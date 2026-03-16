It’s natural for the broad public, personally unaffected by H5N1 2.3.4.4b, to migrate to other topics as time moves on. Unfortunately for our poultry friends in northern Indiana, moving on has not been an option, short of exiting the industry. For these farmers living a multi-generational agrarian-religious Amish life, the pain of repeating H5N1 losses must be extraordinary.

I want to use this blog to review the numbers regarding the 2025-26 outbreak in 3 somewhat unique counties in northern Indiana, partly to illustrate just how difficult the HPAI situation becomes when we collectively fail to upgrade our responses to a viral enemy with enhanced capabilities. H5N1 2.3.4.4b has adapted to poultry and mammalian immune system defenses with increasing success; it is thriving on our inability to as quickly adapt our detection, response, and prophylaxis (vaccine and therapeutic) processes in domestic animals to meet its challenges.

The Northern Indiana 2025-26 HPAI Outbreak Area

Here is the area involved:

If you google the counties involved, you get a plethora of beautiful pictures and descriptions of the Amish rural lifestyle we all cherish. You also can read of the agricultural background of the area, including its egg and duck meat production, made up of smaller farm production units. Meat ducks are handled by 2 major corporate processors in the area; this small spot in Indiana is one of the 2 largest duck meat production areas in the U.S.

Here is a breakdown of the 2022 NASS Ag Census data for layers and duck farms in these 3 counties, as sourced from USDA/NASS QuickStats Ad-hoc Query Tool:

The real take-home message for me is that a total of 1350+ poultry farms are shoehorned into 3 counties, with an extremely infectious H5N1 virus increasingly subject to tracking and area spread risks for the resident poultry flocks.

2025-26 Outbreak - the Big Picture

Here is a table of the outbreak for the 3 counties derived from NVSL and Indiana BOAH reporting of cases to date spanning the entire current “season”:

It’s hard to comprehend this small area enduring 83 outbreaks with over 1,000,000 dead birds in slightly over 2 months in Wave 1. Now, they have 27 new outbreaks with another 250,000 dead birds in less than 1.5 months as Wave 2 intensifies.

Here is another way to view it as a more classic epidemiologic curve for sites infected:

We’ll see what the coming weeks bring; the NVSL confirmed case line list doesn’t yet reflect 6 cases shown here as reported in recent Indiana BOAH SitReps. Here is my compiled line list for Indiana’s 20 March cases reported through Sunday evening the 15th. All but 4 cases (pink) in Indiana have occurred in Elkhart and LaGrange Counties (I zeroed out the bird totals on those 4 for accurate Northern Indiana spreadsheet counts):

15 farms, 87,000 chickens, 102,000 ducks in 15 days in March in 2 counties…The dollar economic loss is undoubtedly much higher when a single 3 million head layer site is infected; however, it’s hard to put a price on what a disease disaster like this does to small close-knit agrarian-based communities dependent on these birds to maintain their way of life. Further, this is the second time this has happened in 4 months in these counties!

We don’t know to what degree the same farms may have been infected twice; however, do the math. The counties house about 2.8 million hens, and since October 892,000 have been depopulated- that is nearly 32% of the 3-county 2022 NASS hen inventory lost! The duck picture is even more dire, with an inventory of 1.214 million birds, 439,000 have been depopulated, over 36% of the area’s duck inventory gone!

It’s one thing for a once in a hundred years’ loss to be incurred by any business; hope springs eternal for those of faith and sufficient reserves to carry on. It’s another thing entirely when owners lack any assurance that the situation will not repeat itself on an uncertain but much more frequent timeline.

Dispassionate analysts will undoubtedly blame the high rates of infection in these counties on some or all of the following factors:

higher shedding rates and asymptomatic preclinical infections in ducks poor within/between farm biosecurity practices by “less educated” producers excessive production sites built too close together lack of wild bird control around production facilities etc., etc., etc.

We have no way to intelligently judge from the outside what steps might be necessary to resolve this situation; we cannot “fix” this crisis for them. However, this segment of the poultry industry deserves to be heard and considered as much as the integrated egg, turkey, and export-oriented broiler producers regarding policies and tools available to battle this virus. Early detection, surveillance, reporting, and vaccination policies are devilishly difficult to navigate across all stakeholders’ needs; these producers and others like them make up another critical stake-holders group we all must keep in mind in crafting needed changes.

Lack of Predictability Is the Real Risk

From here I need to backpedal really quickly, because I have not been on infected poultry farms in Northern Indiana or anywhere else to guide me in specific recommendations. My experience comes from older experiences in swine populations, especially related to recurring PRRS infections, which I believe applies here to H5N1 in poultry more than we would like to admit.

