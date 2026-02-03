I posted a brief link a week ago Michael Coston’s Avian Flu Diary scoop on the Netherlands announcement of finding H5N1 ELISA antibodies in a dairy cow in the province of Friesland: Avian Flu Diary: Netherlands: NVWA Announcement on Avian Flu Antibodies Detected in Dairy Cow

Here is an English translation of the Dutch government’s announcement from last Friday: Antibodies to bird flu virus found in dairy cow



News item | 23-01-2026 | 19:01

Avian influenza antibodies have been detected in a dairy cow at a dairy farm in the municipality of Noardeast-Fryslân, province of Friesland. No evidence of active viral circulation of avian influenza among the dairy cows on this farm has been found. There are also no signs of avian influenza spreading to other dairy farms.



On December 24, 2025, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) received a report of two sick cats. One of these cats tested positive for avian influenza and died two days later (see the letter to Parliament here). Following this report, the NVWA conducted source and contact tracing. This investigation revealed that the cat came from a dairy farm.

On January 15th, the dairy cattle on that farm were screened with a random sample. There were no sick animals present at that time. Analysis of the milk samples by Wageningen Bioveterinary Research revealed that no active virus was present. The presence of antibodies was also tested, which were found in the milk samples from one cow. This indicates a previous infection with the virus in that cow.



The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) visited the farm again on January 22nd. Blood and milk samples were taken from all cattle present. These showed that there was no avian influenza virus on the farm. The results of the antibody tests are expected next week. This will tell us whether more animals have come into contact with the virus. Other mammals on the farm, such as dogs, cats, and horses, are currently and have not shown any symptoms. The people on the farm and the veterinarian are being tested by the Municipal Health Service (GGD).



As far as we know, antibodies against avian influenza have not previously been demonstrated in dairy cattle in Europe. However, there have been numerous avian influenza outbreaks among dairy cattle in the United States. Individual infection of a dairy cow with the avian influenza virus can occur. It is important to know whether this leads to spread within and between farms. There is no evidence that this has occurred.

That information is intriguing on its own; however, Michael tracked down and translated additional information as reported in his Saturday blog, from a letter from the MOA to Parliament, and a separate clarification note/addendum to that letter.

Below you’ll find some translated excerpts from that letter, where we find that the cow in question was sick with mastitis and respiratory symptoms in December, and that 5 PCR tests must be repeated due to errors in the initial testing.

On December 24, 2025, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) received a report of two sick cats. One of these cats tested positive for avian influenza. The cat in question died on December 26, 2025. The second cat tested negative and has fully recovered. I informed your House of this in my letter of January 13, 2025, with Parliamentary document 28807, no. 322. Following this report, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) conducted source and contact tracing. This revealed a relevant contact with a dairy farm; the cat in question originated from this dairy farm.

On January 15th, the dairy cattle on this farm were screened. Milk samples were taken from several of the cows present, and a sample was also taken from the bulk milk. At the time of sampling, no animals showing symptoms of illness were present on the farm. The samples were sent to Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) for analysis. The results of the PCR tests, which detect the virus in milk, were negative for both the individual samples and the bulk milk sample. This confirmed that no virus was present in the dairy cattle on the farm,

In addition, the samples were tested for the presence of antibodies. On January 20, the WBVR reported that one cow had antibodies against H5N1 avian influenza. The presence of antibodies indicates a previous infection with the virus. The cow in question had suffered from mastitis and respiratory problems in December.

These are symptoms that can be observed in a dairy cow infected with avian influenza. At the time of sampling, this cow had recovered.

Following this positive antibody test, the NVWA (Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority) revisited the farm on January 22nd. During this visit, blood and milk samples were taken from all cattle present. A bulk milk sample was also taken again. Today, January 23, 2026, the PCR results of these tests were received.

All but five samples tested negative for individual PCR tests. The bulk milk was also PCR negative. The five remaining individual milk samples resulted in a test error in the laboratory and will be retested this weekend. Based on the PCR results available so far, from last week and today, there is no indication of active avian influenza virus circulation among the dairy cattle on the farm. The results of the antibody tests are expected next week. This way we know whether more animals have been in contact with the virus. Other mammals on the farm, such as dogs, cats and horses, have no symptoms at the moment and in the past period. The people on the farm and the veterinarian are tested by the GGD. The final five PCR results will be available this weekend. If these unexpectedly result in a positive outcome, I will inform Parliament immediately.

“Immediately” turned out to be during discussions last Friday (January 30th) in the Dutch Parliament as reported here (via Google translation):

Five cows with antibodies against bird flu in Noardeast-Fryslân - Omrop Fryslân

At the dairy farm in Noardeast-Fryslân, where it was found last week that a cow had antibodies against bird flu, another four cows have been in contact with the virus.

