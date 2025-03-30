I’m taking a bit of a break from science this week because, frankly, we’re rapidly losing our wherewithal to move science forward. If we don’t ALL step up now to bring some sanity back to the “Make America Healthy Again” devolution and defunding now battering the Federal human health infrastructure, we are doomed to suffer increasingly retarded scientific progress with accumulating losses in length and quality of human life.

Poultry Vaccines = Virus Mutation Factories

As a warmup, a reader sent me this link earlier this past week. The bulk of it is behind a paywall, but the introduction is sufficient for our purposes:

Rollins Says She Agrees with Kennedy's Approach on Bird Flu Vaccines

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Wednesday that she agrees with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views on how the Trump administration should address the worsening bird flu outbreak — even as the HHS Secretary has sharply criticized a key part of USDA’s response plan.

Rollins responded to a question from POLITICO at the White House about Kennedy’s assertion that vaccinating poultry against avian influenza would “turn those flocks into mutation factories” by saying she agreed with his “approach,” even though she has rolled out a five-point plan that includes investing $100 million into vaccine research.

“Secretary Kennedy‘s approach, and I agree with it, is we’ve got to think about this in an all-encompassing approach, with the [National Institutes of Health], with the [Centers for Disease Control] with the USDA and with Health and Human Services,” Rollins said. “So we are moving forward together.”

Egg producers have been pushing USDA to explore using vaccines to stem the spread of the flu that has killed millions of birds across the country, causing big losses for farmers and price spikes for consumers…

Many of us could speak much more intelligently than RFK regarding risks for “mutation factories” with uncontrolled spread from non-euthanized poultry farms versus intelligent selective vaccination and monitoring, which would surely be the approach considered. I don’t consider Secretary Rollins uninformed on this topic, but she serves at the pleasure of the president. She cannot contradict another, more senior cabinet member at this time, especially since egg prices have stabilized (for now). RFK is currently politically ascendent, measles notwithstanding. Evidence-based approaches for serious outbreak responses, whether human measles or avian influenza, are back on their heels in the face of zealous willful vaccine misrepresentations.

If you doubt that, consider this:

Autism Gadfly to Lead Vaccine Link Study

Scientists stunned as RFK Jr. taps vaccine critic to lead autism study

News that a major player in the anti-vaccine community may have been tasked by the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a study looking for a link between immunizations and autism has been met with incredulity and dropped jaws among vaccine experts and others familiar with the anti-vaccine movement.

The apparent choice of David Geier — who does not have a medical degree and who was disciplined by the State of Maryland’s Board of Physicians for practicing medicine without a license — to conduct a study looking for the link that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long asserted exists, despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, struck many as a surreal choice.

This is a pet (re)study requested by RFK in the face of mountains of evidence that show no link between childhood vaccine use and development of autism in vaccinated children. The strategy seems to be that researchers should keep looking through the reams of data until a statistical link of some sort can be hypothesized at even a low level of confidence to buttress vaccine deniers’ claims of association between vaccination and autism.

The only upside to this appointment may be that the pick for the chair is so outrageously biased and unqualified that any results tying vaccine use to autism are sure to be discredited. However, any such reported results will still have an HHS “Stamp of Approval” to be trumpeted indefinitely by vaccine skeptics.

mRNA Trashing

Speaking of vaccines, the broad consensus is that human mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were the “scientific miracle” that saved millions of lives world-wide in 2021-22 from the COVID pandemic. Nonetheless, they are now under suspicion, especially in conservative political circles: MRNA Vaccines, Once a Trump Boast, Now Face Attacks from Some in GOP - KFF Health News

…But some politically conservative doctors, lawmakers, and researchers question the safety of mRNA vaccines, especially covid shots made with the technology. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unsuccessfully petitioned the FDA in 2021 to rescind approval for covid shots and called them “the deadliest vaccine ever made” — a controversial statement that has been refuted.

Now that he’s newly confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary, Kennedy is poised to oversee federal approvals of vaccines, with the power to shape policy such as immunization schedules and appoint vaccine opponents to committees that advise on the approval of shots.

Bloomberg reported late last month that Trump administration health officials were reevaluating a $590 million contract for bird flu shots that the Biden administration awarded to Moderna as part of its push to examine spending on mRNA vaccines…

There have been reports that any animal health research projects utilizing mRNA technologies have been pulled for review by word searches and that this tool is not “on the table” as a current federal priority for either human or animal health.

The KFF link above provides extensive information on mRNA vaccines, including a recent small study that requires follow-up investigation:

Groups opposed to mRNA shots are pointing to a recent study to urge more caution. Yale University researchers reported in February that they found spike protein still circulating in a subset of individuals with a debilitating, post-vaccination condition. Some of the individuals who experienced chronic illness after getting the shots had detectable levels of spike protein more than 700 days after vaccination. This study was small — 42 participants — and not peer-reviewed.

