US - Dairy cows test positive for H5N1 avian flu in Texas, Kansas, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, North Carolina, South Dakota, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Wyoming - March 24+ Two known human cases (Texas & Michigan) - FluTrackers News and Information

Helen maintains a running graph of H5N1 cases by state, based on both USDA totals and reports from states in cases where state web sites precede USDA reporting. Following yesterday’s USDA report, here is Helen’s graph:

The 7 new Idaho herds moved it ahead of Michigan as the leading case count state. The USDA line list shows 26 cases as Helen shows; however, 1 USDA case listed is the alpaca herd, so technically the correct count is 25 dairy herds on the USDA list, the same as Michigan.

The Idaho Department of Agriculture web site is apparently not up to date, as it shows 21 infected sites in 9 counties:

HPAI in Cattle | Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Affected facilities in Idaho by County:

Bonneville-1

Canyon-1

Cassia-7

Franklin-1

Jerome-4

Minidoka-1

Owyhee-1

Payette-1

Twin Falls-4

Total-21

Time will tell which counties are credited with the 4 additional cases. Regardless of actual case and county counts, the Idaho dairy industry is obviously struggling with H5N1. However, it is also stepping up to test symptomatic and/or at-risk cattle herds. As with Michigan, high case counts aren’t a mark of failure at this point; rather they are an indication of responsibility. Thanks, Idaho.

