Netherlands: NOS.NL Reports 5 Dairy Cows Have Now Tested Positive for H5N1 (ELISA)

Although I have yet to find any official statement posted on a NL government website, NOS (Nederlandse Omroep Stichting) - the Netherland’s Public Broadcasting Network - is reporting that last night Agriculture Minister Femke Wiersma notified the House of Representatives that testing now reveals Five cows with antibodies against bird flu in Northeast Friesland.

This story has also been picked up by AgriHolland and BoerderiJ.

The last official statement I can find was on January 23rd (see Netherlands: NVWA Announcement on Avian Flu Antibodies Detected In Dairy Cow), after an investigation into 2 sick barn cats (1 died from H5N1) led to the detection of a single dairy cow with antibodies to HPAI.

Initial reports strongly suggested this was an isolated incident, stating `No evidence of active viral circulation of avian influenza among the dairy cows on this farm has been found. There are also no signs of avian influenza spreading to other dairy farms.‘

Despite this reassuring report, a separate letter to Parliament indicated that 5 tests came back with “errors” and would be repeated (see excerpt below).

All but five samples tested negative for individual PCR tests. The bulk milk was also PCR negative. The five remaining individual milk samples resulted in a test error in the laboratory and will be retested this weekend. Based on the PCR results available so far, from last week and today, there is no indication of active avian influenza virus circulation among the dairy cattle on the farm. The final five PCR results will be available this weekend. If these unexpectedly result in a positive outcome, I will inform Parliament immediately.

NOS quotes Minister Femke Wiersma as stating during a debate on zoonoses last night at the House of Representatives; “It now appears, and this is new information, that antibodies have been found in five different cows.”

Hopefully we’ll get more information in the hours ahead.

Every indication that this was a “classic” bird to dairy spillover that led to the fatal cat infection. Unfortunately, delayed traceback to the dairy farm didn’t allow for viral isolation from the cows; however, seroconversion indicates at least some portion of the herd was infected based on known information.

We need dairy (milk) surveillance of some sort anywhere in the world where cows (and maybe sheep and goats) are at high risk of spillover infections from H5N1 2.3.4.4b-infected wildlife.

