Lost Among the Screwworms - APHIS reported 25 New H5N1-Infected Dairy Herd Infections in Idaho on Tuesday...
New or Reinfected? Degree of Illness? Clinical cases or bulk tank positives? Whatever the situation, it's a major new outbreak...
Pathfinder, a blogger on FluTrackers yesterday reported on data released by USDA NVSL regarding H5N1 testing in dairy cattle in Idaho:
Idaho - Avian flu in mammals and livestock 2024-2026 - FluTrackers News and Information
I was out of pocket with a medical procedure, so I appreciate the work of others in catching us all up on developments like this. It’s apparent that there has been a “developing situation” in Idaho dairy herds with H5N1 for a couple of months. Beacon, a One Health newsletter published by Boston University had the following item a week ago:
As of June 3rd, HPAI detected in dairy cattle in Cache County, Utah, USA; mandatory surveillance implemented - BEACON
At that time they reported on the new Utah case. In addition to the case detected in Utah, Idaho confirmed a new HPAI (H5N1) infection in a dairy herd on 26 May 2026, bringing the total to 19 affected dairy herds in Idaho during March and April (BEACON report, 25 May 2026). This underscores ongoing outbreak activity and geographic persistence over the preceding month.
Well, today NVSL added 25 new cases to that total as of June 8th:
I have not found any public comments from state or federal animal health officials regarding these cases as of this morning. There have NOT been reports of acutely ill herds or mass mortalities or culling events from Idaho; scattered anecdotal reports indicate that these infections may involve fewer cows with less clinical illness than has been seen earlier in California and other affected areas. Additionally, no human symptoms have been reported. Once again, NVSL and state officials have not released the genotype or sequences involved; however, the state veterinarian had indicated that earlier reinfections had involved ongoing B3.13 infections from 2024-2025.
The U.S. is likely to continue to handle these as proprietary endemic H5 infections until “something bad happens”. There is no public pressure on either USDA or public health to share sequence and epidemiological data on H5N1 in a timely and transparent way. Epidemiology will remain murky in the large dairy herd geographies as we keep guessing at what might be going on with shifting immunity and viral genomic antigenic profiles. And the cattle (lactating and non-lactating) will keep moving…hopefully the area viral levels will remain low enough in the cattle to keep the nearby poultry alive so USDA can remain focused on screwworms!
Apologies but Off-Topic:
Heard anything about the Ebola virus spread. Am getting mixed messages from different, supposedly valid, news sources.
Reason?
Seems, to me, if Ebola is spread only thru bodily fluids, why masks?
Texas was reinfected in late May. Utah and Texas were listed as being "unaffected" in May. This likely meant that they had been bulk milk tank negative for 6 months. Somehow they were reinfected. Someone needs to do the epidemiological analysis, and contact tracing. My take is that Idaho needs to start dairy worker testing and or restrict dairy worker movements between farms. It has always only been a recommendation that dairy workers on infected farms not work on other farms, but no state that I know of ever made it more than a recommendation. The GISAID used to have the sequences up on their H5N1 phylogeny that linked the Washington layer flock infection with D1 to the Nevada D1 dairy infection. Three of the Washington poultry worker sequences fell on the same lineage branch as the Wyoming human and Nevada human dairy worker D1 infection, and was the same lineage infecting the Nevada dairy herds. No one ever acted on that information, nor independently performed the epidemiological analysis. The Washington infections produced infected poultry workers 3 of which were detected as positive in Oregon and sent back to Washington. It looks like an infected worker may have been undetected and taken the virus out of Washington and that lineage of D1 ended up in Nevada dairy herds. I do not understand why Dairy workers have been ignored as a vector for infecting new herds and poultry flocks. Cattle movements were restricted, and they still have not stopped the spread, and it has been known since Texas and Michigan that workers from infected dairies also worked on some of the commercial layer farms that were infected by the dairy virus. As far as I know Michigan and Texas never followed up to test the workers nor try to trace the virus back to those dairies. I do not recall any effort to keep dairy workers from working on poultry farms and California lost over a third of their commercial layer flocks to the dairy virus. Utah first detected the dairy virus in their herds because a layer flock was infected with the dairy virus and they immediately understood that it came from dairies and found half a dozen infected dairies in the same county. How did over 20 new herds get infected in Idaho with the known infected herds under quarantine? If the USDA is still not counting reinfected herds the full extent of the current dairy epidemic is not known.