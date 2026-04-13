My last column concentrated on the challenges we face in H5N1 surveillance in mammalian livestock species beyond lactating dairy herds, as laid out in an OffFlu white paper. Meanwhile, Science magazine posted the following article regarding H5N1 in dairy cattle 2 years after its initial diagnosis:

Two years after it emerged, ‘cow flu’ is still circulating—and baffling scientists | Science | AAAS

After 2 years, the U.S. outbreak of the H5N1 influenza virus in cattle appears to be waning, easing fears that the virus could cause long-lasting damage to the dairy industry or mutate into a form that could cause a human pandemic. The last new detection of an affected herd occurred on 13 December 2025 at a Wisconsin farm, according to the website of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Data from a USDA program that tests milk for the virus suggest 16 of the 19 affected states have gotten rid of the virus, which originated in wild birds.

H5N1 continues to circulate on farms in California and Idaho, those states’ agriculture departments told Science. Texas remains “affected” in USDA’s latest update, even though it has not had a detection since May 2025, because it has not complied with the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) requirement that it sample all silos at milk-processing plants. In other states the virus may simply have escaped detection…

(Note - Texas gained unaffected status as of last Friday under the National Milk Testing Strategy Guidelines; 17 of 19 previously affected states are now classed as unaffected . Oregon, North Dakota, North Carolina, and Florida do not test to NMTS standards and are classed as “provisionally unaffected”)

But the virus remains ensconced in some farms. Veterinarian Edith Marshall, an epidemiologist with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, says a few have had cows that remain infected for more than 1 year. These cows could act as “superspreaders” of the virus to the new calves and heifers, which typically replace one in every three adult cows in a dairy herd every year. Infections could also result from infected cows that show no signs of disease and never are tested, or if tests produce false negatives…

…Data from several studies hint at other transmission routes. Air samplers at the California farms readily detected the virus, supporting the idea that the virus transmits through the air. And in a separate long-term study at 18 farms in California’s Central Valley, Melody found provocative, as-yet-unpublished evidence suggesting the wind can spread the viruses long distances.

Dairy farms in the southern part of the Central Valley had an explosion of the virus in the early fall of 2024, whereas those in the north were spared. Then in late November, a bomb cyclone walloped the state, sending strong southern winds across the northern Central Valley. Within 4 days, all 18 farms had an outbreak. Webby is now sequencing virus samples from those farms, which might confirm that their infections had a common origin.

Previous research has suggested the wind can give flu viruses wings. A study from the Netherlands showed it played an important role in the spread of a deadly subtype named H7N7 between poultry farms in 2003, and a 2025 report from the Czech Republic contends the wind moved H5N1 between poultry farms separated by 8 kilometers. “The head scratcher we all still have is how does it get from a particle blown in the wind into the udder of a cow?” Webby asks. But Melody is convinced cows’ noses are a main route for infection, even though nasal swabs often test negative.

Much remains to be elucidated regarding H5N1 viral ecology within and between larger dairy herds. Within herd prevalence is definitely quite low in most previously affected herds, perhaps completely gone. It’s unclear to me what the detection levels are used in the NMTS program. Are completely negative PCR and/or ELISA antibody assays required? What are the testing intervals for any given herd? Are mastitis or bloody nasal discharge cases targeted for PCR by producers? Is any whole herd H5N1 ELISA antibody screening being done to assess for subclinical or historical infections in at-risk herds?

Then there is the ongoing risk of new D1.X introductions from wildlife and neighboring poultry infections. NMTS can theoretically find those cases (as Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin did); however, detection requires regular surveillance at sufficiently frequent intervals via samples that are not over-diluted via milk silo blending. I don’t have sufficient expertise or knowledge of the methodologies being employed in NMTS to judge the rigor of the process. My impression is that individual states are in charge of state-specific standards, approved by VS federal staff. Regardless of the details, the entire process has been quite opaque outside of the regulatory community.

From my perspective we can state that we lack evidence of active H5N1 B3.13 or D1.X infections in all except 2 states in the U.S. at this point. Conversely, we lack proof of freedom from infection in the other 48 states due to lack of transparency and independent oversight in the National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) program!

