Large Sioux County dairy has bird flu • Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here is a timeline of highly pathogenic avian influenza infection reports in Iowa herds and flocks this year:

May 28: A commercial egg-laying chicken flock in Sioux County with about 4.2 million birds.

June 2: A commercial turkey flock in Cherokee County with about 103,000 birds.

June 5: A dairy herd in O’Brien County with about 4,500 cattle.

June 7: A dairy herd in Sioux County with about 250 cattle.

June 12: A dairy herd in Sioux County with about 1,700 cattle.

June 14: A dairy herd in Sioux County with about 1,000 cattle.

June 14: A dairy herd in Plymouth County with about 3,000 cattle.

June 15: A dairy herd in Sioux County with about 520 cattle.

June 17: A dairy herd in Sioux County with about 10,000 cattle.