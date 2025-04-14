It seems like an eternity, but just 5.5 months ago on October 30, 2024, the first case of H5N1 2.3.4.4b D1.2 was announced in Oregon backyard swine, as I reviewed in an earlier column:

H5N1 Confirmation in Oregon Backyard Swine Re-emphasizes Urgent Need for Targeted H5 Swine Surveillance

This involved 5 back-yard exotic pigs in close contact with H5N1-infected backyard poultry on an isolated small farm in rural Oregon. The pigs and birds were all euthanized with no risk of contact with other swine herds.

Further research results on H5N1 2.3.4.4b swine studies have been reported at a snail’s pace, with the latest paper released as a preprint last week:

Pathogenicity and transmissibility of bovine-derived HPAI H5N1 B3.13 virus in pigs | bioRxiv.

Please read the entire paper to gain a better understanding of the work; however, here is the authors’ final summary:

“In summary, our data suggests that pigs are moderately susceptible to the bovine-derived HPAI H5N1 B3.13 virus but do not transmit to sentinel pigs. Given the important role of pigs in IAV ecology as a mixing vessel for generating the novel reassortant viruses with pandemic potential, enhanced surveillance of pigs is warranted.”

Additionally, ARS at NADC in Ames has infected pigs with multiple avian and mammalian 2.3.4.4b isolates plus 3 different B3.13 isolates. Dr. Bailey Arruda orally reported similar findings to the above research during a professional H5N1 update held early in November shortly after the Oregon case disclosure. At that time, I had hoped that more their work might be widely available by now, including perhaps some initial findings on pathogenesis/transmission studies related to D1.1, D1.2, and/or D1.3 genotypes now isolated from poultry outbreaks since late 2024. Finally, ARS had been engaged with APHIS Wildlife Services in H5N1 antigenic and serological surveillance in feral swine collections. Information on that project has gone dark, too, unlikely to see the light of day in the current political environment. The DOGE earthquake unleashed upon the entire federal research community (including agriculture) by the new administration has likely at least delayed publication and/or disclosure of significant research findings related to H5N1.

Slow progress on the research front leaves us with surveillance in the field to learn more regarding risks for H5N1 cross-species transmission into swine herds. However, no further cases have been diagnosed in swine since the Oregon case last October. I have to wonder how many swine have actually been tested for H5?

USDA sponsors a long-running Influenza A Virus in Swine Surveillance Program, designed to monitor genetic changes in swine influenza viral isolates over time. Here is an example of a quarterly report issued by this program:

Influenza A Virus in Swine Surveillance Quarterly Report for Quarter 4 FY2024

The testing protocol for this program is detailed in all quarterly reports:

…A laboratory accession generally represents a set of samples collected at a single premises on a single day and subsequently received at the laboratory. While a nasal swab or lung tissue sample represents a single animal within the herd, a single oral fluid sample may represent one to two pens of animals in a herd. A positive sample status is based on the screening real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) on one or more samples within the accession. The subtype result is based on rRT-PCR-based subtyping assays. Virus isolation (VI) and sequencing in the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) labs are only attempted on rRT-PCR positives meeting criteria, with sequences deposited into GenBank, the public sequence database…

Following is a flow chart of the testing algorithm for suspected influenza A cases for samples submitted to NAHLN-associated diagnostic labs which may routinely enter the USDA Surveillance Program and/or be utilized for monitoring endemic influenza genotypes by herd veterinarians for vaccine effectiveness and antigenic matches. This chart is modified for H5N1 surveillance decision-making:

Note that samples are screened first with a matrix PCR test for influenza A presence. Samples eligible for the USDA program are then monitored with an H1/H3 subtyping PCR assay to confirm the presence of one or both of the endemic subtypes in the sample(s), before moving on to full sequencing of any samples containing sufficient nucleic acid for successful full genome sequencing.

This algorithm provides submitters with an option to discontinue diagnostics prior to sequencing in any samples positive for influenza by the matrix test, but negative for both the H1 and H3 “endemic” segments found in classical swine influenza. Diagnosticians affiliated with at least one major swine-centric lab have reported that accessions have been submitted with instructions to NOT sequence any samples that are matrix positive, but H1/H3 negative via PCR testing, with these accessions reported out as influenza positive, subtype undetermined.

The current Federal Order in place since May of last year requires reporting of any positive H5 tests in domestic animals. This algorithm thus provides a way for herds to continue H1/H3 endemic influenza monitoring, while avoiding testing for H5 should a “non-H1/H3” isolate be diagnosed. Influenza testing in swine is not reportable, unless an H5 assay is utilized, which is not the case with this algorithm. Direct sequencing would also possibly yield an H5-reportable result; however, sequencing of this small subset of H1/H3 negative samples can be declined by the owner of the animals.

So back to my earlier question- I have to wonder how many swine samples have actually been tested for H5 influenza on samples where H1/H3 subtyping tests were not used to screen out non-H1/H3 samples from H5 testing or sequencing? These diagnostic decisions are private veterinary client-lab decisions based on clinical judgement and choice, not subject to disclosure by lab personnel.

The Federal Order could have required H5 testing of all submitted swine influenza samples; however, that likely would have effectively ended most swine influenza testing in NAHLN labs, which are required to meet federal testing requirements. Swine influenza testing would have been driven underground to private labs willing to skirt the Federal Order under that scenario.

