I tend to think in terms of full-blown novel zoonotic pandemics when assessing our national and international preparedness status, as covered extensively in my last column: Federal Infrastructure Devoid of Pandemic Preparedness as We Choke Our Basic Research and Development Funding. However, an article out in today’s The Atlantic raises issues I hadn’t fully considered regarding response to non-novel health crises like a reemergence of Ebola which occurred in 2021. We have a laundry list of recurring dangerous diseases in the international arena which may require rapid interventions to minimize loss of human life as well as potential for spread to the U.S. Read the entire article (with highlighted sections reproduced below) to get a flavor for the risks involved in the face of our abandoned preparedness infrastructure:

No One in the White House Knows How to Stop Ebola- The Atlantic

By Beth Cameron, Jon Finer, and Stephanie Psaki

As of last month, there is no one left in the White House whose sole job is to keep the nation safe from biological threats. The leader of the National Security Council’s biosecurity directorate recently resigned. His staff had been pushed out, and his unit is now defunct. The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, established by Congress in 2022, has dwindled from a staff of about 20 under President Joe Biden to a staff of zero…

We have spent years helping lead the U.S. government’s efforts to contain the deadliest biological threats. One of us, Beth Cameron, helped found the NSC’s biosecurity office, in 2016—created as a response to a deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa that had begun a couple of years earlier. Ebola is a gruesome, highly contagious disease that causes its victims’ organs, blood vessels, and immune cells to fail. The average lethality rate is about 50 percent. That outbreak killed more than 11,000 people across West Africa and cost the U.S. government billions of dollars to help contain. Despite our government’s best efforts, 11 cases ultimately reached the U.S., and two were fatal.

President Donald Trump terminated the NSC’s biosecurity office during his first term, but Biden reestablished it—and just in time. In early February 2021, an ominous email came to the White House from federal health officials: reports of Ebola outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The cases were close to the borders of Uganda and Rwanda, major travel hubs for the region.

The White House was already managing the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis. But leaving Guinea and Congo to handle the Ebola outbreaks on their own was risky. So we activated a system developed through hard-learned lessons from past deadly outbreaks, designed to help contain them at their sources and to prepare for the worst at home.

We sent public-health professionals to advise the affected countries. We took inventory of vaccines and other supplies so we would be ready to deploy them. We relied on a painstaking system of testing, vaccinations, and predeparture screenings in Congo and Guinea. We ensured that anyone who had been to an affected country and was seeking to come to the United States was funneled to one of a handful of American airports. The CDC and the Department of Homeland Security activated a program for tracing and contacting passengers after their arrival. One of us, Jon Finer—the principal deputy national security adviser at the time—led a team of senior health and national-security officials from across the government; it met every day to coordinate all of the moving parts, and to keep the president and other senior officials informed.

It worked. The disease was entirely contained within the two source countries—no cases reached the U.S.—and 18 people died, a number that could have been exponentially higher.

To strengthen our responses to future pandemics, lawmakers soon established the position of a U.S. coordinator for global health security; one of us, Stephanie Psaki, was the first person to hold that job. They also created the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy in the White House. The Trump administration, tasked with upholding the law, is supposed to be staffing these offices. Not only has it failed to do that, but in just six months, it also has dismantled many of the early-warning-and-response systems that were built over decades…

While the current administration’s attitude may be that an Ebola outbreak in Africa is just another “shithole country” problem, the reality is that outbreaks of any highly infectious disease anywhere can be world-side threats. We cannot isolate ourselves from disease involvement and let the rest of the world burn. It’s not only morally repugnant, but also biologically treacherous in today’s interconnected world!

It’s ironic that we have become so unprepared in the public health arena, because we (and the administration) are working hard in one animal (and potentially zoonotic) health area to contain an international threat currently near our border, i.e. New World Screwworm infestations in Mexico. The administration has basically “closed the border” to illegal human and animal traffic between Mexico and the U.S.; yet no one has seriously proposed that movement controls alone will stop New World Screwworms at the border as multiple infestation prevention, control and surveillance actions are undertaken to stop them. We have an integrated control program in partnership with regional governments to control the threat; why does the same not apply to WHO?

I’d remind readers that both SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1pdm09 were “foreign viruses” that easily crossed borders, weeks before we were even aware of their existence. We kept patients quarantined on cruise ships in a vain attempt to keep national COVID case counts down, even as hundreds of cases were undiagnosed in multiple states through lack of testing capacity and reality denial! Older “controlled” viruses (measles, polio, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, etc.) all pass across our borders undetected, potentially in newer more virulent forms. If we don’t determine international threats by leading in diagnosis and control of outbreaks of existing diseases where they break out (we ARE the leaders), those outbreaks will surprise us in our own backyards.

Returning to the conclusion of the article:

In a worst-case scenario, we might not even know about a disease until it has started spreading in a major city with an international airport. With no warning, we will have less ability to stop the disease at its source, and less power, if it reaches our shores, to save American lives. The odds of us facing that scenario have now gone way up. This would be a terrible tragedy, and all the more so because it would be self-inflicted.

John