In my former careers, I earlier served as an Iowa producer representative on the National PRV Eradication Committee. Each state had to meet producer-written PRV Program Eradication Standards, reporting results to a National PRV program staff, which reviewed them state-by-state with the Producer PRV Committee. Later I became a federal staff veterinarian leading those reviews. As an auditing process, each state program was subject to independent on-site reviews by outside producer-state animal health-federal officer expert teams, especially when state-level programs experienced setbacks or lacked progress. I only bring up this historical information to contrast it with the current opacity in the NMTS Program.

PRV is a stable Herpesvirus, amenable to a vaccination program to assist in eradication. Good biosecurity with separate site production and artificial insemination greatly aided in its elimination in swine. Even with that, PRV was eradicated with an asterisk*, because the virus is still present in feral swine and occasionally some backyard domestic pigs in contact with feral swine. While it can spread short distances by aerosol from large acutely infected populations, generally separation and good biosecurity are effective in blocking spread, keeping the bio-secure commercial production herd negative.

PRV serves as a good lesson is “knowing the enemy” when considering feasibility for viral elimination. Critically, the swine industry was committed to ridding itself of the production losses, vaccine costs, management constraints, and marketing restrictions the disease brought them. A stable virus with DIVA-capable highly efficacious vaccines against it made an eradication commitment possible. The same pork industry has failed miserably in bringing much more costly PRRSv under even regional control in pig-dense areas, despite more financial impetus for its elimination.

I don’t see dairy industry commitment to a formal scientifically defensible H5N1 herd eradication, nor is it likely to even be feasible. NMTS has served a purpose in getting the H5N1 acute clinical disease monkey off of most states’ and producers’ backs. However, it would be an overinterpretation of its opaque standards to conclude that negative NMTS status assures freedom from H5N1 infection in all cows in all unaffected states.

It seems more likely that H5N1 may persist at lower but less detectable levels in some herds. If so, the virus will continue to mutate under pressure from largely immune herds to infect new additions, calves with declining maternal immunity, and cows with declining titers. Completely “safe” animal movements from unclassified herds will require documentation of sending herd status via serological monitoring and targeted PCR testing paired with quarantine periods for stock after transfer from possible positive herds. Producers and SAHO’s can choose to look for these infections or to ignore them; sooner or later H5N1 may flare up again into clinical disease without vaccination to boost immunity as the virus continues to mutate. Time will tell…

As a veteran of PRV-Swine Brucellosis Cooperative Disease Eradication Programs, I don’t see dairy H5N1 as a viable target for formal eradication and state/national disease freedom claims with the H5N1 virus endemic and variable in geography, season, genomics, and species affected across the U.S. Individual herds can and should strive to document and maintain negative status to optimize animal and human health; however, that status will require more segregated bulk tank, serological, and targeted individual animal testing than is currently mandated via NMTS. Accomplishing that level of commitment across the entire industry is just not feasible at this point.

H5N1 Molecular Evolution in Cattle - 2 New Preprints Out

Molecular biologists have been at work analyzing the available H5N1 dairy sequences from the U.S. to study the dynamics of viral changes over time. 2 new large collaborative pre-prints were released in the past week, with some common authors, but differing emphases and objectives.

The first paper performed phylogenetic analyses of both B3.13 and D1.1 spillovers into cattle (the 3rd Wisconsin D1.1 spillover occurred too recently for inclusion in the analysis). Here is a link to the first collaborative paper, supervised by Philippe Lemey, Michael Worobey, and Andrew Rambaut: The emergence and molecular evolution of H5N1 influenza viruses in United States dairy cattle

Abstract

Prior to 2024, highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b viruses circulated predominantly in wild birds and poultry. In 2024 and 2025, 2.3.4.4b genotypes B3.13 and D1.1 were detected in United States dairy cattle. Using whole-genome and segment-specific phylodynamic inference, we estimate that B3.13 and D1.1 spilled over from wild birds into dairy cattle in late 2023 and late 2024, respectively. Spillover occurred shortly after the formation of the reassortant genotypes and was followed by months of cryptic transmission prior to detection. We found that both B3.13 and D1.1 evolved at higher rates in cattle relative to birds, primarily due to relaxed purifying selection. Site-specific analyses identified genomic sites under positive selection in cattle relative to birds, indicating adaptation and likely contributing to improved viral fitness after spillover. Intensified genomic surveillance in dairy cattle is essential as population immunity introduces additional selection pressures, with ever-changing risk for human emergence.

