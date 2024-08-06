As many of you recall, Colorado became the first state on July 22nd to require all dairy producers across the state to submit weekly bulk milk tank samples to their NAHLN lab for H5N1 PCR testing, following an ongoing increase in infected dairy herds and 2 large egg layer outbreaks/depopulations in the past month in Weld County. The situation has been complicated by confirmed poultry depopulation worker infections with H5N1 virus resulting from occupational exposure to the virus.

Positive results were reported today on the Colorado HPAI in dairy cattle web site on this page: HPAI in Dairy Cattle | Department of Agriculture (colorado.gov)

As you can see, the state reported 2 new infected herds via clinical signs in the past week, and 9 diagnosed infected herds via bulk tank surveillance.

This report leads to several additional questions to be answered in the days ahead:

1) How many negative herds were tested, i.e. what was the participation rate?

2) Were any of the positive herds earlier positive, then released from quarantine?

3) Did the bulk tank positive herds also show clinical illness, or were these “silent infections”?

4) Are the positive herds still geographically related to other positive herds and to each other, or were new areas of infection in the state discovered?

Regardless of the answers, the Colorado regulatory infrastructure and Dr. Maggie Baldwin (pictured above, courtesy of Science) in particular must be congratulated for seeking answers. Avoiding hard questions by not looking only makes further spread easier for the virus. In Colorado officials are swallowing hard and assessing the battlefield - we all owe them for their courage and transparency.

John