Its findings also don’t show the spike protein is a health risk or a cause of vaccine injury.

“It’s an initial, provocative study in which you can’t draw conclusions,” said William Schaffner, past medical director of National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “This is one of the most widely used vaccines around the globe. It’s the furthest thing from an experimental vaccine.”

I don’t highlight this to disparage mRNA vaccines; rather it points out the complexities in ongoing safety evaluations. The above study needs further work and expansion to include paired non-affected individuals. Are there personal markers or contraindications for vaccine use? Can we estimate actual levels of side effects and risk from a persistence of spike proteins (for how long) in subjects’ blood streams? Good scientific inquiry actively solicits and investigates reports of issues such as this. Banning of a proven technology based on an initial limited report of side effects with so many unquestioned benefits and unlimited potential only befits the Luddites.

48 Hour HHS Emergency Response Reorganization

In the meantime, HHS emergency response unit given 48 hours to figure out its fate | STAT

WASHINGTON — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan to reshape the federal health department has left its roughly 1,000 emergency response workers in limbo, and with a daunting order: Sort out how you break up — this weekend.

The George W. Bush-founded Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response is caught in the crosshairs of Kennedy’s mass restructuring. Established to respond to national disasters from Hurricane Katrina to infectious disease outbreaks, ASPR has worked for two decades as an independent division within HHS, collaborating across the health, defense, and homeland security departments. It includes the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which finances the development of new biomedical technology and played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic….

BARDA will now be combined with a President Biden-founded agency under a new “Office of Healthy Futures,” according to two people familiar with discussions happening Friday. The decision cleaves the biomedical group from its emergency response agency, which will be shuffled into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention….

ASPR was given 48 hours to formulate that plan, per internal communications on Thursday that were described to STAT…

It immediately triggered confusion. Current and former officials questioned how the health agency’s first responders to disasters from hurricanes to chemical spills would fit at the CDC, which Kennedy has long criticized as a bloated and “corrupt” institution. In announcing the HHS reorganization, he said he wanted to return CDC to its original focus on infectious diseases…

Kennedy announced Thursday that he would slash 10,000 jobs, nearly halve the Department of Health and Human Services’ 28 divisions and reposition thousands of workers under a new Administration for a Healthy America, inspired by the health secretary’s Make America Healthy Again movement.

Under the restructuring, BARDA is to be combined with ARPA-H, which the Biden administration created to fund ambitious research on new medical treatments. Much of BARDA’s focus in the past five years was on Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, including the messenger RNA shots that Kennedy has repeatedly criticized. The agency has also been working to help position mRNA vaccine technology so that it could be used in the event of a flu pandemic caused by H5N1 or another subtype of bird flu, though the new administration has announced it is reviewing that work.

The administration has separately announced plans to shut down FEMA in favor of some sort of direct support for state-led emergency response efforts. So that confusion should be added to this 48-hour restructuring mix. In my view we no longer have a federal BARDA/ARPA-H type research organization actively functioning with a clear mission. Worse, our federal emergency disease response support, never really robust to begin with under ASPR as a young HHS agency, has now been thrown to CDC as an afterthought. CDC has some immediate ad hoc epidemiological support functions, but no response authority, mission, funding, or heritage. In 48 hours we took a fledgling system structure needing a lot of support to grow into its mission spaces and reorganized it into…nothing! All with 10,000 fewer people to pay - a real budgetary savings for those concerned only with expenditures and fewer boxes on governmental org charts…

Peter Marks Forced Resignation on Friday

Finally, Peter Marks, the top Food and Drug Administration official who oversaw vaccines, gene therapies, and the blood supply, resigned Friday after being told by Trump administration officials he would be fired if he did not step down, according to people familiar with the situation. In an article in STAT by Helen Branswell:

…The resignation was met with disappointment by researchers working on new cancer immunotherapies such as CAR T-cell therapy. “This is so incredibly sad for cancer and specifically cell and gene therapy,” Krishna Komanduri, physician-in-chief at the Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer at the University of California, San Francisco, posted on Bluesky in response to Marks’ departure. “CAR-T therapies would not be where they are without his efforts.”

Bob Kocher, a venture capitalist at Venrock who worked in the Obama White House, described Marks as a hero. “His work during Covid saved thousands of lives getting mRNA vaccines to market quickly and safely. He is a great scientist, inspirational leader, and public servant who has dedicated his career to helping others,” Kocher told STAT.

CAR-T therapy is a personal interest for me. My niece suffers from a somewhat mysterious auto-immune disorder. Her longer-term health hopes may well depend on advances in immune-based therapies based on CAR-T technology now being explored, which I don’t pretend to understand. All I know is I want the champions of scientific advancement in positions of power, not forced out by demagogues unhappy with strength of character in the incumbent.

