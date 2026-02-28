Bird flu found in Jefferson County poultry flock of 1.2 million birds

Bird flu has been detected in a poultry flock owned by the egg producer Daybreak Foods in Jefferson County, the third time in six months the virus has been found in its birds there, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The facility, located in the town of Palmyra in between Madison and Milwaukee, has been quarantined to limit movement of poultry products, and birds on the farm will be killed to prevent spread of the disease, according to the state agency. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working with the state to contain the virus.

The same Daybreak Foods location was released from quarantine in November, after bird flu was reported twice last fall in the company’s Jefferson County flocks, according to a spokesperson for the state’s agriculture department. One of the culled flocks then had more than 3 million birds.

Crawford County commercial egg farm quarantined after highly pathogenic avian influenza detection - Dubois County Free Press, Inc.

A commercial egg-laying operation in Crawford County with 49,727 birds is under quarantine after testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, state officials announced 27 February 2026.

The detection triggered active control and surveillance zones spanning portions of Crawford, Dubois, and Perry counties in Indiana. A 10-kilometer control area affects portions of Crawford and Dubois counties, while a 20-kilometer surveillance zone extends into Perry County…

Other mammalian species, including humans (though rare), dairy cattle and wildlife, have also been diagnosed with the virus. The current, ongoing HPAI event is the United States’ largest animal health emergency in history…

BOAH staff will reach out to flock owners within surveillance zones to offer testing of nearby flocks to verify the virus has not spread in the area. USDA Wildlife Services and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Indiana Grade A dairy farms in control areas will be tested for HPAI. Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order, and USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds and states…

Finally, an infection was also confirmed in Pottawatomie County Kansas on February 24th in a 24,000-hen commercial breeding facility by NVSL. The relief we have seen in H5N1 layer losses may have been a temporary phenomenon and not a managed trend with this widespread extremely infectious virus.

I have another more dated column related to Pennsylvania and case count updates almost completed but wanted to get this breaking information out for your review. It’s really hard to keep up. As the USDA likes to tout- The current, ongoing HPAI event is the United States’ (and world’s) largest animal health emergency in history…

John