This is what outgoing Minister Wiersma told the House of Representatives tonight in a debate on zoonoses and animal diseases. On (last) Friday it became clear that one cow had antibodies against the bird flu virus H5N1, which indicates that that cow has been infected with the virus. After that, the NVWA (Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority) took samples from all cows on the farm to test them for antibodies. “Now it appears, and this is new information, that antibodies have been found in five different cows,” Wiersma said in the House. She did say that there is currently no bird flu virus active on the farm. (Note from John: this would indicate that the 5 PCR samples retested were declared as negative status)

Exposed by sick cat (John’s comment- published header totally backwards! Cows’ milk likely exposed the cat)

That there has been bird flu on the dairy farm in Noardeast-Fryslân became clear after the NVWA received a report about two sick cats. One of these cats tested positive for bird flu and died two days later. It turned out that the cat came from the dairy farm in Noardeast-Fryslân. The dairy cattle on that farm were then examined. Initially, that study showed that one cow had antibodies, but after additional research it now appears to be a total of five.

The people on the farm who are exposed to the cows and the sick cat all test negative for the virus, says Wiersma.

For the first time in Europe

It was the first time in Europe that antibodies against bird flu were found in dairy cattle. In the United States, this has happened before.

The risk that the bird flu virus H5N1 that is prevalent in Europe will spread from animals to humans is very small, according to the RIVM. The risk of people getting bird flu from eating pork, eggs or beef, or through dairy products, is also very small. The milk is pasteurized and with that the virus, if it is already in the milk, dies.

Member of Parliament Laura Bromet (GroenLinks-PvdA) asked Wiersma whether it is safe to drink raw milk from other companies. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that that milk is unsafe,” was Wiersma’s answer. She added that she wants to ask for more clarity from experts next week.

Time-out here! Let’s follow the timeline:

12/24 - 2 sick cats reported

12/26 - 1 cat died and diagnosed with H5N1 avian influenza infection, other cat negative and recovered (No follow-up to farm at this point! Incomplete clinical history taken? Dairy exposure not questioned or not admitted?)

1/13 - disclosure of H5N1 feline infection/death to parliament - genotype not disclosed (and still not shared to my knowledge); parliament likely asked “how was the cat infected-which prompted formal investigation?

1/14? - cats were discovered (or admitted) via formal traceback to originate from a dairy farm in Friesland

1/15 - epidemiological investigation and testing of “ several” cows and bulk tank at dairy farm; no virus confirmed in samples tested; other animals on farm (dogs, cats, horses) “did not display clinical illness” and were not tested via PCR or for antibodies. No testing of any peridomestic species done or at least not disclosed at this time. No discussion of poultry or wild bird morbidity/mortality in the immediate area. One of how many? samples taken was positive by ELISA serological testing.

1/22 - farm revisited - blood and milk samples taken from all (x no.?) lactating cattle on the farm (non-lactating not discussed); all were PCR negative, except for 5 requiring retesting due to testing errors . Serological results on all serum samples collected will be released this week (1/26/2026).

1/26 - Q and A in parliament as reported above reported 5 positive ELISA results, but negative viral antigen results in cattle and negative H5N1 titer results in people and the other sick cat. Experts will be responding with more formal risk assessments regarding H5N1 in raw dairy milk in NL next week.

The world has had the benefit of watching the U.S. struggle with H5N1 2.3.4.4b B3.13 and the later D1.1 in dairy cattle, birds, and mammals including cats for nearly 2 years. Despite the obvious lessons learned most stakeholders, domestic and foreign, continue to operate in the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” mode regarding H5N1 interspecies spillovers and onward transmission into livestock on their local turfs!

My father used to say that the worst way to dock an animal’s tail, if it must be done, is repeatedly, one inch at a time, which is how the Dutch government has chosen to disclose this whole situation! However, this approach to handling public relations is all too typical in every burgeoning outbreak, sacrificing potential longer-term credibility losses for short-term issue minimization in the hope that the worst inferences will somehow be avoided in an effort to avoid panic.

It’s important to note that much remains to be determined on this case! We lack the following information:

explanation as to why a more formal investigative process was not initiated at the time of initial diagnosis of H5N1 in the cat in late-December, which would have allowed much timelier testing of the dairy herd. the ELISA results of the whole herd serological test drawn on January 22nd. 5 out of how many total tested? What about non-lactating animals? What were the readings (scale of positivity)? Any serological or PCR tests performed on other domestic animal species on the farm or wildlife species associated with the farm? Additionally, any investigations of herd contact farm investigations? Did any dairy animals leave the farm during the last half of December? Genotype and phylogenetic information on the H5N1 isolate from the farm cat associated with this case, along with its relationship to any wildlife or domestic poultry samples collected from cases in the area of interest and in NW Europe in general. Any plans for H5 mastitis screening in dairy and/or H5 encephalitis screening in cat mortalities and other small pets in the Netherlands or elsewhere in the EU?

