Once again Michael Coston quickly pulled together pertinent information from the Netherlands regarding feline and likely dairy H5N1 infections uncovered and officially reported yesterday: H5N1 Antibodies in Cow in Netherlands

Undoubtedly, there is much more yet to come:

phylogeny avian source (wild or domestic poultry?) other contact species titers (hopefully Dutch authorities will test and report results) human contact investigation results

Poultry and cats (and humans if we look for symptoms?) appear to remain our sentinels of choice for H5N1. Bulk milk screening needs to be reevaluated world-wide, but the non-B3.13 strains may not persist as long in dairy herds for reliable detection via periodic screening? We have much to learn…on a virus that will continue to shift!

John