A brief clinical report was released last week on bioRxiv regarding a finding of low levels of H5N1 nucleic acid in bull semen collected from a single clean-up bull on an H5N1-infected dairy farm in California last October: Unexpected Detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 Virus in Bovine Semen | bioRxiv.

…In October 2024, infection in a 4,500-head Holstein dairy was detected by reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for H5N1 RNA in bulk tank milk samples. Clinical signs in lactating dairy cows included decreased milk production, mastitis, lethargy, dehydration, anorexia, and pyrexia (>104.0°F). The herd experienced a 60% morbidity rate over three weeks.

About four weeks later, the herd veterinarian collected diagnostic samples from three three-year-old Holstein bulls, including deep nasal swabs, preputial scrapings, pre ejaculate seminal fluid, semen and serum samples. These were sent to the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. Subjectively, the semen appeared to have low sperm concentration and volume, although total sperm count was not measured. The poor semen quality was likely due to timing and suboptimal sampling conditions, as the bulls had been co-mingled with cows the same day for breeding. Initially, the samples were examined for influenza A virus (IAV) using various methods (Table 1 and Supplementary File 1). Deep nasal swabs, preputial scrapes, pre-ejaculate seminal fluids, and semen were tested using multiple IAV Matrix RT-PCR assays (5).

The IAV RNA was detected in the semen from Bull 1 (147816-25) by three different PCR assays, but Bulls 2 and 3 were tested negative. No detection was reported in any other samples. The IAV RNA detection in Bull 1 was confirmed with an additional RNA extraction to rule out laboratory contamination. The IAV strain was further identified as HPAI using the H5N1 2.3.4.4b lineage subtyping RT-PCR assay. Targeted IAV sequencing at the Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Center confirmed the presence and yielded a partial H5N1 genome (Supplementary Table S1, GISAID accession number EPI_ISL_20206713). Attempts to assemble the full genome were unsuccessful due to the low viral load in the semen.

Phylogenetic analysis of the partial concatenated genome sequences indicated that the viral RNA in Bull 1 (147816-25) clustered within the B3.13 genotype and was closely related to a sample collected from a Californian dairy farm worker during the same period (Figure 1) (6).

All Bull 1 samples were processed for virus isolation at the University of Wisconsin— Madison Influenza Research Institute to attempt recovery of an isolate. Serially diluted samples inoculated into 10-day-old specific-pathogen-free embryonated chicken eggs or Madin–Darby canine kidney cells showed no embryo death or cytopathic effect, respectively. All samples were confirmed negative by hemagglutination assay. The sera from all bulls tested negative by antigen-based influenza A ELISA (7). However, 90 the S/P ratio for Bull 1 was 0.620, which is close to the validated 0.5 assay cutoff, potentially 91 indicating seroconversion.

While these findings are certainly of concern, their true significance is premature based on a single finding with the following limitations:

low viral levels in the semen collected at a single point in time uncertain earlier exposure to H5N1 virus (neither viremia in the bull nor sero-conversion over time was definitively shown)

Regardless, we do know that multiple cattle, including non-lactating animals are susceptible to viremia and infection on large dairy farms as shown in earlier on-farm studies by Lombard et al: Evidence of Viremia in Dairy Cows Naturally Infected with Influenza A Virus, California, USA - PMC

Viremia enables virus to reach many tissues in the body, including the kidneys, which is evident in this study given detectable RNA in urine samples. That process raises concern for food safety and whether viremia could lead to the presence of H5N1 virus in meat from culled dairy cows. A study that evaluated condemned carcasses found viral RNA in 1 of 109 total samples (8). Further, an aborted fetus from farm B, not from a known viremic cow, was positive for H5N1 virus in lung and brain tissue by PCR and immunohistochemical staining. H5N1 virus can move into the reproductive tract and is associated with abortion, which also has implications for the use of fetal serum products.

So, it is certainly conceivable, and perhaps likely, that bulls can be infected by H5N1 2.3.4.4b B3.13, and that such infections could infect reproductive tissue and likely be shed in semen. Further studies are overdue, and bulls and semen should be more widely screened, especially during herd outbreaks to study this issue with more precision. Ideally, bulls would be infected under BSL-3 conditions; however, researchers have struggled to consistently produce viremia in adult cattle. Without a reliable infection model, studies are impossible, so work may need to be done on cooperating outbreak farms under less than ideally controlled conditions. H5N1 serological surveys of a broader swath of both dairy and non-dairy populations would also be of value; however, no one who controls access to serological testing has shown any appetite for allowing such studies at his point. “Official Testing Only with Reportability Requirements” make any survey work for assessing possible endemic or non-clinical herd infection status impossible to explore, i.e. ignorance is bliss...