Cyclic PRRS outbreaks on my single site 700-sow farrowing operation in Iowa back in the 90’s drove me out of the swine business, teaching me unforgettable lessons regarding the treachery of mutating RNA viruses (sound familiar?) and their effects on operational pig flow, cash flow and ultimate profitability. I figured out too late that 90% PRRS control in a single site operation was not good enough, because 10% of the time my farrowing operation was unpredictably pig-starved and thus totally cash-starved. Conversely, integrators could have the same 90% PRRS control rate across 20 farrowing sites with 18 sites still in production while a couple were down, while budgeting a more predictable annual 90% cash flow system wide. It took me years of reflection after exiting the business to understand what I had missed in failing to network into a larger production network that diversified PRRS and other risks and opportunities across multiple sites and management strengths.

The industry STILL has not figured out how to consistently keep PRRS out of farrowing sites in finishing site dense areas, although top-notch biosecurity and air filtering has greatly helped. I’ll leave vaccine discussions aside, since I’m really unqualified to discuss PRRS versus H5N1 vaccine prospects for success. Suffice it to say that PRRS vaccines have been at best a management aid for viral load control, not a panacea for viral elimination.

Endemic PRRS in Northern Iowa / Southern Minnesota and many other swine dense areas remains a humbling case study for application towards the H5N1 model in poultry epidemiological principles, particularly related to viral infections in larger bird populations. Many of the area animal and viral density and spread concepts that I and others have referred to were refined with innumerable public and private PRRS virus epidemiology studies for nearly 40 years now.

This personal story in production and financial unpredictability illustrates the conundrum that our Indiana Amish friends and many other non-site-diversified poultry producers face with H5N1 today. No one can long survive high incidence, uncontrollable production wipe-outs in independent economic operations! Many economic risks can be offset or hedged - this one cannot. If producers briefly forget it, their bankers are there to quickly remind them…

How Do We Restore Predictability for the Poultry Industry?

I’d venture to say that no one knows the answer to this question today; however, we do know that the status quo is not working! Consensus seems to be building for at least some experimentation with vaccine usage to increase flock resistance to viral incursions and lower viral log levels in flocks that do become infected, while aiding in lessened shedding and potential transmission. I do worry that some are looking at vaccine as a panacea, which could lead to inevitable disappointment.

However, we cannot further develop vaccines as useful tools as long as we keep them totally off-limits. Their true efficacy will emerge and improve as producers put them to the test in real world conditions, paired with intensive surveillance testing measures to assess their efficacy.

Surely, trade issues can be negotiated in today’s H5N1 environment where every major trading country is facing the same issues. Scientific reason would argue that poultry meat (with surveillance) from judiciously risk-based vaccinated poultry flocks sourced from endemic H5N1 wildlife countries (all countries today) are less likely to be infected than non-vaccinated birds in the same circumstances!

I also sense (and urge) a movement towards much earlier, broader-based pooled environmental sampling in order to look for early signals for HPAI incursions in wildlife and flocks prior to development of clinical signs and fulminant viral shedding. We can’t remain 3 steps behind the virus, waiting for sick birds to initiate official testing. This strategy only encourages onward spread. This may be especially true in duck flocks?

It seems that there remains regulatory reluctance to encourage “unofficial testing” in any form for fear of leaking (or conversely of hiding) unofficial results. I personally believe that it’s presumptuous to believe that we officially manage H5N1 access so well that only our national labs can confirm infection of a virus that anyone can obtain on a beach in California or near a lake in many states, or in the air from a quarantined egg layer. An inadvertent disclosure of a non-official test result for a highly endemic virus is not earth-shattering, when domestic flocks would still require official testing for regulatory classification. We tie ourselves in knots trying to discourage sequencing of the enemy we’re all trying to learn more about! The Republican Party has always been supportive of “deregulation”; HPAI is overdue for that approach, Secretary Rollins, as the trade issues are resolved. It’s possible zoonotic dynamics add another layer of complexity but that can’t be used as an excuse to keep more wide-spread sampling cost-prohibitive or inaccessible.

To be completely fair, the U.S. swine industry has not been hobbled with many of the regulatory constraints for PRRS faced by the poultry industry with H5N1; however, PRRS has not been conquered yet in the entrepreneurial pork production industry. We need to consider that even with more relaxed vaccine approaches and intensified sequencing efforts, H5N1 will remain a formidable threat to the poultry industry for quite some time.

Regardless, changing nothing only guarantees us more of the same results- endless cycles!

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John