This is a highly technical paper well beyond my training level in molecular genomics! I can only rely on the authors summary in the abstract (as peer reviewed) for the practical take home message highlighted above - ongoing selection pressure will drive viral changes, which must continue to be monitored.

I did find this graphic interesting; the California B3.13 isolates are grouped independently on the tree. They are perhaps worthy of some independent epidemiological conclusions or at least questions as they continue to diverge from the original spillover.

The second point of interest is the 2 independent dairy D1.1 clusters from NV and AZ. I wonder where the WI isolate falls on the phylogram? Has anyone released any information of phylogeny on that virus? We also have multiple mammalian D1.1 isolates, including some human cases. Where do they fall on these trees? We know that one human isolate is closely related to the Nevada dairy isolates.

The second paper is confined to analysis of B3.13 isolates, looking at the role of mutations in the hemagglutinin (HA) segment in receptor usage in cattle as well as their likely effects on cross-species host ranges for the divergent HA genes. Here is the link to this paper, with Jack A. Hassard, Jiayun Yang, Bernadeta Dadonaite, and Jonathan E. Pekar named co-first authors: Bovine H5N1 influenza viruses have adapted to more efficiently use receptors abundant in cattle

Discussion

Host-specific glycan chemistry beyond sialic acid linkage alone represents a major but often underappreciated determinant of influenza virus adaptation during cross-species transmission. The ongoing H5N1 outbreak in dairy cattle provides a natural system to examine how these molecular features shape viral evolution during sustained mammalian transmission. Early adaptation of H5N1 in cattle was driven primarily by rapid changes in the viral polymerase complex. Here we show that continued evolution involves gradual selection and fixation of haemagglutinin (HA) mutations that enable recognition of sialic acid variants abundant in bovine tissues but absent in birds and humans. Several of the most prevalent substitutions enhance replication in cattle tissues while being neutral or slightly attenuating replication in human airway models. In contrast to NeuGc-preferring viruses such as equine H7N7, these mutations broaden receptor usage rather than switch specificity. This expanded receptor engagement may therefore preserve host range, consistent with spillover of H5N1 viruses carrying D104G and V147M into humans and poultry despite the absence of NeuGc in these hosts.

Enhanced binding to NeuGc-containing glycans may also reflect ongoing adaptation to bovine respiratory tissues and could facilitate more efficient respiratory replication and transmission, consistent with emerging reports of respiratory involvement in cattle infections. Such changes could alter transmission dynamics within dairy herds and complicate control efforts, while also increasing the risk of spread between cattle production systems. Several other influenza hosts, including horses, pigs and sheep, also express high levels of NeuGc. Although infections or serological evidence in these species during the current panzootic remain sporadic, adaptation in one host may increase spillover potential into others. These dynamics highlight the importance of rapid control of livestock influenza outbreaks, as prolonged circulation may generate evolutionary changes that expand ecological opportunities for the virus.

The somewhat speculative comments regarding possible increased respiratory transmission dynamics could play a factor in the increased herd to herd transmissions observed in the continuing California and/or Idaho outbreaks. More phylogenetic analyses of later outbreak isolates would be interesting in determining whether these changes were maintained in subsequent isolates.

The theoretical increased risk for spillovers into other species is certainly testable, both in lab transmission studies and also with increased serological surveillance in mammalian species surrounding dairy herd outbreak areas. However, both of those initiatives would require USDA and SAHO approval for testing and publishing of results. USDA-ARS in Ames has done a series of H5N1 experimental infections in pigs, with preliminary results shared informally; however, only a few of the early studies have been approved for publication. No work has been published to my knowledge regarding the behavior of H5N1 B3.13 or D1.1 in other ruminants, beef cattle, or equines in the lab.

