Netherlands Reports ELISA H5N1 Antibodies in Dairy Cow
Follows H5N1 diagnosis in cats on farm in December with reports of pneumonia and mastitis in cows
Once again Michael Coston quickly pulled together pertinent information from the Netherlands regarding feline and likely dairy H5N1 infections uncovered and officially reported yesterday: H5N1 Antibodies in Cow in Netherlands
Undoubtedly, there is much more yet to come:
phylogeny
avian source (wild or domestic poultry?)
other contact species titers (hopefully Dutch authorities will test and report results)
human contact investigation results
Poultry and cats (and humans if we look for symptoms?) appear to remain our sentinels of choice for H5N1. Bulk milk screening needs to be reevaluated world-wide, but the non-B3.13 strains may not persist as long in dairy herds for reliable detection via periodic screening? We have much to learn…on a virus that will continue to shift!
John
It is calming to know actual scientists are still focused on science.
The observation that cats and poultry remain better sentinels than bulk milk screening is crucial. If non-B3.13 strains don't persist long enough in herds for reliable periodic detection, that's a real blindspot in surveillance. The fact that antibodies showed up retroactively after clinical signs suggests we're catching these events way too late to prevent spillover.