Two new product research press releases caught my attention last week:

By Investing in Solutions, Government and Industry are Leading the Way to Help Curb the Avian Flu Catastrophe | LinkedIn

Alveo Technologies has developed a platform to specifically help with biosecurity and surveillance. Our first-of-its-kind Alveo Sense Poultry Avian Influenza Test is a portable molecular test for H5N1 made possible by IntelliSense™, a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification. The rugged design of our palm sized analyzer allows users to test at the Point of Need™ – on the farm and in the field – for different pathogens and receive accurate and rapid results in about 45 minutes via a mobile app. Through our Alveo Vista portal, the raw data and analytics from these results can be automatically geotagged, uploaded to the cloud in a private and secure environment, and then exported for regulatory agencies and state veterinarians to have actionable insights at light speed. Our technology is already in use in the EU and Middle East.

New assay offers way to combat threat of highly pathogenic avian flu

Purdue University researchers now have developed an innovative, paper-based diagnostic test for rapidly detecting avian influenza, the main cause of recent high egg prices. This novel test addresses the urgent need for an efficient and cost-effective surveillance tool to combat the global threat posed by avian influenza viruses, said Mohamed Kamel, a Purdue postdoctoral research associate.

This assay is suitable for use in field settings, including areas with limited access to advanced laboratory facilities. Kamel and four co-authors published the details of their new assay in the journal Scientific Reports.

“It works by using an oral or nasal swab from an animal or human and then transferring the sample to the paper-based devices,” Verma said. The test should work across different livestock (poultry, dairy) and wildlife (birds, rodents), as well as humans….

Key features of the paper-based assay, which uses loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), are its simplicity and accessibility, Kamel said. “Unlike conventional laboratory tests, it requires minimal training and only a water bath for incubation, enabling it to deliver results visible to the naked eye.”

The LAMP assay specifically targets the H5 hemagglutinin gene of the avian influenza virus. This assay offers important advantages over traditional diagnostic methods, Kamel noted. It detects the ribonucleic acid (RNA) from H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus with 100% analytical sensitivity and specificity in test samples. The system is able to detect RNA down to 500 copies per reaction (25 copies/microliter). Highly specific to H5N1, the assay showed no evidence of cross-reactivity with 16 different bird and cattle pathogens during thorough validation experiments and comparative tests with standard quantitative polymerase chain reaction techniques.

Both articles refer to new technologies for on-site screening for H5N1 (or other specific strains of) influenza. These are just 2 of multiple Point of Care (POC) molecular-based assays in various stages of development and applicable for use in field settings for sensitive and specific screening for diseases of concern in their early preclinical or clinical course of infection.

Unfortunately, that good performance “feature” of these products is the very attribute that has prevented similar tools from being approved by regulators for distribution and use in the U.S. and across many parts of the world. Under current reportable disease regulations for foreign animal diseases (like ASF, FMD, CSF and HPAI), international trading rules require that official diagnostic testing must be performed only in an approved lab utilizing validated and approved assay(s) on approved samples collected by competent veterinary officials (USDA, or it’s approved designees) from individual animal samples meeting a suspected case definition for the disease in question. That is a too long sentence describing what I will henceforth refer to as a “clinical signs based foreign animal disease investigation” or CSB-FADI. I want to make special reference to the requirement for observational clinical signs in individual animals as a prerequisite for initiation of an initial investigation. At least one animal must be observed with case-compatible clinical signs of the suspected disease to initiate the process. I’ll reiterate that point later as a significant point of delay in the current system.

“Point of care” or field-based tests move more definitive, but still presumptive, diagnostic power out of the lab (totally under official control) and into the field. Therein lies the real threat posed by the POC tests (or private lab de novo sequencing or unapproved PCR lab testing for that matter) - state and federal regulators lose their first to know status (more accurately their “first to presume” status with POC tests!), with all the implications that losing that status can entail for foreign animal disease incident management. That is not a trivial issue to consider, given the enormous trade and related market and economic considerations that foreign animal disease outbreaks can bring. The huge implications of those issues have served to stabilize and refine this international test confirmation policy under the auspices of international trading rules and OIE for 75 years or more.

