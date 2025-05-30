I’ve struggled for inspiration this week; maybe it’s as simple as an ongoing overload of depressing political and public health events. The ongoing signals from RFK and his minions regarding policy changes related to Make America Healthy Again pet issues are certainly concerning and worth writing about. It’s the height of irony that those same MAHA voices who have complained bitterly about dishonest or biased research in the Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine are so ready to make summary changes to food additive, vaccine, and other previously appropriate policies and therapeutics based on “feel good” crowd-based fears or even flat-out hysteria. Apparently, AI-generated official HHS papers can use phantom research- who’d have imagined that?

Someone please explain to me how mRNA vaccines have made deleterious changes to DNA genomes…and how will increased cases of myocarditis in young males as sequella to increased levels of COVID in an entire unvaccinated population be any less dangerous than slight increases to myocarditis in a very small percentage of vaccinated individuals in a less totally infected population?

But I digress…we’ll see what happens with COVID (and influenza) in a less vaccinated population “freed from” ultra-processed foods (definition please?), “artificial dyes”, and pesticides (which we’re already essentially free from). I suspect the real costs will be in decreased life spans and increased medical costs due to needless suffering and death from preventable infectious diseases from which we fail to protect our most vulnerable populations (children and the elderly).

Moderna bird flu vaccine development contract canceled by HHS

Helen Branswell does a really nice job with interviews in this article totally eviscerating MAHA’s obsession with tanking mRNA vaccines. I’d only add one comment from RFK Jr. himself:

It’s tragic that we all may pay the price for his “advice” when delays in making the next pandemic vaccine, whatever the agent, cost us millions of lives because proven technology to grow sufficient antigen was judged “too risky” by conspiracy theorists to continue after millions of doses mRNA COVID vaccine with several antigenic updates were successfully administered to blunt the COVID pandemic.

I’m “technology neutral” related to vaccines, and I’m certainly no expert on the advanced technologies. However, when it comes to a pandemic response, the solution has to be fast, flexible, and extremely scalable. Modern mRNA products fit those qualities well; other vector-based genomic vaccines may also fit these specifications. Whole virus egg-based or cell-culture-based killed products favored by RFK-JR are almost the opposite in every way. Yet the administration killed the mRNA contract, has discouraged research in the area, and has awarded a sweetheart internal $500 million NIH contract for conventional whole virus technology, as reported by Helen Branswell in STAT: NIH use of old vaccine method for universal flu vaccine questioned | STAT

Our best hope may be that we somehow avoid a major pandemic until this storm passes. Our federal government seems to be dismantling pandemic response structures daily, now including strategic vaccine stockpiles and technologies. FEMA is on its last legs. We’ll see…

Arizona 2nd Layer Outbreak

This week we learned of a second H5N1 influenza outbreak in another Maricopa County Arizona layer flock owned by Hickman Farms in a little over a week. The ownership of the first farm was not provided. The 2 outbreaks will claim around 3.8 million chickens. It’s premature to state how the flocks were infected, and no one has yet provided information to shed any light on the possibilities. However, it is of great interest, given the Trump Administration’s and Secretary Rollins’ recent claims of bringing avian influenza under control through more intense biosecurity efforts.

Several factors combine to make these two cases quite interesting from an epidemiological standpoint. Both flocks are in the same county and likely served by common vendors and perhaps some common labor sources. Importantly, Arizona has reported 4 cases of H5N1 D1.1 in dairy cattle. The last positive AZ bulk tank result was reported by NVSL on May 7th, about 2 weeks prior to the poultry outbreak.

Although we don’t specifically know the county of origin of the most recent May 7th case, in February the state announced its first case: Avian influenza found in dairy cattle in Maricopa County

Maricopa County has several large dairy facilities, including some dairy herds fairly close to large Hickman poultry layer facilities as shown on Google Maps:

Please understand that I do not represent this as the H5N1 outbreak egg layer facility (Hickman Farms has more than 1) or imply that the unnamed dairies are infected with H5N1! Those details have not been and should not be disclosed, unless facility ownership chooses to do so. The purpose for showing this satellite shot is to illustrate the proximity of large dairy herds to layer flocks in Maricopa County, making avian influenza spillover from cattle to layers a distinct possibility, if the virus genotype indicates a relationship.

