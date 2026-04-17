Michael states it perfectly- no further comment needed from me:

Avian Flu Diary: EID Journal: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus RNA in Bovine Semen, California, USA, 2024

…Ten days ago, in Preprint: Bovine H5N1 Influenza Viruses Have Adapted to More Efficiently Use Receptors Abundant in Cattle, we saw new evidence that H5N1 was undergoing active and robust viral adaptation in cattle.

And yet there appears to be little sense of urgency among farmers, or regulatory agencies. Surveillance remains largely passive, and in some regions of the world, practically non-existent…

…While H5 may find a dead-end in cattle, we are tempting fate by ignoring the current trajectory, which suggests HPAI is increasing in - and adapting to - farmed mammals.

Posted by Michael Coston at 7:49 AM