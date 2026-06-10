Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

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Alfred Gales's avatar
Alfred Gales
5d

Apologies but Off-Topic:

Heard anything about the Ebola virus spread. Am getting mixed messages from different, supposedly valid, news sources.

Reason?

Seems, to me, if Ebola is spread only thru bodily fluids, why masks?

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Ronald Okimoto's avatar
Ronald Okimoto
5d

Texas was reinfected in late May. Utah and Texas were listed as being "unaffected" in May. This likely meant that they had been bulk milk tank negative for 6 months. Somehow they were reinfected. Someone needs to do the epidemiological analysis, and contact tracing. My take is that Idaho needs to start dairy worker testing and or restrict dairy worker movements between farms. It has always only been a recommendation that dairy workers on infected farms not work on other farms, but no state that I know of ever made it more than a recommendation. The GISAID used to have the sequences up on their H5N1 phylogeny that linked the Washington layer flock infection with D1 to the Nevada D1 dairy infection. Three of the Washington poultry worker sequences fell on the same lineage branch as the Wyoming human and Nevada human dairy worker D1 infection, and was the same lineage infecting the Nevada dairy herds. No one ever acted on that information, nor independently performed the epidemiological analysis. The Washington infections produced infected poultry workers 3 of which were detected as positive in Oregon and sent back to Washington. It looks like an infected worker may have been undetected and taken the virus out of Washington and that lineage of D1 ended up in Nevada dairy herds. I do not understand why Dairy workers have been ignored as a vector for infecting new herds and poultry flocks. Cattle movements were restricted, and they still have not stopped the spread, and it has been known since Texas and Michigan that workers from infected dairies also worked on some of the commercial layer farms that were infected by the dairy virus. As far as I know Michigan and Texas never followed up to test the workers nor try to trace the virus back to those dairies. I do not recall any effort to keep dairy workers from working on poultry farms and California lost over a third of their commercial layer flocks to the dairy virus. Utah first detected the dairy virus in their herds because a layer flock was infected with the dairy virus and they immediately understood that it came from dairies and found half a dozen infected dairies in the same county. How did over 20 new herds get infected in Idaho with the known infected herds under quarantine? If the USDA is still not counting reinfected herds the full extent of the current dairy epidemic is not known.

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