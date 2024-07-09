Governor Polis issues disaster emergency declaration as new avian flu outbreak detected in Weld County (cpr.org)

Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency after an outbreak of avian flu was detected at a large commercial egg operation in Weld County last Friday, freeing up state resources to help agriculture officials and farmers respond to the situation.

Federal avian flu protocol dictates that all birds in a flock have to be humanely put down if a single case of the highly contagious virus is detected among it. In this particular outbreak, all 1.78 million chickens at the Weld County farm will have to be killed to prevent any further spread.

The Weld County outbreak is the first at a commercial facility in Colorado since February and only the second since December 2022. Avian flu detections among commercial and backyard poultry flocks have been relatively low in recent years, due in part to farmers following strict biosecurity measures. …