Influenza and Semen in Other Species

Influenza has definitively caused semen infection and quality issues in pigs, turkeys, and people, as shown in the following studies:

Influenza outbreak causes reduction in semen quality of boars

An influenza outbreak occurred at Purdue University’s swine barn, resulting in infection of 28 boars with influenza A virus (H3N2) and causing the death of two boars. The 28 boars, approximately 35 weeks of age, were enrolled in a study at the time of the outbreak and the case report herein describes the effects of the unintended influenza outbreak on sperm production. Semen was collected from the boars once a week and evaluated for total sperm production and concentration, semen volume, and relative motility. Compared to previous collections, total sperm production was substantially decreased (26% reduction) ap proximately 4 weeks after the first observed clinical signs and remained low for 6 subsequent weeks. Semen production then returned to pre-outbreak levels and was maintained for the duration of the observation period. Sperm motility and percent normal sperm production were also slightly reduced 2 weeks after infection.

This study did not address influenza shedding, viral transmissibility or fertility assessment in boar semen collections. In pigs the damage may relate more to sperm production in the infected boar than to transmission of infective influenza virus via the semen to recipient females, which was not studied or reported.

The poultry situation is different in that H5 is highly pathogenic in recipient hens, i.e. viral transmission leads to a highly infectious lethal systemic disease in inseminated birds. Mortality is not likely a common outcome in mammalian species, even if transmission occurs. The following study documents likely spread from infected semen to turkey hen flocks: The Risk of Highly Pathogenic Influenza A Virus Transmission to Turkey Hen Flocks Through Artificial Insemination - PubMed

A case of HPAI on a stud farm where the potential transmission of the virus to susceptible hens in the 2015 H5N2 HPAI outbreak in Minnesota is described along with documentation of known and potential transmission pathways from the case. The pathways by which artificial insemination might result in the spread of HPAI to susceptible hens were determined by considering which could result in the 1) entry of HPAI virus onto a premises through semen movement; and 2) exposure of susceptible hens to HPAI as a result of this movement. In the reported case, HPAI virus was detected in semen from infected toms, however, transmission of HPAI to naïve hens through semen is unclear since the in utero infectious dose is not known. This means that the early detection of infection might limit but not eliminate the risk of hen exposure. Because of the numerous potential pathways of spread and the close contact with the birds, it is highly likely that if semen from an HPAI-infected tom flock is used, there will be spread of the virus to naïve hens through insemination.

Finally, medical researchers have documented issues with human male fertility related to H1N1 influenza infection. As with pigs, the effect was on semen quality/quality rather than documentation of disease transmission: Viral Infections and Male Infertility: A Comprehensive Review of the Role of Oxidative Stress - PMC

The effects of H1N1 on the quality of human sperm have been confirmed by a large body of evidence (24, 25). The flu can have long-lasting effects on sperm DNA integrity, and it can cause the transitory discharge of defective sperm. It has even been linked to an increased risk of infertility in some studies (24, 26).

In summary, influenza virus seems quite adapted to infect male reproductive tissue and semen in multiple species with deleterious effects on sperm quantity and quality. Live infectious virus may be present in semen, with possible female susceptibility to infection dependent upon semen viral load and appropriate viral receptors in the female reproductive tract. While this early clinical report combined with work from other species provides plenty of reason for concern and further study, more convincing evidence is required to state with certainty the conditions under which cattle semen may or may not be a risk factor for spreading H5N1 2.3.4.4b B3.13 or other subtypes to bred females.

Unfortunately, this “lack of convincing evidence” will likely default to an excuse to do nothing, rather than an urgent call to aggressively evaluate the risks. It would be a real shame if an H5N1 genotype is spread widely by an AI stud through frozen semen because the U.S. or international animal health infrastructure failed to follow up on initial reports of possible infected semen from asymptomatic shedding bulls.

