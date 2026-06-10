Pathfinder, a blogger on FluTrackers yesterday reported on data released by USDA NVSL regarding H5N1 testing in dairy cattle in Idaho:

Idaho - Avian flu in mammals and livestock 2024-2026 - FluTrackers News and Information

I was out of pocket with a medical procedure, so I appreciate the work of others in catching us all up on developments like this. It’s apparent that there has been a “developing situation” in Idaho dairy herds with H5N1 for a couple of months. Beacon, a One Health newsletter published by Boston University had the following item a week ago:

As of June 3rd, HPAI detected in dairy cattle in Cache County, Utah, USA; mandatory surveillance implemented - BEACON

At that time they reported on the new Utah case. In addition to the case detected in Utah, Idaho confirmed a new HPAI (H5N1) infection in a dairy herd on 26 May 2026, bringing the total to 19 affected dairy herds in Idaho during March and April (BEACON report, 25 May 2026). This underscores ongoing outbreak activity and geographic persistence over the preceding month.

Well, today NVSL added 25 new cases to that total as of June 8th:

I have not found any public comments from state or federal animal health officials regarding these cases as of this morning. There have NOT been reports of acutely ill herds or mass mortalities or culling events from Idaho; scattered anecdotal reports indicate that these infections may involve fewer cows with less clinical illness than has been seen earlier in California and other affected areas. Additionally, no human symptoms have been reported. Once again, NVSL and state officials have not released the genotype or sequences involved; however, the state veterinarian had indicated that earlier reinfections had involved ongoing B3.13 infections from 2024-2025.

The U.S. is likely to continue to handle these as proprietary endemic H5 infections until “something bad happens”. There is no public pressure on either USDA or public health to share sequence and epidemiological data on H5N1 in a timely and transparent way. Epidemiology will remain murky in the large dairy herd geographies as we keep guessing at what might be going on with shifting immunity and viral genomic antigenic profiles. And the cattle (lactating and non-lactating) will keep moving…hopefully the area viral levels will remain low enough in the cattle to keep the nearby poultry alive so USDA can remain focused on screwworms!