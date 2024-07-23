Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Pony Wisdom
Jul 24

Remind me, why are we doing this? Because cows produce less milk for a week, then recover? Because some dairy workers have a pink eye for a day, then recover? A PCR test alone has never been a conclusive diagnosis for acute illness and never will be. What this will accomplish, is that many false positives will be detected and herds will be placed under quarantine for no reason, putting further stress on the food supply chain... for no reason.