The other obvious way to not test pigs for H5N1 is to not collect samples. The following article provides a likely example of that on a mixed species H5N1 farm infection last November (after the Oregon case was widely reported) in Martin County Minnesota, a major swine production county in the southern part of the state:

MN farmer blames waterfowl for spreading bird flu | News, Sports, Jobs - Marshall Independent

…The sickness was immediately reported. While the Minnesota Department of Health investigated first, once emus came into question the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) took over.

“My emu operation was the first outbreak that affected emus the USDA was able to get their hands on,” Moeller said. “They wanted numbers. They wanted to be able to see what the death rate was with those birds.”

In chickens, the mortality rate is 100 percent. Moeller’s family was also tested for the disease, but came back negative, as did his dog and barn cats.

At the time, Moeller’s emu operation was listed as a hobby operation. He said this gave him the ability to tell the USDA he did not want his emus euthanized. Moeller said the USDA agreed, as they wanted to see if any Emus survived.

Unfortunately, his standard laying hens would not be so lucky. They were kept in a different spot, on the hog site. Moeller said USDA officials are very concerned with the most recent strain of HPAI spreading to hogs because viruses mutate much easier in pigs than other animals or humans.

Because of this, all of them had to be euthanized. They, along with the hobby chickens, ducks and other miscellaneous animals on the farm were put down. For the beef cattle and sheep, the USDA gave Moeller the choice to hold on to them…

On this farm, poultry and emus were affected and died; hobby chickens, ducks, and other miscellaneous animals on the farm were euthanized, including the pigs. Beef cattle and sheep were held. Were any of these animals, especially the pigs, sampled by PCR for H5N1 at euthanasia? If not, why not? USDA had already purchased these animals for depopulation. If they were tested and positive, it would have been reported. If negative, that also would have been reassuring information to report. However, I suspect the pigs were euthanized without testing, a regulatory version of “shoot, shovel, and shut up”. I also suspect the exposed sheep and cattle were not tested. Negative H5N1 PCR testing results are not routinely reported, so we don’t know testing status for certain on this or other farms with potentially infected contact species.

We can criticize swine producers for not stepping up to test exposed or at-risk swine herds for H5N1, but our regulatory officials are hardly leading the way in prudent sampling! I’m not picking on the Minnesota officials more than in other states; we’ve had multiple poultry and dairy outbreaks in many other states (think California, Ohio, and Indiana) where nearby swine or beef/sheep herds surely merited sampling as high-risk contacts. This case was only flagged because a reporter happened to do a feature story on emus months after the case transpired.

In retrospect, the Oregon case likely came to light because Oregon has no sensitive commercial swine industry, and Dr. Scholz, the Oregon State veterinarian, followed the book in testing some hobby pigs in direct contact with sick poultry. He had some difficulty convincing NVSL to actually test the samples, given the non-standardized processes utilized in initial sample collection. Fortunately, the Oregon NAHLN had already found virus by PCR in multiple tissues systemically, further demonstrating infection beyond “contamination” questions.

Many of us have also heard reports of dairy producers who declined to test herds despite signs of mastitis, dead cats, and wild birds on their premises. Agriculture is predisposed to minimize odds for detection of zoonotic or major economically damaging agents in all of our major livestock species. We do our best to delay what is surely almost inevitable - more cases of H5N1 in exposed swine or other species as this virus becomes more endemic in both mammalian and avian wildlife. The attitude in the regulatory world reflects this and is summarized as: “Don’t run a test if you don’t know what the response will be…”

One final thought on this diagnostic conundrum in swine and beyond to non-lactating dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, horses, etc. We cannot expect our major red meat industries to rush forward with testing when regulators and policymakers are unable or unwilling to provide more concrete assurances to industries regarding both the worst-case consequences and protections offered for those reporting infections. It’s past time for our political leadership to provide more guidance to production agriculture regarding economic and operational continuity in the face of H5N1 diagnoses. The virus will be found sooner or later in commercial production herds with at least some degree of zoonotic and avian crossover risk. How will we balance all those interests in a safe and compassionate way?

I know the swine industry has struggled with a proposed “response plan” for H5N1 in a commercial swine herd(s), with an initial draft now available. I’m not sure how APHIS and other regulatory groups are responding to date. It’s difficult to project the countermeasures required when the zoonotic and reassortment risks of the incursion are broadly unknowable. However, CDC, USDA, and state counterparts must at a minimum have a planning structure in place for making rapid interim and evolving decisions as events transpire. The swine industry WILL have business continuity no matter what happens; pigs keep being born and weaned, must be moved and slaughtered. Pork production won’t just cease to exist if a zoonotic risk appears, any more than not testing will prevent that risk from appearing!

We are likely to find swine origin H5N1 viruses eventually one way or another:

Other cases of pigs in contact with H5N1-infected poultry or dairy farms or known infected milk products. Producer(s) who do elect to test H5N1 case-compatible or undiagnosed syndromic swine herd illnesses Human H5 cases (reassorted or not) in a swine slaughter plant worker, fair exhibitor, or farm employee Poultry flock outbreak, dairy bulk tank, or wildlife sample sequences showing evidence of a swine reassorted H5 virus, i.e. H5 2.3.4.4b with 1 or more swine-origin internal or neuraminidase genes.

H5N1 2.3.4.4b genotypes are here to vex us for at least the medium term; I doubt that pigs can indefinitely avoid reassorting at least parts of these viruses into the swine influenza complex, given their increasing ubiquity in our influenza ecosystem. Perhaps interspecies barriers may be more robust than feared; however, we should be diligently looking, not just offering lip service while avoiding the necessary ongoing sampling and sequencing to find it promptly if it appears.

John