H5N1 B3.13 - on the Road to Human Adaptation?

Michael Coston of Avian Flu Diary nicely summarized a dispatch regarding H5N1 B3.13 from an all-star zoonotic influenza research line-up in CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, adding links to several other pertinent reference articles as well: Avian Flu Diary: EID Journal: Tropism and Replication Competence of Cattle Influenza A(H5N1) Genotype B3.13 Virus in Human Bronchus and Lung Tissue

Here is the direct link to the recent EID article: Early Release - Tropism and Replication Competence of Cattle Influenza A(H5N1) Genotype B3.13 Virus in Human Bronchus and Lung Tissue - Volume 32, Number 5—May 2026 - Emerging Infectious Diseases journal - CDC

Conclusions

Viral titers and influenza NP-positive cells demonstrated that cattle-origin H5N1/439 and H5N1/98638 strains are better adapted to human upper airway tissues than avian H5N1/483 and have similar replication abilities as H1N1pdm/415742 in human lung explants.

The ability to bind α(2–6)-linked SA further indicates a shift of receptor affinities that are more compatible with upper respiratory tissues. Innate immune responses of H5N1/439 and H5N1/98638 viruses in human lung tissue fell between those triggered by H1N1pdm/415742 and H5N1/483 viruses, indicating that cattle H5N1 viruses could pose a human health risk.

Defining how these strains infect human tissues and shape immune responses is critical for anticipating outbreaks and reducing zoonotic transmission risks. Because influenza viruses continually evolve across diverse avian and mammalian hosts, sustained research and surveillance remain essential to prevent human infections.

There is nothing earth-shaking here - this virus remains “on the road” towards full human adaptability. Whether it makes the final steps towards pandemic status depends on future reassortments and mutations in its individual gene segments.

This was posted by Pathfinder on Flutackers.com last weekend, leading to the following local news post: Wild Instincts urges caution as fox kits tested positive for avian influenza after human interaction | Local News | wjfw.com

This case points the public’s connection with wildlife and associated risks with H5N1 infection. Individual human odds of infection here are low; however, the virus is nearly ubiquitous and likely in our livestock at times as well.

The human public health system in some states is becoming proactive enough to add H5 screening to H1/H3 influenza testing for humans in livestock dense areas, especially for Matrix positive - H1/H3 negative samples in sick patients. Human H5 diagnostics will continue to advance, and hopefully the U.S. will again provide and improve upon basic medical care and zoonotic screening for our immigrant friends caring for our herds and the communities that they and their families occupy.

A lack of zoonotic H5N1 human infections is not a cause for relief when testing denominators drop towards zero. A lack of large dairy infections and fewer large poultry flock depopulations have undoubtedly led to much less human H5 exposure, but I believe that we still likely have a significant number of farm workers with undiagnosed conjunctivitis and URI missing out on timely public health screening for a known public health threat. I continue to believe it would be prudent to conduct more asymptomatic testing of human contacts upon confirmation of new poultry farm infections, both for public health and for off-site biosecurity reasons. The human upper respiratory tract is one more potential fomite to be evaluated in a biosecurity evaluation.

Finally, I did note one piece of good news regarding H5N1 vaccine development on the world front! A research group in China reported on early success with an mRNA-based vaccine: Preclinical evaluation of an mRNA vaccine developed from the first human isolate of bovine H5N1: Cell Reports Medicine