This benevolent monopoly of centralized federal testing worked well when FADDL and NVSL were the most prominent players in pre-molecular, then molecular diagnostics for FAD’s. However, like all monopolies, stress fractures have begun to appear over time in the federal foreign animal disease testing juggernaut as utilized within the U.S.:

The molecular testing revolution has met Moore’s law - faster, cheaper, better diagnostics at an accelerating pace on a widespread basis. This has led to growth in much more sophisticated university-state diagnostic capabilities melded with the NAHLN system under federal and state partnership plus more sophisticated private and industry-owned laboratory capabilities under private control. The tools are more available, cheaper, faster, and better than ever, even if unapproved for specific agents! The day of a smart phone attachment that can “sniff” for H5N1 2.3.4.4b (or whatever the next threat) is here or near…and it may be available on Amazon soon thereafter. The U.S. livestock revolution continues with increased scale, complex multi-state production flows, and attendant increased disease biosecurity challenges from increased premises sizes and large group movements. We’ve seen what happened with H5N1 interstate spread via movements in the modern dairy industry; however, swine got a taste of the same thing in 2013 with Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV). No one really has adequate current movement data to confidently model a potential FMD outbreak in cattle (dairy AND beef AND swine), but the results are bound to be ugly. HPAI and Senecavirus A (SVA-an FMD look-alike in swine) have become or are becoming essentially endemic in U.S. livestock, stressing an investigation system built for “occasional” reports of FAD-compatible live animal lesions. Human-initiated triggers become desensitized by repeated negative results (SVA) or response burnout (HPAI). Multiple look-alike lesions from endemic diseases in every species make CSB-FADI case reporting extremely confusing for producers and veterinarians. Compatible cases are extremely underreported; however, diligent reporting of ALL case compatible lesions, especially hemorrhagic fevers (PRRS) and vesicular lesions (SVA) in swine, would swamp FADI investigators, many already deployed for HPAI responses. Research and foreign case histories increasing demonstrate that our most dangerous FAD’s exhibit multi-day preclinical shedding periods in infected groups (6-10+ with ASF), making CSB-FADI clinical case definition investigation triggers extremely slow, especially when groups of animals are in transit and lack consistent oversight of clinical health and morbidity-mortality histories. H5N1 dairy and poultry cases in the last 2 years provide increasing evidence that preclinical area spread likely plays a role in onward spread of infection in livestock dense areas prior to classical CSB FADI diagnostic testing in source herds. The virus simply spreads faster than our classical systems can diagnose it in source herds in livestock dense areas!

These trends have relentlessly churned onward while the Federal-State-Industry establishment has pretended that we can continue to respond to outbreak threats in our current manner. This increasingly obvious early detection deficit we suffer in regulated zoonotic (H5N1) and foreign animal diseases is the most alarming, but least discussed diagnostic conundrum we face today for potentially catastrophic livestock disease outbreak agents in the U.S.!

The 2 featured diagnostic products linked above as well as many other tools and potential applications can presumptively detect HPAI and other agents at earlier dates initially and more rapidly during outbreak responses than we are finding them now. However, nothing will change until we engage in open discussions around bringing them into use as screening tools for presumptive case finding prior to formal outbreak confirmatory diagnostic testing.

Arizona Layer Outbreak

As of last Friday word was unofficially out that the H5N1 virus isolated from AZ poultry flocks is a “dairy virus”, with a sequence(s) possibly released by NVSL. A “dairy virus” is not surprising in itself, given the proximity of poultry and dairy farms in Maricopa County (see above). Please refer to my last 2 posts on May 30 and May 31 for more details on the outbreak. It seems that the “index flock” may well have become infected by lateral spread of unknown type from a dairy herd. We have no further information at this time on the status of any of the nearby dairy herds in Maricopa County, including whether any of the 4 reported infected Arizona herds were adjacent to infected poultry facilities. I can’t even say at this time whether the referenced “dairy virus” is B3.13 or D1.1 or another genotype not yet announced. USDA silence has been remarkable, but not surprising at this point, given all the disruptions in federal service at this point in time.

Today, the Arizona Department of Agriculture released the following: Fourth Maricopa County poultry facility tests positive for Avian Influenza; Containment and disposal measures underway

Poultry at a fourth commercial farm located in Maricopa County have tested positive for Avian Influenza. This facility, Maricopa 05, does not have any birds of egg producing age.

This detection was picked up through routine surveillance sampling within the control area on June 4, 2025 prior to any birds demonstrating clinical signs consistent with avian influenza. Samples from the location were submitted to the Arizona Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (AZVDL) for preliminary determination, then submitted to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) for confirmation, received on June 6.

Here is another example of a flock diagnosed prior to initiation of clinical signs. If not for routine surveillance from the earlier outbreaks, this flock would not have been tested. This is further evidence that index cases are all too often infected days prior to clinical diagnosis, increasing risk for pre-diagnostic area spread and zoonotic transmission.

We may never publicly know the full details regarding the epidemiology of this outbreak; however, at this point it appears that the initial layer site may have been infected via lateral spread from a nearby dairy facility, similar to what occurred on multiple occasions in 2024 in NM, MI, CO, UT, CA, etc., last year. This site likely then served as the direct or indirect source of infection for the remaining company sites in the county during an extended preclinical incubation period on the index site, prior to officials’ and owners’ awareness that the site was infectious. It’s also possible that infection spread post-diagnosis; however, the remaining flocks were quickly infected, and the company likely took every possible precaution in limiting between farm contract once the initial farm was diagnosed. It’s difficult to “arm-chair quarterback” an outbreak without phylogenetics from each site tied to detailed epidemiological investigations. Reasons for between site spread, as well as possible routes of infection from any infected dairy site to the index poultry site or sites are not possible to definitively judge from the sidelines.

