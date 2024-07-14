I had saved a couple of more mundane links for reference this week, not sure if they were really topics I wanted to address:

Both articles are worth reading for context regarding the entire outbreak scenario as we suddenly confront new developments. As I blogged earlier today, both the Colorado Department of Public Health and CDC reported late Friday that 3 new presumptive positive human H5N1 cases are being confirmed at CDC in Atlanta, with a CDC epi investigation team being deployed to Weld County to assist in investigations at the depopulation site and surrounding areas. The reports stated that several other workers also reported compatible clinical signs and were being tested by PCR for H5N1 on Saturday. The number of presumptive and suspected human cases could imply that this viral strain may have picked up new human-transmissibly mutation(s). We do not yet know that yet; however, the situation certainly warrants the extremely high concern and vigilance being shown. We all anxiously await further word on confirmatory testing and sequencing analyses, as well as further field epidemiological analyses of the human illnesses.

We already assume that this is H5N1 2.3.4.4b b3.13, brought in via area spread from dairies to the shower in-shower out egg laying facilities a week or so ago. This continues a trend for poultry H5N1 outbreaks adjacent to epidemic dairy cattle H5N1 cases. A key question to be answered by CDC lab bioinformatics analyses will be comparisons and progressions of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP’s) found in isolates from local dairy herds, the poultry outbreak isolates, and human isolates (if successful). Are there significant changes to the virus as it jumped from cattle to chickens, to people? IF we had all sequences in GISAID, world experts would be able to study those changes collaboratively. Unfortunately, the dairy sequences will not be available due to current USDA policy, although I understand that NVSL is sharing dairy sequences and metadata with CDC on a need-to-know basis. If so, CDC and USDA experts at least will be able to make these comparisons, and CDC will likely share the human isolates widely.

The next 2 weeks will provide us a lot of information both from the field and from the lab. First, let’s all pray that no onward human transmission is documented, which is unlikely but would be a very concerning development if found. Second, we almost need to hope that infections are due to PPE compliance breakdowns, since infections in the face of PPE compliance would be concerning. We must have confidence in the protective power of PPE to allow ongoing effective response activities. Thanks to COVID, most of us are now all too familiar with the discomfort of extended periods fitted with N-95 respirators and full PPE in hot weather. If compliance fatigue is an issue, that needs to be creatively addressed for everyone’s safety and comfort.

If this virus is indeed evolving towards greater human susceptibility, that greatly increases the agricultural community’s stakes in protecting its workforce from illness. Many producers seem to feel that public health authorities have no right to interfere with on farm labor management practices (refer to the Michigan link above). However, should workers or their families become seriously ill from an increasingly transmissible virus, proactivity and collaboration may come too late. We all risk having no one available to milk the cows or feed the birds due to increasingly obvious public health risks.

There is little evidence that this outbreak is slowing down. Colorado reported 8 new dairy herd outbreaks. Michigan again reported an outbreak after nearly a month without one. Iowa and Minnesota each found new cases. Oklahoma finally reported a 90-day old resolved April outbreak, making it the 13th state reporting cases in dairy herds. At least 3 other states with significant dairy populations, but not self-reporting herd infections have shown abnormal wastewater signaling but lack follow-up by public health officials to determine whether dairy H5 might be the source of those findings.

In the meantime H5N1 has not stood still for the U.S. p;oultry industry. We suffered 3 turkey breeder outbreaks in Minnesota and the large egg layer outbreak in Colorado last week (now with the human cases). Since April 2nd when the first “dairy strain”-related outbreak occurred in Texas, the U.S. poultry industry has suffered 34 outbreaks tied to this strain with proximity of poultry operations to dairy operations with subsequent area spread of virus. Here is the complete list, taken from the USDA H5N1 poultry outbreak web site, and cleaned up to remove the non-commercial outbreaks:

We have cumulatively lost 17 million birds from 34 operations in 6 states, with 7 layer operations totaling nearly 16 million birds, 24 turkey operations, both meat and breeder sites, and 3 mixed poultry breeding sites. I don’t have U.S. indemnification figures or state-federal disease response costs for these outbreaks; suffice it to say that the government costs are undoubtedly a small percentage of the total losses suffered by the industry in the form of interrupted and idled production capacity. Additionally, consumers have paid in the form of higher retail prices for poultry products and interrupted supplies.

