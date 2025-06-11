Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51
4d

Sophie, I really doubt that human H5N1 has been intentionally hidden. Testing may not have been conducted as thoroughly as is prudent, but if undocumented workers are being utilized, good luck getting cooperation.

That is why our best hope of human surveillance may be anonymously in "blue states". The sh** will hit the fan when someone critically ill with H5N1 is diagnosed again. How aggressively will traceback be initiated, especially in red states? I don't see CDC very involved, so it may fall to public health at the state level.

If a "cluster" of cases develop in a day care or minority community, it will be a nightmare. Will we try to summarily deport an expanding pandemic? Like when we tried to isolate COVID on cruise ships? I can see nothing but a crisis if that develops with current leadership.

Pray for no mass spillover...we will NOT catch it early because we are unable to look now.

Sophie Nelson
4d

Great explainer as always! Do you think that there is any possibility human infections have been hidden?

