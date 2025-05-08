News related to H5N1 2.3.4.4b outbreaks in dairy cattle, poultry, and people has slowed as wild birds begin nesting and B3.13 may or may not be fading into the background in previously infected dairy herds. I do want to discuss the dairy situation further, as related to the current somewhat mysterious outbreak in Idaho.

However, first, I want to highlight an important swine infection and transmission study that was released to pre-print on May 2nd by researchers from the Rocky Mountain Veterinary Branch, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health in Montana:

Avian Flu Diary: Preprint: Bovine Derived Clade 2.3.4.4b HPAI H5N1 Virus Causes Mild Disease and Limited Transmission in Pigs

Abstract

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIV) H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b emerged in dairy cows in the United States in early 2024. Since then, this clade simultaneously circulates in wild birds, cattle and poultry with ongoing transmission into several mammalian species. Given the historical role of swine in influenza ecology, susceptibility of pigs to this virus is critical for animal and public health. To address this concern, Sinclair nanopigs (Sinclair Nanopig™ Sinclair Bio Resources) were infected with a bovine clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 isolate by combined intranasal, intratracheal and oral administration mimicking possible natural exposure routes. Pigs were productively infected developing either subclinical or mild disease with seroconversion. Virus replication occurred mainly in respiratory tissues resulting in shedding from upper respiratory tract mucosae. Limited transmission to naïve contact cage mates was documented in a subset of transmission pairs. The combination of subclinical clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 replication and limited transmission draws an alarming scenario for One Health considering pigs are a favorable influenza mixing vessel enabling mammalian adaptation.

Discussion excerpts:

The epidemiology of influenza A virus infections in swine raises questions to what role pigs could play in the current clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 outbreak on dairy and poultry farms. To assess the potential risk, we infected pigs with a recent bovine clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 (B3.13) isolate (A/bovine/OH/B24OSU-342/2024) and demonstrated susceptibility with subclinical or mild disease progression. Virus replication was transient and mainly limited to respiratory tissues with shedding from the oral and nasal cavities. Importantly, infected pigs were able to transmit bovine H5N1 to a limited number of naïve sentinel pigs as evidenced by seroconversion ….

The detection of infected pigs on a noncommercial farm in Oregon, United States, has shown in principle that pigs are susceptible to natural infection with clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 11. Our study and a recently parallel performed study 33 provide experimental support for the susceptibility of pigs to clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 associated with intermittent low-level virus shedding. Transmission to naïve contact pigs was demonstrated in our study but not by Kwon and colleagues 33. Overall, the susceptibility and occasional transmission of clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 viruses in pigs is a worrisome scenario for animal and public health…

In conclusion, we have demonstrated that pigs are susceptible to bovine-derived clade 2.3.4.4b HPAIV H5N1 infection resulting in subclinical or mild disease and self-limiting virus replication largely in respiratory tissues. Interestingly, virus shedding from the upper respiratory tract resulted in transmission to contact cage mates. These findings are of One Health importance as pigs are susceptible to both avian and mammalian influenza viruses increasing the risk for reassortants through co-infections and for mammalian adaptation.

In looking at this study in miniature pigs as well as other published studies in conventional pigs referenced in this paper, I think the operative words remain “potential” and “limited”. This virus and its relatives will replicate in swine and may potentially pass to pen mates in a limited fashion, especially if previously passed through other mammals. We can hang our hats on the “limited” chances and reason ourselves out of looking for the virus. Or we can acknowledge the “potential” risk and cast a wide net with routine whole genomic sequencing of all influenza PCR-matrix positive, H1/H3 PCR-negative swine diagnostic samples plus all swine herds in close contact with infected poultry and dairy herds.

As I discussed in last week’s column, both the swine industry and the regulatory community seem more comfortable leaning on the “limited” rather than the “potential” risk for swine spillover in making surveillance decisions. Once again, more clarity regarding the decision process by regulatory officials following any positive findings would go a long way towards clarifying surveillance decision-making by producers and state animal health officials.

