Michael Coston, as usual, is on top of the overnight CDC announcement regarding presumptive positive human H5 findings in workers currently depopulating an infected H5N1 poultry farm in NE Colorado:

Avian Flu Diary: Colorado D.O.H & CDC Statements On 3 Presumptive Positive HPAI Cases (CDC Confirmatory Tests Pending) (afludiary.blogspot.com)

Importantly, state public health officials have invited a CDC epidemiological team to come on site to assist in further investigations. Additional workers have reported symptoms and more presumptive positive findings are possible.

The CDC lab is currently confirming the 3 findings and will likely attempt whole genome sequencing on all samples to fully characterize viral changes, if any, related to the outbreak strain(s).

In a separate press release, CDC announced their lab has been unable to completely sequence or isolate virus from the recent human dairy worker case in Colorado, which was confirmed to be an H5 2.3.4.4b b3.13 strain by partial sequencing.

It’s obviously concerning to encounter a strain that is suddenly this transmissible to humans, despite lack of serious human clinical illness to date. Any evidence of onward transmission from infected humans to other contacts would greatly add to those concerns. However, that fear is premature and yet to be determined through further investigations.

The other lesson at this point from this event is the necessity for personal protective equipment (PPE) analysis of all users in potential contact with this virus in this response. Follow-up investigation of PPE compliance levels by those infected (and those NOT infected) will be critical in determining the efficacy of various recommendations currently in effect and dictate what changes may be needed.

The earthquakes continue with H5N1 across the entire world, with Colorado currently at the epicenter. Stay tuned - there is so much more yet to come…