Regardless, let’s use this current 5-flock Arizona layer outbreak as an example of what might have been possible if regular on-site molecular screening tools and rapid communications between all parties had been in place in this case:

First, with at least weekly bulk tank monitoring in actively infected areas like Arizona (NMTS is monthly), the affected dairy farm or farms would likely have “gone positive” prior to clinical illness and subsequent widespread viral shedding in the dairy herd. (With 4 positive AZ herds in the past few months, it’s possible this actually occurred- herd level data is rightfully kept private.) At that point all poultry farms could have been notified that active H5N1 2.3.4.4b was circulating in cattle in the area, triggering enhanced biosecurity and regular monitoring of pertinent environmental samples and mortalities with POC H5 testing at all nearby poultry sites. Any worker crossover between poultry and dairy farms would be stopped or closely monitored and workers and their families would be closely monitored on all farms for URI and conjunctivitis. In the event of a positive H5 “hit” on a POC test at a poultry site, a modified CSB-FADI would be initiated with extensive sampling of any dead or ill birds in the vicinity of the positive sample(s). Meanwhile all site movements would be stopped, pending presumptive diagnostic testing results from the NAHLN lab. This testing and movement standstill might take place long before a classically defined “sick bird” FADI clinical case appears on the premises. Once an index site is confirmed to be infected, POC testing would be initiated at all connected company facilities to discover any potential trace-out infections prior to development of active infections and viral shedding on those sites. Any positive findings would lead to a repeated official testing process.

It’s impossible to know whether targeted early detection might have bent the curve on this particular outbreak. Officials may have been aware of an infected dairy herd in the area, but unable to stop its spread to poultry facilities. Regardless, we do know that neither government nor private officials had screening tools on the ground to test either birds or wildlife for exposure to H5N1 from the dairy herd(s). The only alternative is to toughen biosecurity, hope for the best, then wait for early signs of H5N1 case-compatible clinical illness in birds to initiate a CSB-FADI.

So…What Needs to Happen?

I indirectly received feedback recently from swine industry reviewers to an H5N1 research environmental sampling proposal which stated:

“There were concerns with the interpretation of results including what a positive result means, how this would be applied in the field and attributable to pig production and not just contamination in a lagoon.”

That in a nutshell summarizes institutional resistance to moving business-sensitive testing to non-animal samples outside of federal labs. The RFP for this proposal included calls for innovative proposals for early detection and diagnostics, but apparently not at the cost of less than 100% certainty that the infection is truly detectable in the target species only. That is a high hurdle for many environmental and even pooled sampling protocols.

The irony is that the current standard that utilizes clinical signs for case selection notoriously lacks specificity and sensitivity. The unspoken issue is that POC tests are too damned sensitive and specific! The only missing piece in many cases is a direct sample relationship (pure chain of custody) to an affected animal, which must be met with confirmatory testing of individual animals meeting classical case definitions. So far, we’re collectively willing to give up days or weeks in time to herd confirmation in order to visually identify a single clinically ill animal for official testing, rather than rely on a “group” molecular testing result generated outside of an officially recognized laboratory.

I bring up the earlier RFP response example because it’s easy to blame the reference labs and the government for not wanting to give up control of FAD testing. However, many of our industry leaders also fear the trade implications and industry reputational damage arising from false or inaccurate FAD rumors. Our challenge is to find ways to incorporate targeted POC environmental/preclinical testing into our detection plans while managing the usage rules and communications of results flowing from their deployment. Those are subjects for another entire column or more! Additionally, we need multiple viewpoints expressed on these critical issues.

Non-centralized targeted testing is a “wicked problem” we have preferred to ignore. The current implosion within our federal animal and human health regulatory systems may provide us new opportunities (and threats) to address changes like this as new people and structures arise to meet new challenges. The animal health regulatory community is on the edge in so many ways; standing pat on emergency detection and response protocols is not sustainable- fiscally or manpower-wise.

H5N1 is: 1) zoonotic; 2) mutating; 3) “endemic” with an expanding host range; 4) a select agent; and 5) a foreign animal disease (for poultry at least) - now those are ultimate contradictions, where none of the old definitions fit well. We’re still trying to manage this infection differentially between species within the animal regulatory community as a classical foreign animal disease in poultry and extremely mysteriously in dairy cattle - with initial detection response tools built for the U.S. livestock structure of the 1960’s. We can and will do better when we quit allowing man-made restrictions on molecular testing advances to handicap our early response capabilities.

John

