Two new articles came to my attention this morning for consideration by all serious One Health and production animal health professionals. Scientific American Online posted an opinion piece written by 3 veterinary experts with deep roots in poultry H5N1 infection and response issues, including current issues with dairy herd outbreak-associated poultry flock infections. Here is the link to the article:

The Dairy Industry Must Act Faster to Keep H5N1 Bird Flu from Starting a Human Epidemic | Scientific American

[The link may require a nominal 60-day $1.09 (with tax) subscription fee for access, depending on your prior use of Scientific American Online.]

This is a must read to understand the entire compelling case for much more robust milk, dairy herd, and worker health monitoring programs accompanied by more rapid and widely shared data.

AP news released another shorter article with some interesting commentary:

With 100M birds dead, poultry industry could serve as example as dairy farmers confront bird flu | AP News

While the dairy industry could arguably operate with undefined endemic H5N1 in the national herd, especially under a vaccination protocol, the ongoing risk of viral escape to both workers and to area poultry operations makes endemicity a really dangerous solution. Flu vaccination has never been a magic bullet in any species, with viral escapes common. Second, vaccine is not here yet and will not be for some time. Moreover, vaccination of either cattle and/or poultry will likely drive further antigenic changes in the virus while tamping down acute disease outbreaks and make mutated infections even more difficult to detect.

Regardless of final solutions, MORE, FASTER, BETTER DATA AND ANALYSIS is not optional if all industries and human health are to be protected in the best way possible. It’s not a shame to have H5N1 in a dairy herd at this point, but it IS a shame if all stakeholders involved are not encouraging testing of all bulk milk, suspect cattle and at-risk workers to find all the infected herds in the nation.

We are functionally in a modified outbreak response; an overriding epidemiological principle early in a response is to define the scope of the outbreak. We are not there yet and cannot make best decisions until we know the denominator for infected herds! If we can’t bring ourselves to perform a basic response activity (determine scope), then we are failing our poultry and One Health partners, and the nation will pay dearly for it.

