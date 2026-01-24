Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Andy Johnson
Jan 24

It is calming to know actual scientists are still focused on science.

Neural Foundry
8d

The observation that cats and poultry remain better sentinels than bulk milk screening is crucial. If non-B3.13 strains don't persist long enough in herds for reliable periodic detection, that's a real blindspot in surveillance. The fact that antibodies showed up retroactively after clinical signs suggests we're catching these events way too late to prevent spillover.