WOAH Takes a Stand

Michael Coston with Avian Flu Diary reported this past week on the revised WOAH HPAI Guidance: Avian Flu Diary: WOAH Statement (Oct 22nd): High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Cattle

This week WOAH (The World Organization for Animal Health) issued their own Policy statement (link); one which closely aligns with the technical recommendations from the recent OFFLU document…Although WOAH began asking member states to notify them of any outbreaks in cattle last spring (based on a February SCAD report), in this week’s statement they make it mandatory…

Please read Michael’s entire post, as well as the WOAH revised H5N1 Policy Statement for more details on the changes. In my view there are significant policy changes in the following areas:

Members are required to notify the occurrence of HPAI in cattle to the World Animal Health Information System (WAHIS) in accordance with the WOAH Terrestrial Code Article 1.1.4. Members are encouraged to: Increase avian influenza surveillance in domestic and wild birds. Enhance surveillance for early detection in all (not just lactating dairy) cattle populations in countries where HPAI is known to be circulating. Include HPAI as a differential diagnosis in non-avian species, including cattle and other livestock populations, with high risk of exposure to HPAI viruses, in particular: Animals showing clinical signs compatible with avian influenza; Sick or dead domestic animals near HPAI affected premises; and Suspected cases, including apparently healthy animals, that have been exposed to or epidemiologically linked to suspected or confirmed HPAI in birds or cattle (i.e. situated in HPAI high-risk areas or in areas where avian influenza has been confirmed). Notify cases of HPAI in all animal species, including cattle or other unusual hosts, to WOAH through its World Animal Health Information System (WAHIS). Genetic sequences of avian influenza viruses should be shared in publicly available databases.

These are tall orders for many countries currently facing large numbers of H5N1 poultry influenza outbreaks. The first priority is to check contact and control zone poultry flocks; now WOAH is suggesting that other livestock species in control areas also be tested. It’s prudent policy, given what we know about H5N1 mammalian risk; however, it’s also a huge workload burden for response and lab resources in many circumstances. Perhaps more significantly, it violates a longstanding regulatory response culture of “don’t test if you don’t know what the response to a positive result will be”. What will we do if we find positive beef cattle or pigs or goats, (or bull studs!)? We all can agree conceptually that WOAH recommendations are right on the mark related to emerging disease-One Health risk developments. No one wants to hide new species jumps for H5N1, which could pose possible significant risks, but can’t it happen first somewhere else?? Regulatory and associated economic threats are the greatest roadblocks to new discoveries.

I did note one welcome step towards a more comprehensive approach this weekend in Indiana BOAH HPAI Situation Update #54:

DAIRY FARM SURVEILLANCE: Indiana Grade A dairy farms in control areas will be tested for HPAI. Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

I’m uncertain if this is an Indiana-specific or nation-wide response policy; however, dairy farms within 2-mile control zones for HPAI poultry outbreaks will be tested for HPAI at some increased level. This doesn’t address beef cattle, swine or other livestock in control areas; however, with an H5N1 program already in place for dairy cattle, Indiana BOAH and USDA apparently felt it important to enhance surveillance on affected dairy farms.

Time will tell if H5N1 is detected in other species or cattle production types this fall-winter. Despite WOAH’s request for increased surveillance, I’d be surprised if regulatory authorities in any country aggressively look for new species infections in the absence of acute animal illness or concerning human spillovers forcing a more aggressive approach. New farmed species infections will likely be “accidental” rather than the result of systematic regulatory surveillance approaches, although I sincerely hope I am too pessimistic…Dr. Scholz in Oregon DID test swine on an infected poultry farm!

This is a bit of a shortened column this week; however, I have a longer piece in the works on new developments in swine influenza which I think has many lessons for us that spans all species in the influenza world. The swine industry has some really talented people doing great research with reams of relatively open access and data, given that swine influenza is non-regulatory and endemic.

I hope to get that piece out by mid-week, before I spend a week in California for a family wedding and some time off. Once back I plan to summarize October HPAI poultry outbreak data - who knows what else will be on the radar by that time? A larger broiler operation in GA was hit over the weekend, so scope and geography of the carnage is widening in the U.S. while Canada and Europe are also in trouble with large cases numbers. Maybe international vaccination and surveillance protocols to allow safe trade while preserving production need to be reconsidered?

John