If the Netherlands authorities are to be fully transparent, these pieces of information are essential in adding to the narrative. They would serve as a lesson in transparency to the rest of the world in how H5N1 cross-species investigations should be conducted, in contrast to many of the weaknesses of the U.S. efforts to date.

Nontransparency Issues: Turning Back to the U.S.:

A paper was published online by Pekar, Jonathan E. et al., on January 23:

Can H5N1 avian influenza in dairy cattle be contained in the US?: Cell

Unfortunately, the material is currently behind a paywall for many of us without institutional access or willingness to pay. I obtained a full copy from a colleague with access for a close review. Although I can’t share as much as I usually would without violating possible copyright issues, I’ll summarize much of the work here to compare and contrast with some of my thoughts on the Netherlands lack of speed and transparency above.

The U.S. differs in that we have suffered thousands of dairy herd and feline H5N1 infections since April of 2024. This article provides a critique of the data available and missing for public analysis in GenBank related to both the B3.13 and D1.1 dairy herd infections. Below are somewhat low-resolution images taken from the paper which were shared in the abstract. The left one shows the B3.13 clades developing from the single spillover into TX cattle. There are some interesting pieces of information generated from that data, e.g. the entire California outbreak originated from a single introduction of an infected animal from Idaho into California in late summer 2024. Also, the large Colorado outbreak moved south into the state from Wyoming. This illustration provides a good example of how phylogeny combined with epidemiological and movement data can be utilized to inform spread analysis and improved biosecurity measures when combined with critical analyses.

The right panel illustrates some holes found in the USDA sequencing data when the authors lined up the existing state-level outbreak line lists with available sequences in GenBank through mid-November. We are missing genetic sequence data on the following reported outbreaks:

California in July and August of 2025 (assumed to be B3.13) Arizona in February-March and July of 2025 (likely D1.1) Michigan in February 2025 (genotype unknown) Texas in May 2025 (genotype unknown)

We also must assume that some affected herds in the NMTS “affected” states of CA, ID, AZ, TX, and NV had ongoing “repeated” outbreaks as detected by bulk tank positive samples, leading to their states remaining “affected” status. However, we lack recent publicly shared “metadata-anchored” sequence data in these states or herds to compare with earlier isolates to assess ongoing genomic mutations in those herds.

The paper also points out the urgent need for improved cattle movement data if the spread of highly contagious diseases such as H5N1 are to be first understood and ultimately brought under control.

The following paragraphs conclude the paper and highlight the challenges we face in the U.S. currently in understanding and responding to H5N1 in dairy cattle and livestock in general:

Cattle become a new source for H5N1 spillover

Dairy farmers seek information on how to protect their animals from H5N1 but need more clarity on how the virus spreads among animals on farms as well as from farm to farm. Greater clarity on the mechanisms of disease transmission is needed in order to develop actionable guidance on how to prevent the virus from getting onto farms, spreading among cattle, or spilling over into other hosts. In multiple species, influenza is a respiratory disease that transmits between hosts by sneezing and coughing. In wild birds, influenza is shed in feces and spreads via the oral-fecal route. Influenza spreads in dairy cattle via a new medium: milk. High viral loads in the cow’s mammary glands (udders) and secreted milk facilitate transmission to milk-lapping barn cats and workers exposed to milk splashes. How milk spreads cow-to-cow is less clear. How wild birds become exposed to secreted milk is also less clear. Experimental transmission studies on live cows under stringent BSL-3 laboratory conditions are limited because they are challenging to conduct, but they have already demonstrated that cows can be infected via the mammary gland and potentially infected via contaminated milking equipment. A role for non-lactating animals, including calves, has not been ruled out, nor has respiratory transmission. Anecdotal evidence of H5N1 transmitting between dairy farms without movement of live animals raises additional questions about modes of transmission between farms. Wild birds could, in theory, spread B3.13 between farms, but additional spillovers into cattle are not visible in the phylogenetic tree. Wind gusts could potentially spread airborne viruses between neighboring farms, or fomites could travel between farms on shared vehicles or workers’ clothes or equipment. Fomite transmission could potentially explain the high frequency of B3.13 spill overs from dairy farms into poultry farms (e.g., chicken, turkey, and duck) in California, Michigan, Colorado, and elsewhere (Figure 2), but more study is needed. High B3.13 transmission and mortality in poultry farms require mass culling of all birds on the premises. As a result, lower biosecurity on dairy farms could present a threat to neighboring poultry farms that share workers and are visited by the same delivery vehicles. New biosecurity protocols are cumbersome and costly, and more scientific data are needed to help dairies identify which interventions provide the maximum benefit.

