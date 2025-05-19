Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hubert Karreman, VMD, FACVBM
1d

I find the issue of re-infection intriguing. It would be a perfect situation to create an Autogenous vaccine from within a positive herd and utilize it immediately in that same herd that was affected previously, instead of waiting for the next new grand drug/vaccine to gain approval.

Sophie Nelson
2d

As always, thank you for a very informative read on the situation, Dr. Korslund. The awesome Dr. Jetelina (who is also on this platform) put the risk of an H5N1 pandemic at around 8% around the beginning of the year when outbreaks in poultry were especially high. Do you have a number in mind for the probability of this occurring? Thanks!