No ongoing business can long survive in the face of non-manageable risks. Currently, many poultry facilities are located in areas with non-manageable risk for area spread of H5N1 from nearby cattle facilities, especially larger dairy farms. The excruciating slow pace of research and lack of innovative surveillance adaptations for these risks puts the poultry industry in an untenable position. In my opinion they cannot wait for USDA to address this threat, because USDA has not even yet recognized the reality of area or aerosol spread of this pathogen into poultry operations in its policy formulations.

When reviewing the case list of infected flocks above, note the number of layer and poultry breeder operations. These are “high value” flocks, with every incentive to maintain high biosecurity standards related to fomites, worker contamination, etc. Many are shower-in controlled access facilities. As H5N1 has spread, biosecurity has tightened even more in both poultry and dairy operations, and yet we have ongoing epidemic-like spread, particularly in areas with high cattle concentrations.

USDA ARS Preprint Finally Appears!

USDA-ARS yesterday finally released a preprint of its initial H5N1 2.3.4.4b b3.13 infection study in lactating cattle and heifers. I’ll blog more completely on the paper soon after spending a bit more time reviewing it and reading others’ reactions. However, one very significant finding in my view was related to 4 intranasally infected heifers. Inoculated animals shed virus for at least 7 days with PCR values as low as 24.8, and 6 samples from 2 of 4 inoculated animals were positive by virus isolation.

This very preliminary work provides evidence that H5N1 2.4.4.4b b3.13 is infectious via respiratory inoculation and can be shed at levels sufficient for successful virus isolation from nasal and oropharyngeal swabs. One important caveat- the study did not include an ongoing transmission component; i.e. non-infected contact animals were not placed near the experimentally infected animals to measure whether there was natural onward transmission of infection. That is an important follow-up step needed to strengthen the case for natural respiratory transmission of this pathogen in cattle. Recall that Dr. Richt’s small study at Kansas State (still not published) reportedly failed to demonstrate onward transmission.

The virus was shown to be shed in much higher quantities in milk in this study; however, respiratory transmission may be more significant as a means of inter-herd spread in the absence of lactating animals moving from herd to herd. The other obvious implication with successful respiratory spread is that lack of lactation is not a barrier to prevent this virus from transmitting among all cattle types. Surveillance efforts should be expanded to survey a wider cattle population in the U.S. for virological and/or serological evidence of H5N1 infections, given the likelihood of respiratory spread of virus.

I expect that the onward transmission work will be reported shortly, now that the dam has finally broken on documentation of respiratory transmission by ARS. Given the epidemiological situation, I am assuming that respiratory transmission of H5N1 between cattle and from cattle to poultry is a reality that USDA policy will slowly be forced to accept, with all the unpleasant implications that entails.

H5N1 is likely nearly endemic in dairy cattle and may be gaining endemicity in some feedlots, especially near concentrated dairy areas. Serological cattle studies and environmental antigenic sampling, especially near large poultry complexes is badly needed to assess cattle herd status and area viral loads. Dairy herd management needs to shift from “elimination” and “viral exhaustion” to immunity management and status disclosure (including sequence monitoring at public health expense); accelerated vaccine development is critical and antigenic and titer monitoring will be needed to assess status and progress in individual herds, as well as risk to neighboring poultry operations. Poultry flocks will need individualized risk assessments based not only on wildlife risks, but also nearby cattle population status. Poultry and cattle producers must work together to maintain area H5N1 monitoring systems, with assistance from state and federal regulatory personnel.

H5N1 and HPAI in general will continue to be a foreign animal disease-like regulatory issue for federal-state and poultry industry partners. With the domestication of H5N1 as an endemic livestock disease, regulatory medicine now has the added responsibility of monitoring the status of H5N1 virus in domestic species for poultry producers, just as it monitors the status of AI in wild birds to assist in protecting the U.S. poultry industry. If USDA cannot or will not perform that function, then the poultry industry will need to develop tools and relationships on its own to manage its external risks. The fantasy of Dairy H5N1 “exhaustion” is exhausted; it’s time for a new approach! And it’s not a moment too soon, because the virus keeps getting better at looking for US!

John