We can research the “potential” for H5N1 swine spillover until the proverbial “H5N1 infected dairy cows come home”, but widespread swine surveillance for potential spillovers will not occur with limited clarity on consequences for producers with positive herds.

Idaho H5N1 Dairy Herd Case Resurgence

Dairying is big and getting bigger in Idaho! The following graphic is found on the Idaho Dairyman’s Association web site:

Idaho now is the 3rd largest dairy state, with nearly 720,000 cows in 353 operations (>2000 cows per operation). With $10.7 billion in sales, 90% of on-dairy jobs are performed by a non-U.S. labor force! That fact alone describes the challenges we face in messaging worker safety and symptomatic testing guidance to our dairy labor force.

Idaho had its first H5N1 dairy case confirmed by NVSL on April 2, 2024, with the bulk of its 2024 cases diagnosed from mid-May to late June of 2024. Cases continued to dribble out until the final case on October 22, 2024. Some of the fall cases were movement “tracebacks” from infected herds diagnosed in the California outbreak. Idaho completed 2024 with a total of 38 confirmed H5N1 dairy cases over 7 months from April 2 through October 22.

All was quiet in 2025 until a case was initially diagnosed on February 28th, followed by 5 more in mid-March, likely discovered through bulk tank testing as part of the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS). Cases have picked up steadily through mid-April, with a sharp acceleration now since mid-April (NVSL confirmation dates shown above lag positive case-finding by several days). The Idaho Department of Agriculture Dairy HPAI web site now shows 59 quarantined herds in 4 counties. Since April 11, Idaho has diagnosed more cases (40) than the total (38) they found in 7 months of 2024.

This graphic (above) shows where the 4 affected counties lie in south central Idaho, with cases counts superimposed in each county. The table in the upper right sector shows approximate 2022 NASS total cattle and dairy inventories from these 4 counties and from Idaho as a state, showing that 2/3 of the state's dairy herd in 2022 was located in these counties, although the state’s dairy inventory has grown another 8% since then. Finally, I did a “Google surf” of southern Idaho searching for Gooding County dairies (with names redacted), simply to show the relative concentrations of the dairies that did show up on the search (not all did).

Neither the Idaho Department of Agriculture nor USDA APHIS has released a lot of information regarding this outbreak beyond the following general statements which I gathered from general sources and discussions with industry sources:

infected herds have apparently been identified by bulk tank surveillance as part of the state’s National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS); no word on later cases

earlier indications from Dr. Scott Leibsle, State Veterinarian, was that the strain involved remains B3.13 (not stated related to later cases)

earlier cases seemed to perhaps indicate reinfections of 2024 infected herds, with fairly high bulk tank CT numbers (lower viral loads), although that information was not fully validated and not stated related to later cases

Beyond that, there is not a lot of information publicly available about this outbreak. I would ask that the Idaho stakeholders and APHIS-Veterinary Services consider sharing answers to the following questions:

