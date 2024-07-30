Experts consider H5N1 avian flu unknowns as state fairs loom | CIDRAP (umn.edu)

Stephanie Soucheray, MA, posted an excellent article yesterday on the CIDRAP website with a collection of comments from several experts related to upcoming state fair dairy exhibitions. Animal health issues in general, and public health threats in particular have not been big issues for dairy cattle exhibitors since bovine TB and brucellosis were conquered in the 20th century.

That has all potentially changed in 2024 with the advent of the threat of H5N1 in lactating (and likely all, in my opinion) dairy cattle to be exhibited at fairs. PCR testing is available and required pre-entry for lactating cows for many fairs; however, it is a one-time test taken from the milk (or possibly nasal swabs) from exhibition animals within 7 days of arrival. Viral shedding is intermittent or may occur after testing if the animal is in the early stages of infection. So, PCR is better than nothing, as is the honesty and attestation of the owner and herd veterinarian. However, no one can foresee incubating infections.

As the swine exhibition industry has discovered through Dr. Andrew Bowman’s multi-year research, fairs are great places to amplify silent influenza infections in a small subset of animals into a larger group of animals in the fair barn. If “silent” respiratory infection and transmission occurs in cattle, the state fair environment may be a good field test. Non-lactating cattle will be untested and commingled in the barns, then returned home to their respective herds. Infected exhibition cattle at the fair (with mild symptoms) could lead to intra-herd spread and “outbreaks” of lactating cow H5N1 in some exhibitor herds back at home 2-3 weeks after the state fair excursion.

This is all very speculative but is one of the risks that drove many commercial swine producers to never return pigs from public exhibitions to production units. This is also one of the reasons that it is absolutely critical that the dairy industry understand now how this virus is transmitted.

USDA, state animal health officials, and industry influencers are doing the industry a great disservice by foot-dragging transmission studies and serological surveys badly needed to nail down the true prevalence and transmissibility of this virus. We cannot deal with an enemy we do not know or prefer not to understand fully.

While the CIDRAP article discusses risks to human transmission (which is a remote possibility). However, the big risk at the fair is to the cows and stock back home when the contestants return with the ribbons (and maybe the viruses) from the stay at the big show.