Summary

Given the global threat posed by H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b avian influenza, rapid development of effective vaccines is imperative. We design an mRNA vaccine encoding hemagglutinin (HA) from A/Texas/37/2024, the first bovine-to-human strain. In murine models, both wild-type and cleavage-site-modified HA vaccines elicit robust and durable humoral immunity, along with a balanced Th1/Th2 response, conferring complete protection against lethal homologous viral challenge. The vaccine, along with the World Health Organization (WHO)-recommended candidate (A/Astrakhan/3212/2020), elicits cross-clade binding antibody responses and demonstrates improvement against specific clades at a 1 μg dose. Pre-existing H1 immunity does not diminish H5-specific immunogenicity. In avian species, the vaccine also provides full protection against lethal clades (2.3.4.4b and 2.3.4.4h). Formulated with another ionizable lipid, the vaccine elicits responses comparable to benchmark lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and shows a favorable safety profile in rats. This work establishes a rapidly adaptable mRNA-LNP vaccine prototype for pandemic preparedness against evolving avian influenza threats.

I imagine that other groups world-wide are also developing mRNA and other advanced vaccine technologies for influenza; however, this piece documents some longer-term hope for large-scale rapidly deployable vaccine platforms against an H5N1 or other influenza pandemic. The Chinese are adept at copying U.S.-led break-through technologies, even when we are too thick-headed to move it forward ourselves! Hopefully the United States will be back in the saddle soon on mRNA and related technologies for both people and animals at cost-competitive levels.

Summary of the Current U.S. H5N1 Surveillance Environment in Domestic Mammalian Livestock:

My last column detailed the OffFlu White Paper regarding the need for greater surveillance efforts in our mammalian livestock beyond dairy cattle, while this column describes officially disappearing dairy cattle H5N1 outbreaks in all but 2 states. We no longer suffer from the muti-herd dairy H5N1 B3.13 (or D1.1) influenza epizootics that occurred in 2024 and early 2025. That is indeed great news and suggests that solid herd immunity is likely a protective factor in preventing fulminant reinfections and rolling area outbreaks in dairy dense areas.

However, we have failed to conduct even rudimentary surveillance in either dairy cattle or other species for serological or antigenic evidence of subclinical or recovered clinical infections. Bulk tank and milk silo testing may approximate subclinical testing at times, depending on dilution factors and testing intervals. Those parameters have not been openly disclosed, but we know that testing intervals increase over time without outbreaks. Initial serological sampling strategies in targeted at-risk groups and species would provide clues for more informed antigenic surveillance if indicated; however, there is little or no appetite in the U.S. to allow such prospective sampling in the absence of “trouble”. We can’t really expect any different outcome from a political standpoint, where no stakeholders have an interest in finding a problem not currently on the radar.

However, odds favor that we’ll find eventually more H5N1 in U.S. livestock whether we want to or not! New positive influenza findings may show up in people exposed to undiagnosed H5N1-infected domestic mammalian livestock. Alternatively, livestock samples may be tested independently of the U.S. regulatory testing system for influenza with positive findings (next generation sequencing-NGS or ELISA antibodies reported independently or internationally (e.g. the positive H5N1 swine titers in Canadian feral swine). As the Dutch discovered, dead cats are also a great sentinel for infected milk in dairy farms or infected raw meat diets, and cat owners are often concerned enough to request necropsies with rabies/H5N1 checks. Raw meat or rendering products generated from multiple species (including beef and pork) is also a wild card for bringing H5N1 to zoos, wildlife preserves, fur farms, etc.

Finally, there is no guarantee that H5N1 will remain a quiet background viral pathogen in any livestock species. Reassortment is possible in swine, horses, dogs, and cats, leading to much more obvious clinical illness, including viral pneumonia and encephalitis. It could develop into a more potent co-infection in the shipping fever complex in feedlots, where the continuous flow of feeder cattle into populations would provide ongoing “fuel for the fire” to maintain an endemic mutating influenza infection in feedyards. Endemic swine influenza H5 re-assortants are always a possibility, most likely arising in backyard or show swine with poultry/wild bird ties, but then moving into commercial production until detected. And…no one has paid any attention to sheep and goats; are milking goat herds (and goat milk) as big a risk as dairy cattle herds?

In the meantime, back to the poultry, broilers this time: Arkansas has first case of HPAI in commercial poultry of 2026 | WATTPoultry.com - 191,200 broilers.

Until next time,

John