Future directions

In September2025, Nebraska became the 18th US state to report H5N1 in dairy cattle. While fewer H5N1 outbreaks were reported in US dairy cattle in 2025 compared to 2024, the detection of new D1.1 spill overs and the expansion of B3.13 into new states shows that the virus is not in retreat. Furthermore, dairies experiencing a repeat H5N1 outbreak were not (re)reported in 2025, reducing the total number of reported outbreaks in 2025 and making it difficult to gauge the duration of post infection immunity. A major question is whether a H5N1 vaccine will be licensed for US cattle as the outbreak wears on. States with ongoing B3.13 outbreaks such as California and Idaho may welcome a H5N1 vaccine to reduce disease severity in dairy cattle, but the national market remains unclear, particularly in light of potential trade implications for poultry. It is also unclear whether the current levels of surveillance can monitor the impact of vaccination on virus evolution and silent circulation. Another looming question is whether there will be major H5N1 outbreaks in cattle outside of the US. Preventing H5N1 spillover from wild birds into cattle in other countries is difficult without greater knowledge of the circumstances of spillover in the US. More data are also needed to understand the particular features of the US dairy system that sustain H5N1 transmission in dairies over the long term, including long-distance cattle movements and biosecurity. Determining how US dairy cattle become infected—including the roles of wild birds, domesticated birds, other cows, winds, fomites, flies, and other mammals in general—can inform biosecurity protocols and make dairies around the world more resilient to future outbreaks. While the NMTS represents an important step forward in active monitoring of H5N1 activity in US dairy cattle, detection does not equate to control, and successful outbreak response requires real-time infrastructure that rapidly links genetic sequence data with animal movement, symptoms, sera, and epidemiological data, supported by greater collaboration between scientists and farmers. Scientists, policy makers, producers, and other stakeholders must work together toward eradication before a rapidly changing H5N1 virus delivers its next surprise.

The Curse of Official Testing, Disease Reportability, and Widespread Animal Disease Incidence

It’s somewhat telling to look closely at the authorships of several of the recent papers discussing the lack of actionable sampling and associated data related to H5N1 in the U.S. and world-wide. Long-standing well-intentioned policies place the Federal government (USDA, in partnership with relevant state partners) in control of information generated related to sensitive “Reportable Diseases”. This reporting system generates sets of protocols requiring that all diagnostics be performed on “approved samples” collected by “official methods” through “official testing at approved labs (NAHLN and NVSL)”.

This is a workable system for disease agents with: 1) a relatively rare incidence with clear case definition; 2) highly technical diagnostic and confirmatory testing requirements; 3) single species or limited cross species susceptibility; and 4) limited wildlife disease reservoirs. With pathogenic avian-mammalian influenza (HPAI), none of these assumptions are true!

Official testing requirements ensure accuracy and precision but also add expenses and severely limit sampling volumes and turnaround times. Moreover, as shown repeatedly by recent publications such as the one referenced above, government entities consistently fail to allow timely open access to even reasonably redacted data for crucial analyses.

I believe that our friends in APHIS-VS and their state partners truly believe that the agency is being as transparent as possible, and/or that the data will be released in due time/when staff is hired to analyze it/when the paper is published/ etc. I also suspect there is a bit of the “MY DATA” syndrome involved…

The reality is that this is “everyone’s data” when it comes to solving the H5N1 production loss and zoonosis issues! The samples originate from individual owners, are collected, assayed, recorded, etc., in government facilities with taxpayer dollars. We DO owe confidentiality to individual producers, but we’re a long way from violating that with date and state or even county data in most cases. The taxpayers should expect reasonable and timely transparency within the bounds of personal confidentiality.

There is tremendous power in phylogeny paired with the epidemiology or time and space. We may need every bit of that power to stay even with H5! Every molecular epidemiologist that has an opportunity to run that next algorithm helps lay the path for the next breakthrough.

Better yet, we should recognize that H5 is truly endemic across the U.S. and elect to open up testing, sequencing, and GenBank depositions independently to all qualified diagnostic labs (with appropriate quality controls). We could quickly build mounds of data that might find those concerning mutations much faster in wildlife or livestock not currently being sequenced. Many NAHLN labs can now sequence independently, as can other research facilities. We don’t need the constraint of NVSL as an unnecessary regulatory bottleneck to adding H5 animal-sourced sequences from the U.S. to the world’s dataset. It’s a numbers game, as we slowly discovered with swine influenza sequences in the USDA Swine Influenza Surveillance Program!

It’s a game of Clue, and H5 is leaving us millions of new leads each day to investigate, if we choose to use them. We can look at subsets of the viruses now or wait at cadavers after the zoonosis has begun. The more we know and the sooner we know it and share it the better!

