John Deen's avatar
John Deen
Jul 8

I remember when officials stood up and said that there was no evidence of H5N1 spread between flocks and therefore not a concern. Set aside the impossibility of proving the negative, we need to admit the best we can do is assess relative risks of infection of herds/flocks in observational studies. We can't experiment with 10K cattle breathing in potentially infected air for a year, and yet that is the baseline risk. Perhaps the first step is to assess distance and topography as risk factors - but I guess that would mean participation of all herds in a region... BTW, the swine industry has enough HEPA-filtered barns to allow for a quick assessment.