With this many newly identified cases (59), how many are in previously infected herds versus newly infected herds? What are the symptoms in reinfected versus newly diagnosed herds? Importantly, do dates of confirmed diagnoses above coincide somewhat with likely dates of illness, or more accurately with dates of bulk tank testing, making the diagnostic epi curve above unreliable as disease onset indicators? What percentage of farms reporting full blown clinical illnesses diagnosed with milk samples submitted? Are non-lactating clinical signs (drooling, bloody noses, sick calves fed infected colostrum) observed in affected herds, similar to herd infections in California? Or are a large percentage of the cases signaling positive bulk tanks and not acute illness? If so, when, if ever, were these herds acutely ill with H5N1 infection, formally diagnosed or not? Is B3.13 the only agent involved or has D1.x also appeared? If still exclusively B3.13, any evidence of highly differentiated B3.13 sequences that might allow for reinfection of “immune” previously infected animals? Are CT values mostly in 30's in general, or have higher viral loads (lower CT’s) also been reported, especially in newly infected herds? Can positive herds be sequenced in general? Is there evidence of rapid area farm to farm area spread over time, based on phylogenetics and/or epidemiological evidence? 59 positive herds out of 353 herds listed by the Idaho Dairyman’s Association would indicate a statewide prevalence of 16.7% or perhaps a 4-county prevalence approaching 25-30% (with 40% of the industry assumed to be located in unaffected counties). Have bulk tanks in the entire state been surveyed now? What is the frequency of retesting, especially in quarantined areas? Are the dairy farms intermingled with nearby large beef feedlots which conceivably could serve as nearby asymptomatic H5N1 area viral sources for further area dairy herd infections or reinfections via area spread? Have any nearby beef herds been evaluated serologically or by PCR? Any reports of worker conjunctivitis or respiratory distress with prompt testing conducted? Have wildlife been monitored and any sick/dead cats autopsied? Have any other livestock species on dairy farms (sheep, goats, beef cattle, pigs, etc.) been monitored and tested?

I have not seen any recent information releases from either Idaho or APHIS-VS regarding this outbreak. We've all hoped that this virus would "die out" in recovered herds. What's occurring now in Idaho is critical to understanding whether that is possible and under what circumstances “virus exhaustion” could possibly be accomplished, with or without vaccination, herd turnover standards, and enhanced biosecurity interventions.

Regardless of what we’d like to know, current U.S. legal requirements as interpreted by Federal Code, precedent and federal policy to date do not require U.S. regulators, Idaho, or individual producers to share any more information with the public than what we currently have. The Biden (and now Trump) Administrations did not elect to make H5N1 in non-poultry a fully reportable disease under the Public Health Act and it falls under the Animal Health Protection Act as detailed in the 2024 Federal Order. NVSL has taken the position that sequence information and CT values are not public information initially and location data is blocked to maintain producer confidentiality. Further information release is at the discretion of the state animal and public health officials and the industry(s) in the affected state.

Idaho and its dairy industry may voluntarily choose to share more information to aid the animal, wildlife, and public health community in better understanding how this virus is so successfully maintaining and propagating itself in dairy herds and surrounding ecosystems. There are many advantages to providing as much de-identified epidemiological and sequence data as possible to trusted experts for analysis to better answer the following questions:

How and why is H5N1 2.3.4.4b spreading so quickly and/or persisting so long in large dairy cattle populations?

Why is this phenomenon documented in Idaho and not Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, etc., at least, not yet? Are NMTS testing standards applied equivalently across all states to assure that other states do not have similar undiagnosed positive herd situations?

How can non-lactating and lactating cattle safely be moved interstate and intrastate? How can testing protocols be improved, including POC testing for screening to assure safe continuity of business processes for Idaho producers and all out-of-state dairy producers that interact with them?

What role, if any, are previous infections playing in modulating new infections? As a related question, what are the prospects that vaccine titers might provide protection for safer production and trade practices?

What are the longer-term economic impacts of acute and chronic H5N1 infections in lactating and non-lactating herd segments? What about abortions, calf mortalities, other non-milk production related economic parameters?

Could Idaho have other reservoirs of infection besides dairy herds (e.g. feedlots, peri-domestic species, etc.). Will we need to vaccinate non-dairy herd dangerous contacts to protect dairy herds?

What about risks for nearby poultry flocks?

I hope these serious questions posed will lead to renewed urgency in openly seeking answers. I don’t believe that Idaho will be the only state dealing with reinfection/ residual infection issues. Slow-walking or soft-pedalling NMTS implementation may delay finding new cases and buy some summer peace and quiet for the industry and many states. However, something led to 59 (or more) PCR positive H5N1 cases in a little more than a month in 4 counties in Idaho. More information soon would be useful in moving us forward before this virus reinvents itself again…

John