2). Laboratory testing using real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) confirmed HPAI A(H5N1) infection in all six animals, poultry and cats. All remaining poultry (n = 17) were culled as part of control measures. Subsequently, an additional symptomatic cat tested PCR-positive and was euthanised. The PCR-positive symptomatic cats presented with diverse clinical manifestations, including neurological signs, respiratory symptoms and general sickness…

I’m not writing columns on summer hiatus, but I do want to continue posting links to pertinent materials for readers’ references. The take home’s for me here:

H5N1 is international Producer behavior is universal - no one wants to wear PPE or be tested for H5N1 Public health still has not caught on to the paradigm that H5N1 can be asymptomatic in people (and cats); PCR testing should extend to ALL direct mammalian contacts (not just symptomatic) on infected farms. “Symptomatic” is subjective and viral shedding often peaks pre-symptomatically in any event. Cats remain a good standard sentinel carnivore!

Until the next news eruption,

John