Early Release - Sialic Acid Receptor Specificity in Mammary Gland of Dairy Cattle Infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus - Volume 30, Number 7—July 2024 - Emerging Infectious Diseases journal - CDC

This paper provides additional work and histopathology related to H5N1 infections in lungs and mammary tissues in Holstein dairy cattle.

This is follow-on technical research from the earlier released paper by Burroughs et al:

Early Release - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Clade 2.3.4.4b Virus Infection in Domestic Dairy Cattle and Cats, United States, 2024 - Volume 30, Number 7—July 2024 - Emerging Infectious Diseases journal - CDC