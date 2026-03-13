Overview of H5N1 Outbreak in Marine Mammals | Institute for Pandemic Insights

A post by Pathfinder last night in Flutrackers covered an article in the LA Times written by Susanne Rust regarding the outbreak in sea mammals:

H5N1 bird flu spreads to sea otters and sea lions along San Mateo coast, wildlife experts say.

A quote from the article was added in a nested FluTrackers post from Commonground:

The strain the animals have contains a mutation allowing it to more easily transmit between mammals. It is also a different variation than the ones found in dairy cows and commercial poultry. This one is Eurasian in origin, first seen in 2022. It has been detected in birds that fly along the Pacific Flyway and is responsible for a mass mortality event in 2023 in northern fur seals on an island in eastern Russia, said Christine Johnson, director of UC Davis’ Center for Pandemic Insights, during a press conference Thur​sday morning.



Johnson said researchers think this is the first detection of the A3 variation of the virus on the Pacific Coast and therefore likely a new introduction into North America, she said.

First, thanks to NVSL for a great readable update of the GitHub site. I stumbled onto it again in looking for more information on the “A3 variation” of the H5N1 2.3.4.4b virus described above, which was initially unfamiliar to me. According to GitHub - USDA-VS/GenoFLU: Influenza data pipeline:

The current “D” genotypes represent reassortants of GenoFlu A3 that emerged in the late fall/winter of 2024 (Figure 1 and Table 1). Genotype D1.1, a four gene reassortant of A3 with North American genes, including N1, replaced previous B3 genotypes by late 2024 and is currently the most frequently detected genotype since the start of this event. Circulation of genotype A3 remained limited to the Pacific flyway until late fall and winter of 2024, when A3 and the “D” genotypes expanded eastward, affecting wild birds, poultry, and wild mammals across all four migratory flyways.

In reviewing the GitHub genotype reference table, it appears that A3 produces long lists of “children” isolates - over 60 “minor” genotypes, some of which may become successful enough to gain “D-lettered” status. We’ll see if A3 itself or a D-descendent becomes a “King Kong” in marine mammals…like D1.1 has done in domestic poultry and wildlife currently.

So more to come on the phylogeny of these viruses, as well as what mammalian adaptation SNPs may arise as H5N1 likely replicates within the marine mammal populations on the Pacific Coast. Will it spill back into avian species? Into other marine or shore mammals? What is the human and companion animal risk?

Stay tuned.

John