The following NIH summary of recent research was released as I posted my blog yesterday which cited these studies and comments from researchers. NIH made further comments and interpretations of the results in this press release:

Features of H5N1 influenza viruses in dairy cows may facilitate infection, transmission in mammals | National Institutes of Health (NIH)

This work is well-conceived and executed, adding much to our understanding of this current strain of this virus in mice and ferrets, as compared to another H5N1 and a separate H1N1 isolate. The caution of course is that future viral mutations may change its transmission and pathogenicity characteristics, and that viral behavior in the studied mammals (ferrets and mice) may not extend to all mammals (e.g. cattle or swine).

Perhaps the most significant finding highlighted by NIH was the interpretation that the B3.13 (dairy) virus is capable of binding to both avian and mammalian cell receptors, increasing its potential for ongoing spillover and transmission in multiple mammalian species. This comports with what has been observed in nature, as the recent H5N1 strains have greatly increased affinity for infecting multiple mammalian species.

On the other hand, the B3.13 virus failed to reliably spread via aerosol transmission between ferrets housed in separate, but adjacent cages under the conditions of this experiment. Reviewers concluded that the bovine H5N1 virus still likely lacks capabilities to transmit efficiently via aerosol spread in humans, based on the ferret infection model as tested. That is compatible with our current lack of multiple case findings of human H5N1 respiratory infections with onward transmission in dairy farm areas. (Ocular infections could be more compatible with splash-type infections than with aerosol spread to workers.)

Regardless, the need for enhanced surveillance, sequencing, and repeated transmission and pathogenicity studies such as these remains critical. No influenza virus stands still, and the cattle virus is widely replicating currently in the U.S. Each new virus generated presents an infinitesimally small, but non-zero chance of fathering an H5N1 pandemic. Zoonotic traits the virus lacks today may appear tomorrow or in a month or year.

It’s hard to say if H5N1 has made it half-way or 90% of the way towards becoming zoonosis, or whether such an event is even in the cards. However, is has caused disastrous economic losses already to agriculture which must be addressed. Work such as this must continue, regardless of how short-term findings are interpreted. This virus will not stand still, and our conclusions cannot either!