I have a series of questions related to the genotypes of the dairy and 2 poultry virus isolates that are critical in solving the H5N1 puzzle(s) in Arizona:

Are one or both poultry isolates descended from any of the dairy isolates? If so, the isolate(s) should show mammalian adaptation signatures found in the dairy cattle isolates. If not, the source was more likely avian in origin. This basic information should be public now, a week after the first outbreak! Is either poultry isolate descended from the other poultry isolate? Identical (direct transmission) or close (maybe a peridomestic species or other infected vector?) This work may still take a bit more time to sort out. Where did the infections seem to originate in the barns? What does the course of infectious spread indicate regarding possible entry point, if anything? Are any close-by dairies or other livestock or poultry flocks being monitored? I’m sure any neighboring poultry flocks are being surveyed per response guidelines, but what about the cattle and other mammals? Have we sufficiently adapted poultry outbreak area surveillance yet to expand monitoring to domestic mammals as we acknowledge that they are potential hosts to H5N1B2.3.4.4b? Are we proactively asking public health to monitor humans for us as possible carriers of virus between species? Could co-housed asymptomatic dairy and poultry workers conceivably spread virus intranasally from cattle farms to poultry farms or between poultry farms? We been preoccupied with shoes, clothes, etc. Perhaps we need to take another look at asymptomatic human infections with intensive repeated swabbing, or at least daily rapid tests at reporting for duty on livestock farms during high-risk periods. We’ve proven human to swine influenza transmission - why should human transmission to poultry or cows be any different with a (partially) mammalian-adapted virus?

Hopefully, the egg layer industry can get these answers for themselves unofficially or semi-officially. If the cattle are involved, it’s another indication we badly need vaccine (and repeated surveillance) in BOTH dairy herds and layer flocks. If the poultry infection was not cattle sourced, it still shows that layers are at risk to this virus 12 months a year, even in areas not classically considered migrating bird hotspots. We must protect our layers as we negotiate our trade issues related to controlled vaccine use.

So far, neither USDA nor AZ animal/public health officials have made any statements regarding the characteristics of the poultry outbreak viral genome or circumstances of the outbreak. Given the general lack of transparency, honesty, and a penchant for overpowering H5N1 message control by Trump Administration officials, I have little faith that we’ll learn much more without aggressive questioning. Perhaps Arizona animal and public officials will provide more state level transparency in response to local concerns as depopulations are completed, especially if worker monitoring for infection is aggressive.

As a final reminder about the multi-species risk of H5N1 2.3.4.4b, I offer this link for your review:

Bird Flu is Killing Cats and is on a Dangerous Path Toward Humans

Maybe we need to think about H5N1 2.3.4.4b now as an endemic North American virus of unknown prevalence in some birds, wild mammals, and livestock. We really don’t have a good handle on prevalence or reservoir hosts for the ecosystem of this dynamic and likely increasingly prevalent agent. The ecosystem is now being modulated by host immunity in multiple species, complicating how we study it, and what we think we know about it.

In this model, we have some indicator species or canaries in the coal mine - i.e. poultry, cats, and a subset of tested humans. We can add milk and dairy cattle to that list if we choose to test the milk or closely observe and test the cattle for illness. The poultry and a large percentage of the felines die, so we find infections there. Most other infection depends upon how hard we choose to look. We don’t know how widespread infection is because we are unwilling to conduct surveillance to determine status. NMTS is a crude form of national surveillance in lactating cattle, but the implementation has been slow and opaque. Beyond lactating dairy cattle, we have no appetite for any surveys for H5N1 in domestic livestock at all!

We’ll see what another week brings! Summer heat kills influenza virus. Maybe things will just go away…

John

Here is a late post-script - the picture reminded me of the monkeys above:

The Unqualified Hacks Hijacking Our Public Health | The Nation

I try to remain respectful - but leaders must earn it. These folks will be responsible for needless human loss of life and suffering. It’s simply unconscionable…Congress must act!