What’s at Stake:

The reality is that we could hypothetically wake up tomorrow with 10 cases of zoonotic H5N1 centered on a San Bernadino County California day care facility serving kids that include families of dairy workers. 3 are hospitalized on ventilation, and several older siblings have respiratory signs at home after being in school all week. Within a week a California Public Health Official, volunteering at work after being laid off due to withdrawn federal funding, estimates that the infection Ro is 1.4 in the local outbreak for juvenile children. Adults are also affected, but to a lesser degree.

I’m not qualified to go any further on the math; suffice it to say that within 2-3 weeks LA’s and perhaps the state’s and Western region’s medical systems are gridlocked, and the nation needs a pandemic vaccine plan to include 100’s of millions of doses of vaccine. How do we propose respond and to supply vaccine without mRNA or similar technology for rapid ramp-up of production, similar to COVID? Given the “Make America Healthy Again” 48-hour mandated reorganization, who and how is this going to happen?? In the meantime, our state public health infrastructure and our treasured national research infrastructures are reeling from funding interruptions, resignations, firings, and rock-bottom morale. Hopefully, Canada and Europe may move ahead on vaccine preparedness - I wonder how cooperative they will be in sharing doses they may possess?

Congress will undoubtedly appropriate billions for this pandemic emergency. To whom? Who will determine state and regional priorities and assign federal funds? Where will the institutional knowledge spring from? FEMA and ASPR, both gone? CDC and FDA with 10,000 fewer employees?

I haven’t broached agricultural industries in this discussion, but poultry and livestock will not be forgotten, especially if this virus remains zoonotic. If we can’t manage the human aspects of the outbreak, i.e. if we gridlock our human medical system, who will care for and process our animals and products? THAT is a business continuity problem, much more immediate than moving a load of pigs across state lines… USDA, SAHO’s and depopulating infected poultry flocks may be a priority to someone, but it won’t make the top 10 at the cabinet meetings and don’t expect any National Guard assistance as your NAHLN may be drafted to run human H5N1 samples.

Reconsidering Who We Love to Hate

The architecture is ugly, the people inside are elite and too liberal by rural American standards. Worse, people in power are overpaid, make mistakes and sometimes cover up malfeasance or corruption. Vaccines and modern medicine and care have let us all take our nation’s daily healthy existence for granted. Why not defund and destroy the administrative state? What could go wrong?

Measles in west Texas, 1000 H5N1 infected dairy herds, $8/dozen+ eggs, 70 H5 infected humans in the U.S. with 1 fatality. We walk a fine line with nature and micro-organisms. RFK is correct that immunity can bring us into balance, but often a species will pay a horrible price to reach that balance. 95% of the affected layer hens would NOT support his decision to “let H5N1 rip”, and the other 5% might not be truly resistant anyway. Likewise, we could drop MMR vaccines (likely with no effect on autism), religiously take vitamin A, and let measles rip to gain population natural immunity - with 10’s or 100’s of thousands of children’s and adults’ deaths and incalculable hospitalization costs. Those are facts that no romanticizing of “nature’s superior protective immunity” will change.

Our biggest source of resistance to harm at this point comes from mankind’s intelligence to enhance both our natural and “synthetically” produced defenses. Our defenses include wise (not perfect) governance and associated fair taxation to pay for our mutual protection from common threats. That is the essence of good government and enlightened public health.

Most people can support reasoned broad-based efforts to bring greater efficiencies and transparency to government and public health. I’ve written before about failures in transparency and humility that have led to some of the travails we face today. But current approach is not only throwing out the baby with the bath water, it’s destroying the tub for any future use.

What to Do

This is the part of the blog I dread - the “answer”. I enjoy the freedom to take some shots that many of you cannot muster due to your positions in employment or relationships. I certainly respect that. And I respect those who disagree with my thoughts, provided you have good evidence-based reasoning for your positions. My positions may change tomorrow as new evidence unfolds regarding disease agents, hosts, and the environments in which they interact.

Regardless, we are not facing an environment where differences in opinion are driving decision-making. Political party tribal conduct rules at this point. Those in the Republican tribe must feel sufficient pressure from their rank-and-file constituents to reconsider these public and animal health issues based on proven scientific and response-based principles, many of which were developed under the Bush II administration post 9/11. The only remaining pressure point available to the people (us) is the People’s House, specifically Congress. RFK will not long remain in power if sufficient House Republican members signal his unsuitability prior to the 2026 elections. For that to happen, they must feel sufficient pressure from their constituents to fear primary or general election challenges more acutely from non-RFK supporters than from the opposite. It’s time for all of us, our friends and families, and our business associates to get to know the House of Representatives phone numbers really well. If any of them hold “listening sessions” of any sort (likely not live anymore), showing up would be a really good thing since the people and press seem to notice really quickly. Maybe we should start a grassroots RFK education and immunization campaign?

I didn’t mention President Trump for a reason. I believe he will strongly support RFK until it is obvious that RFK has nothing to offer him. As a purely transactional man, the goal must be to make RFK a losing transaction for the President. RFK is a battle we can win - President Trump is beyond the scope of my column…

John