Bird flu outbreak at Colorado farm as 5 workers reported positive: Experts warn of ‘turning point,’ call for urgent action | Fortune

As I stated yesterday, the genomic analyses at CDC will be of great interest in the next few weeks, as will any further information in the field from Colorado. The big unanswered question in my mind is whether human infection has been very common and grossly under-reported until now due to medical supervision of depopulation workers. Alternatively, has the virus now taken on new mutations making it suddenly more infectious to people in contact with infected animals? Or perhaps there is a combination of both alternatives at play?

We know human illness reporting has been problematic. This event may help clarify just how much zoonotic infection is being camouflaged by lack of testing. It’s a political and social science issue without a clear solution, but with potentially dire consequences if the wrong mutations accrue unobserved for too long.

John