This is a newly released technical, but readable paper that utilizes extensive data collected from an infected California herd to model H5N1 transmission parameters:

Estimating the Within-herd Transmission Rate of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Virus in a Dairy Herd using an Approximate Bayesian Computation Approach - Journal of Dairy Science

ABSTRACT

Since the initial detection in dairy herds in March 2024, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 has spread extensively in the United States with over 1000 confirmed cases in dairy cattle across 17 states. Data on within-herd transmission of H5N1 are limited with fundamental knowledge gaps. We used a simplified disease transmission model and an Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) algorithm to estimate H5N1 within-herd transmission model parameters using disease morbidity, laboratory testing data from an outbreak herd, and experimental inoculation studies. The estimated adequate contact rate was used to simulate disease spread and predict the time to exceed various threshold fractions of cattle with clinical signs. The estimated adequate contact rate in the baseline model scenario was 0.78 (95% C.I.,0.64–0.97) per day and the estimated basic reproduction number was 8 (95% C.I.,7–11). Based on simulation model predictions for a known infected herd with 3,433 lactating cows, it took more than 2 weeks from disease introduction to attain a clinical signs prevalence threshold of 5 percent. The estimated parameters are essential for informing surveillance design, outbreak management approaches, risk analyses, and regional transmission models. Incorporating data from future experimental studies and outbreak herds may enhance model precision and help characterize the variability of transmission patterns…

The entire paper is well worth the read; it leads to many more questions which will require more research to answer. In my abbreviated summer hiatus format, here are some questions/comments that come to the top of my mind from this work:

How does herd immunity affect transmission, on a 0 to 100% scale? Where does subclinical infection (assuming that low levels of infection exist) become undetectable either clinically or by bulk milk tank PCR? This modelling was based on B3.13. Do the results extend to D1.1 and possible other subsequent B2.3.4.4b genotypes? Effective herd cross-protection is welcome, but likely temporary. A sufficiently “different” virus will eventually enter a grossly negative chronically infected antibody-protected herd.

The future prospects for “freedom” from H5N1 infection in dairy herds really depends on strength of cross immunity and the degree of dairy herd susceptibility to new viral genotypes presented into the environment by wildlife. Time will tell what challenges the next season brings us…for all of our livestock species.

John